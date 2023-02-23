 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Second prize is two tickets   (liveandletsfly.com)
4
Shocktopus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah just what Kyiv needs right now, some tourist influencer showing up.
What a klint.

tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
tyty Subs, beginning to a hopefully nice story. and 48 bucks for a nonstop sleeper berth? sweet!
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
and good on that Klint for speaking even a tiny bit of polkka.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Third prize is you're fired.
 
