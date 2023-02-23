 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Screw your authori-tie, I'm going home   (local10.com) divider line
8
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

1015 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Feb 2023 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of COURSE you go home- they won't tow your car from your own driveway.

This is a money saving big brane move
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well this proves cops have changed.  I did this same thing.  And yeah the cop was mad AF. And yelling.  But he didn't farking call SWAT. And this was gang neighborhood.  And. I didn't even pull over. I just headed home when it turned on his lights.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
reuters.comView Full Size
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did he forget to yell 'base!' when he got home?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I love these useless articles where they tell us nothing at all.
 
Snort
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Home is where the heart is.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.