 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   New vending machine in Seattle offers reproductive health products like Plan B, tampons, and ibuprofen, apparently in 'Single cup perfection'   (kiro7.com) divider line
23
    More: Interesting, Education, Twitter, Organization, Health care, Health, Vending machine, UW Student Life Twitter account, vending machine  
•       •       •

385 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Feb 2023 at 3:20 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
aremmes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can two girls share the single cup? And does the vending machine have video cameras?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Unfortunate ad placement?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Of course being in Seattle, this same vending machine also serves coffee as well.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Suck it, red states!
 
gonegirl
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
ok
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Needs a "Mystery?" button.

https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/mystery-soda-machine?
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh no, sure hope this stuff doesn't fall into envelopes and get regularly mailed to our sisters in Gilead states.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
'Then the Plan B got stuck in the machine. And that's the story of how you were born.'
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

aremmes: Can two girls share the single cup? And does the vending machine have video cameras?


Here you go.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pffft. Everybody knows you go to Suzzalo for random hook ups among the stacks
 
kbronsito
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I thought it was supposed to be aspiring between the knees, not ibuprofen, that worked as birf control.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good on U-Dub. That's what we should be doing EVERYWHERE.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kbronsito: I thought it was supposed to be aspiring between the knees, not ibuprofen, that worked as birf control.


* aspirin

that's what I was aspiring to type.
 
ifky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: 'Then the Plan B got stuck in the machine. And that's the story of how you were born.'


I have a Plan B kid, but my wife said I'm not allowed to call him that.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I had a sarcastic thing to say, but I'm proud to be in Seattle
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ibuprofen is a "reproductive health product"? Is this like the UK declaring that lobsters are "sentient"? Just change definitions to fit your narrative? It's farking ibuprofen, a standard NSAID, for God's sake, not birth control.
 
whidbey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good. I hope it pisses off a Nat-C.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Gordon Bennett: 'Then the Plan B got stuck in the machine. And that's the story of how you were born.'

I have a Plan B kid, but my wife said I'm not allowed to call him that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

djslowdive: I had a sarcastic thing to say, but I'm proud to be in Seattle


Why? This really isn't anything and you had nothing to do with this nothing.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.