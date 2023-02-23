 Skip to content
(KMOV St. Louis)   Well, Channel 4, now you ruined it   (kmov.com) divider line
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A surprise kidney donation that didn't involve a bathtub full of ice.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know someone that donated a kidney to her sister. The donor ended up with a few recurring health issues and she would constantly b*tch about it on facebook.

Make sure you read the fine print if you're going to be a living donor.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Channel 4 ruined it ever since they got rid of this show and put it in the hands of the more heavily censored, prudish United States television:

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Snooza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awww more stories like this please!
Also, daughter is now grounded for life.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit, its getting a little dusty in here...
 
goodncold
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Then they went home and celebrated by splitting a beer.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"Not to be hooked up to the machine anymore and be able to do what I need to do or what I want to do, it's just a big relief," he said.
"If you are going to give a kidney, it is one of the greatest gifts you can ever give in the world. It's literally like donating life," said Delayne.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
