 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   New evidence shows that humans were taking arrows to the knee as much as 54,000 years ago   (cnn.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, Bow and arrow, France, Homo, Weapon, Science, Projectile, Animal, Flint  
•       •       •

758 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Feb 2023 at 8:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My theory - those were Jarts.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great! now find those ancient stolen sweet rolls.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unimpressed
How to Build an Atlatl for hunting (part 1)
Youtube F6FpNVBAAIk
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Atal do the trick
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still waiting for proof that the NB&AA had a powerful lobby 54,000 years ago.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got skyrim recently and have not heard one person say they used to be an adventurer, but there's a shiatload of dudes who's cousins are fighting dragons.
 
buster_v
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I find this fascinating.  What songs did they sing? What stories held them captivated around a campfire? What gods did they pray to?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.