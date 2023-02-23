 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   You son of a biatch, you left the bodies and you only moved the headstones   (wach.com) divider line
36
    More: Sad, WACH FOX News, Fox Broadcasting Company, missing headstones, peace, WIS, WZVN-TV, WGGS-TV, WTNZ  
•       •       •

1789 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Feb 2023 at 10:16 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always somebody else's fault...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw out your TVs, right now. Consider tossing your cell phones too.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you realize all of America is built on a stolen Indian graveyard, everything starts to make sense.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mistakes were made. Grave mistakes.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to need to give up on the whole cemetery thing.

There are too many people and there is not enough land.

We have close to 8 billion people alive right now.  That's a lot of future graves.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Right now, there are more than thirty unidentified gravesites at 8909 Wilson Blvd"

'The Dirty 30 '- The 11th film by Quentin Tarantino
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, they knew what they were doing when they cleared the land, that's for sure. I've seen that situation firsthand (in Edgewater, FLA) and was part of having a cemetery saved before the landowner built on it. The landowners are assholes and have always been so and I was glad to bring the cemetery to the public's attention.

And, yes, now that you asked...it IS a "black" cemetery!
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow!~. What illiterate wrote this article.  Oh right, Fox.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a poorly written article. I did get a big kick out of "the bodies that call Wilson Blvd Cemetery home," however.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a dumpster fire of a news story.

Too bad that flood was damaged. And who the hell are the Romeros?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we did notice there were missing gravestones after the flood was damaged," said Deputy Coroner William Stevens.

sounds like article was written by an AI.  I'm starting to doubt any of it is real.
 
srb68
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like a great starting idea for a movie!!! Hey Hollywood I've got "new" idea for you.../s
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: we did notice there were missing gravestones after the flood was damaged," said Deputy Coroner William Stevens.

sounds like article was written by an AI.  I'm starting to doubt any of it is real.


I'm sure the flood recovered.
 
Mole Man
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Oh, they knew what they were doing when they cleared the land, that's for sure. I've seen that situation firsthand (in Edgewater, FLA) and was part of having a cemetery saved before the landowner built on it. The landowners are assholes and have always been so and I was glad to bring the cemetery to the public's attention.

And, yes, now that you asked...it IS a "black" cemetery!


I remember reading or watching about that couple years back or so.  What year was it again?
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'll chime in too.
Order of the sentences were randomized? Couldn't understand the order of events.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: That was a dumpster fire of a news story.

Too bad that flood was damaged. And who the hell are the Romeros?


"Wass up?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mole Man: MelGoesOnTour: Oh, they knew what they were doing when they cleared the land, that's for sure. I've seen that situation firsthand (in Edgewater, FLA) and was part of having a cemetery saved before the landowner built on it. The landowners are assholes and have always been so and I was glad to bring the cemetery to the public's attention.

And, yes, now that you asked...it IS a "black" cemetery!

I remember reading or watching about that couple years back or so.  What year was it again?


Don't recall (if you're not making a joke, that is) but the land is adjacent to the local airport.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh, Faux Noise...you never fail to disappoint.
 
TWX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In this day and age I have a difficult time believing claims of ignorance, unless it's willful ignorance.

It's easy to search out the history on parcels/lots, even to the point of using historical aerial photos.

Here's an aerial photograph from 2012:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I suspect that area on the north side of the clearing, west of the building, is the cemetery in question.  Admittedly there are not enough photos in the article to know.

And the article's assertion that the families and the landowner have made-peace isn't supported in the article.  It sounds like lots of family members don't know, and it also sounds like some family are still upset even if an easement is set up for access to the cemetery.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: We're going to need to give up on the whole cemetery thing.

There are too many people and there is not enough land.

We have close to 8 billion people alive right now.  That's a lot of future graves.


How many people even know where their relatives are buried, and go to visit?
I know where my grandparents are, but haven't been to visit their graves in decades. My kids have no idea, they didn't know them. And I have no idea where my great-grandparents are, and half of them are in Italy, not here in the US.  Gravestones and other markers are a waste. An urn full of ashes isn't much better. If I brought home an urn with my father's remains, and lovingly display it on a shelf, what happens to it when I'm gone? Maybe one of my kids will keep it out of love and respect, but their kids (if they ever have any) will have no connection. They're just getting burdened with random remains.
Burn me and scatter my ashes. Or just dump them. I don't care, I'm dead. Or compost me.
 
TWX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: SomeAmerican: We're going to need to give up on the whole cemetery thing.

There are too many people and there is not enough land.

We have close to 8 billion people alive right now.  That's a lot of future graves.

How many people even know where their relatives are buried, and go to visit?
I know where my grandparents are, but haven't been to visit their graves in decades. My kids have no idea, they didn't know them. And I have no idea where my great-grandparents are, and half of them are in Italy, not here in the US.  Gravestones and other markers are a waste. An urn full of ashes isn't much better. If I brought home an urn with my father's remains, and lovingly display it on a shelf, what happens to it when I'm gone? Maybe one of my kids will keep it out of love and respect, but their kids (if they ever have any) will have no connection. They're just getting burdened with random remains.
Burn me and scatter my ashes. Or just dump them. I don't care, I'm dead. Or compost me.


In some other parts of the world, cemetery usage is limited in duration for anyone who wasn't noteworthy, and basically for this reason.

I suppose the problem is that without cemeteries it can be difficult to durable chronicle whether people lived at all really.  TFA discusses how the cemetery records were lost in a natural disaster, which meant that the monuments were the only remaining records.  And even government vital records are not necessarily as enduring as they should be, they too can be subject to loss.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: That was a dumpster fire of a news story.

Too bad that flood was damaged. And who the hell are the Romeros?


'The Romero's', according to the poorly-written article.
 
xtalman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It is amazing how many  graveyards are scattered about.  We have one, that is still active, in the middle of our neighborhood.  It is surrounded by houses.  No idea how old the graveyard is but the neighborhood dates back to the mid 70's.   We also own land with a graveyard next to it, rural Oklahoma with the nearest paved road a mile away.  Unsure who owns the graveyard but some of the graves are fairly new and others are covered over by trees and brush.

As for this article if true and the AI is basing this on actual facts, the lands owners are farkheads.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Oh, they knew what they were doing when they cleared the land, that's for sure. I've seen that situation firsthand (in Edgewater, FLA) and was part of having a cemetery saved before the landowner built on it. The landowners are assholes and have always been so and I was glad to bring the cemetery to the public's attention.

And, yes, now that you asked...it IS a "black" cemetery!


This is my shocked face :|
Just as in the movie quoted by submitter, gravesites of PoC have never been treated with the respect they are due, whether they are First Nations or the formerly enslaved and their descendants. Even in death they are second class citizens.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: We're going to need to give up on the whole cemetery thing.

There are too many people and there is not enough land.

We have close to 8 billion people alive right now.  That's a lot of future graves.


the funeral business is overdue for a revamp. people being forced into huge expenses during what may be the hardest point in their life, it's terrible.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: We're going to need to give up on the whole cemetery thing.

There are too many people and there is not enough land.

We have close to 8 billion people alive right now.  That's a lot of future graves.


Let's do the math.

One grave is (say) 9' x 4'.  The added room should account for paths and such.

So to bury every, that would require a patch of ground about 100x100 miles - about 10,000 sq miles.

Earth's surface area is about 200 million square miles.

I think we'll be fine for awhile.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: SomeAmerican: We're going to need to give up on the whole cemetery thing.

There are too many people and there is not enough land.

We have close to 8 billion people alive right now.  That's a lot of future graves.

Let's do the math.

One grave is (say) 9' x 4'.  The added room should account for paths and such.

So to bury every, that would require a patch of ground about 100x100 miles - about 10,000 sq miles.

Earth's surface area is about 200 million square miles.

I think we'll be fine for awhile.


Correction - earth's land surface area is 57 million square miles..  But still, the point stands.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Oh, they knew what they were doing when they cleared the land, that's for sure. I've seen that situation firsthand (in Edgewater, FLA) and was part of having a cemetery saved before the landowner built on it. The landowners are assholes and have always been so and I was glad to bring the cemetery to the public's attention.

And, yes, now that you asked...it IS a "black" cemetery!


Same thing happened here back in the 60s. They built a dam and swore they were moving all the cemeteries and such to other areas above the water line. They claimed they did but most they just moved the markers. Hundreds and hundreds of graves of primarily poor people and dozens of small cemeteries are now under 200ft of water.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: To Wish Impossible Things: SomeAmerican: We're going to need to give up on the whole cemetery thing.  There are too many people and there is not enough land.  We have close to 8 billion people alive right now.  That's a lot of future graves.

Let's do the math.  One grave is (say) 9' x 4'.  The added room should account for paths and such.  So to bury every, that would require a patch of ground about 100x100 miles - about 10,000 sq miles.  Earth's surface area is about 200 million square miles.  I think we'll be fine for awhile.  Correction - earth's land surface area is 57 million square miles..  But still, the point stands.


Most of it is water though, or otherwise unusable.

We are talking taking about turning all of say, Maryland into a cemetery.  And then there is the next generation... there goes New Jersey and Delaware.  And then the next... it doesn't end.

It's substantial, and not a good use of land.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: SomeAmerican: We're going to need to give up on the whole cemetery thing.

There are too many people and there is not enough land.

We have close to 8 billion people alive right now.  That's a lot of future graves.

the funeral business is overdue for a revamp. people being forced into huge expenses during what may be the hardest point in their life, it's terrible.


If you ever read "The American Way of Death", its pretty much just as relevant now as it was in JFK's time.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did you ever consider that the headstones floated away in the flood?

Didn't think so.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Tweeter and the Monkey Man went down to the cemetary lookin' for love, ended up cubically contained and the became Three Angels?  That's unsound!

DNRTFA
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"It appears that it has been cleaned up a bit and we did notice there were missing gravestones after the flood was damaged,"

How do you damage a flood?
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.