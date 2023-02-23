 Skip to content
(Fox News)   There were Black Panthers on the Mayflower. It's true, I heard it on Fox   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Black Panther Party, Communist party, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Twitter, Angela Davis, Research, Mayflower, National Review  
BlueVet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, now we"ll have to stop teaching about the Mayflower.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jesus the twitter replies are a mess.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: jesus the twitter replies are a mess.


That isn't limited to this story. Twitter is a complete dumpster fire since Elon took it over
 
JessieL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Early colonizers managed to spread their genes far and wide? And lots of African Americans have white ancestry (in large part due to the considerable overlap between rapists and slave owners)?

Shocking.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlueVet: Great, now we"ll have to stop teaching about the Mayflower.


No we don't. We can just build it a statue!

Conservatives for the win!
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I supposed to be scandalized or something?
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: replacementcool: jesus the twitter replies are a mess.

That isn't limited to this story. Twitter is a complete dumpster fire since Elon took it over


Well to be fair, Twitter was a complete dumpster fire before Musk took over.   It's just now that dumpster has fallen through a sink hole into a septic tank full of raw sewage.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Am I supposed to be scandalized or something?


no, according to the white people in the replies on twitter, she is.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My non-Canadian girlfriend, with the Sicilian name, had her Mayflower ancestor's coat of arms plaque on the wall.

Sicilians and Black Panthers both have some trouble with Sickle Cell Anemia.

So, it's quite probable there were Sicilian Black Panthers on board.  The children probably got good breakfasts.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

replacementcool: jesus the twitter replies are a mess.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

replacementcool: jesus the twitter replies are a mess.


You give twitter too much credit friend
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's pretty cool. My mothers side of my family did too, and still owns a summer house in Plymouth.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Am I supposed to be scandalized or something?


No, that means a woke activist was the decedent of a racist colonizer, therefore she should hang her head in shame and guilt forever and her opinions are invalid. At least that what Fox News believes CRT to be.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


"It's a boat, your family obviously didn't come over on it. But hey, it's the 90s, we'll take what we can get!"
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wakanda forever!
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

JessieL: And lots of African Americans have white ancestry (in large part due to the considerable overlap between rapists and slave owners)?


They hint at that in the article: "Think about it from both perspectives. Almost certainly exploitation played its role."

I don't think Fox News is allowed to use the words "slavery" or "rape". Except when they're talking about how they should be legal again.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

meanmutton: replacementcool: jesus the twitter replies are a mess.

That isn't limited to this story. Twitter is a complete dumpster fire since Elon took it over


Twitter has been a complete dumpster fire from the moment it came into existence.
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
yeah, this isn't the Uno Reverse card they think it is.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I noticed that TFA failed to mention she was acquitted of all charges against her.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: JessieL: And lots of African Americans have white ancestry (in large part due to the considerable overlap between rapists and slave owners)?

They hint at that in the article: "Think about it from both perspectives. Almost certainly exploitation played its role."

I don't think Fox News is allowed to use the words "slavery" or "rape". Except when they're talking about how they should be legal again.


The fact that Fox is having to go to PBS to get material for their "news" shows how poorly Fox is managed.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is "you had to be there" but let me go over the texts I scanned from Mayflower passengers.

Huh. No black people. Go figure.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"PTown Forever!"
 
someonelse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not gonna click that, but I saw that episode. Does Fox acknowledge that her white lineage is through slave owners farking their property?
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Mayflower, the ship, not the people. She is related to the ship.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JessieL: Early colonizers managed to spread their genes far and wide? And lots of African Americans have white ancestry (in large part due to the considerable overlap between rapists and slave owners)?

Shocking.


15-25% of our DNA is European
 
The5thElement
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just wait until Fox News finds out that Thomas Jefferson has black descendants and Jack Daniel learned how to make whiskey from a slave.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JessieL: Early colonizers managed to spread their genes far and wide? And lots of African Americans have white ancestry (in large part due to the considerable overlap between rapists and slave owners)?

Shocking.


Exactly.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
assets.simpleviewinc.comView Full Size


It's not great, but it's better than Red Lobster when you can't drive to the coast.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gives even more credence to "Plymouth Rock landed on us"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Read the comments.  You know you want to...
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm not clicking a Fox article so I'll just assume a very Tarantino explanation is involved.  I'll just pretend they used the Dennis Hopper Christopher Walken scene from True Romance.
 
