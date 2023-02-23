 Skip to content
(NPR)   She's Ukrainian-American. Her relatives all live in Russia. New concept for a soon-to-be-canceled Netflix series, or NPR article?   (npr.org) divider line
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This ends in one of two ways:

1. Russia's economy and government collapses, forcing the end of the invasion as a fait accompli when the Russian state as it is now ceases to exist.

2. The war expands to Europe via via China's involvement with direct military support, emboldening Russia to begin direct attacks on NATO members and allies.

The second scenario is looking more likely. We're very likely seeing the start of WWIII- the part the books will be written about, assuming it doesn't go nuclear and we still have books afterward.

One thing that is absolutely certain: As long as Putin is in charge, Russia will never capitulate. He'll burn everything to the ground before he gives up on this. Unfortunately none of Putin's current likely successors are any more likely to give up, but maybe there's someone sane(r) waiting in the wings.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
*RTFA*

So, not the Mila Kunis Story?
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I question whether any of the subjects named in this article were genuine.
Sure, it's a conspiracy theory, but it's a country known for carrying out meat- and sockpuppet-based conspiracies.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And this is how my series gets a monkey in the mix.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
F*ck Russia.

/Half Ukie.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tdyak: And this is how my series gets a monkey in the mix.


Old and tired:  B.J. and the Bear

The new hotness:  Boris and the Bear

/Yes, I realize that apes are not monkeys.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Kleptomania is not a victimless crime.  It's heartbreaking really.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cyclometh:

One thing that is absolutely certain: As long as Putin is in charge, Russia will never capitulate. He'll burn everything to the ground before he gives up on this. Unfortunately none of Putin's current likely successors are any more likely to give up, but maybe there's someone sane(r) waiting in the wings.

If Putin were not in charge now---and given his health problems, I'm not completely convinced he still is---I doubt we'd see much difference. All his advisors are old spooks as paranoid as he is. Almost everyone resembling a liberal or even a technocrat is long gone.

The only member of his team still halfway connected to reality is Elvira Nabiullina. I dare say we needn't expect Putin's central banker to lead the revolution, but the Russian Federation needs a functioning financial system, and the spooks need someone in charge of the banks who knows what she's doing. 

If something can't go on forever, it will stop. The Kremlin can't count on substantial re-supply from China, who has much to lose from escalation itself. Eventually the cost of the war will become unsupportable and Moscow will look for a way out on terms the West will accept (if not Kyiv).

And what would the West accept anyway (never mind Kyiv)?

My guess is that the plan now in Moscow is to hang on until the 2024 US elections, when Trump may well be back at his old job, or at any rate someone like him (say, DeSantis) may be in the White House and willing to offer Moscow peace with honour that allows Moscow to save face at bare minimum, and keep at least the most heavily Russophone parts of Ukraine, whose Ukrainian-speaking populations have long departed and have little incentive to return. (What's Russian for "You broke it, you bought it?")

This needn't be that much more generous than a deal the Biden White House might have offered had it been completely up to them (and opinions in the rest of the liberal democratic world weren't an issue) and they believed Moscow were serious about negotiations. (It won't please Kyiv at all, but they can't keep up the war effort without Western assistance.)

If Biden (or at any rate a Democrat) is re-elected in 2024, that's when Moscow will have to decide if they want Ukraine badly enough to beg the Chinese for re-supply. It'll be nearly three years at that point. Can they hang on another four? They might be better off asking the Chinese to see if the West will agree to let Beijing play mediator.

Historical example of possible relevance: The Red Army arrived in Afghanistan in 1979. Moscow's search for an exit had already begun in earnest in 1983, using Pakistan as a go-between. (The Red Army wouldn't withdraw completely till 1989.)
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: One thing that is absolutely certain: As long as Putin is in charge, Russia will never capitulate. He'll burn everything to the ground before he gives up on this. Unfortunately none of Putin's current likely successors are any more likely to give up, but maybe there's someone sane(r) waiting in the wings.


I forgot who originally said this:

"I would rather deal with gangsters than ideologues."

Putin is obviously the latter, and with the oligarchs mostly being the former, at some point they are going to get fed up because it hurts their lavish lifestyles.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"My cousin's, like, no, they didn't bomb the zoo. Why would they bomb the zoo? There's no military strategy in bombing the zoo." Shyrokova recalls, " [she] was like, yeah, they bombed our zoo. Why would they do that? There's no military strategy in bombing the zoo. Why are they so heartless?"

If it makes you feel better, they didn't mean to bomb the zoo.  Russia's air force doesn't have many smart weapons and they're vulnerable to AA so they have to just chuck dumb bombs from high altitude.  We're getting close to the "throw flaming barrels out of helicopters" stage of Russian air attack capability.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sometimes people are just humans who love each other and politicians and borders forget that.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As for the woman in TFA: oh Lord.

Her family are not a pack of American Redcaps with the sense (and ample access to reliable sources of information) to know better. Eventually the war will end. Until then, it might be better for all concerned to respect the opinion of the others, sincerely held, and try to avoid the subject unless it affects the family directly (e.g. a cousin is drafted).

Presumably she has access to the same Russophone media they do, even if they can't easily access or read Anglophone media. So she knows the talking points and can skip ahead to things that actually matter---like news of the cousin, if he's still alive.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: F*ck Russia.

/Half Ukie.


Trumpers only do the right thing when they feel like it personally affects them.
Checks out.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Her family are not a pack of American Redcaps with the sense (and ample access to reliable sources of information) to know better.


[Citation Needed]
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Russians view everything through their own life experience.

And that experience tells them that information is always filtered by the state... everything they hear is propaganda, so they assume that everything everyone hears is propaganda.

The Russian military is failing to set up provisional governments in Ukraine for the same reason... they just can't understand elected leaders or NGOs.  They assume they must be agents of the state, and therefore enemies.  But anything set up to bypass those local leaders and organizations fails due to lack of legitimacy.

This narrow, top-down world view seems deeply ingrained into their psyche.  They see it as a source of strength, but it's their biggest weakness.
 
