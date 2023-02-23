 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(People Magazine)   In another heart-warming story of American exceptionalism, high schoolers raise money for 80yo janitor who had to come out of retirement to cover rent increases   (people.com) divider line
6
    More: Murica, High school, Dallas, Retirement, Organization, Mr. James, Woman, Old age, student Greyson Thurman  
•       •       •

105 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Feb 2023 at 9:50 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"smells like Teen Spirit in here. Glad I'm retiring"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Dystopian Reality Of All Those "Inspirational" Stories - SOME MORE NEWS
Youtube fYOA8gXpios
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He can't let people keep stealing his retirement grease money.
 
Raeconteur
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Saw an insightful Twitter thread once talking about how much Americans like to be heroes. We love to swoop in with a big sacrifice to help when tragedy strikes, but we can never be assed to make small incremental sacrifices to prevent those tragedies from occurring.

That and the aforementioned orphan-crushing machine always come to mind when I see this shiat.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 717x404]


The orphan crushing industry is a huge employer across the entire United States, think about the skilled craftsmen who by the sweat of their brow build these massive Orphan Crushing machines, then you have the people who maintain the orphan crushing machines every 50 thousand orphans, then you go up the chain on the white collar side of the orphan crushing industry, office works, HR, sales staff, marketing, logistics.  If that doesn't sway your cold dead heart then think about all the orphan crushing adjacent industries who build their own successful businesses to support the orphan crushing system.

Lastly.. if that all collapses.. what will we use to crush our orphans with... rocks? like farking cavemen? like the farking russians?

you make me sick you pinko
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.