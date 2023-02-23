 Skip to content
(NPR)   There may not be a lot of actual "learning" going on at West Virginian colleges, but there's about to be a lot more guns   (npr.org) divider line
Anenu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
These snowflakes really can't go anywhere without their safety blankets.
 
Fano
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That stock photo of WVU is not a proper representation of reality
 
MSkow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In what the local officials are calling "radical gun control", students will only be allowed to carry an amount of ammunition equal or lesser to the number of teeth in their mouth.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
ah guns and virginia college campuses always go so well together.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What's the point of allowing guns everywhere? I struggle to understand why firearms would be needed in classes? Is it because people want to live out some John Rambo fantasy where they take out the bad guy with the gun? Please explain.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

untoldforce: I struggle to understand why firearms would be needed in classes?


Ever been to college?  Its to shoot the professor that won't accept your final exam when you hand it in late.

Or to shoot that one jock who's just had sex with your girlfriend at a frat party you weren't invited to.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

untoldforce: What's the point of allowing guns everywhere? I struggle to understand why firearms would be needed in classes? Is it because people want to live out some John Rambo fantasy where they take out the bad guy with the gun? Please explain.


Actually, you understand it completely.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The remake of Revenge of the Nerds is going to be a very different movie.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Step one. Scream second amendment and insist guns for all.
Step two. Oh noes! It's so unsafe out there, you need a gun too.
Step three. Holy fark. Everybody is armed. You really need a gun now!
Step four. School shootings, work shootings, night club shootings, shopping center shootings. If you don't have a gun, you'll be killed. Get two, and get extra ammo.
Step five. fark, I don't know
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

untoldforce: What's the point of allowing guns everywhere? I struggle to understand why firearms would be needed in classes? Is it because people want to live out some John Rambo fantasy where they take out the bad guy with the gun? Please explain.


You might want to ask the women that have to walk the campus at night alone what the point is. Sexual assaults on college campuses are way above the national average.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

untoldforce: What's the point of allowing guns everywhere? I struggle to understand why firearms would be needed in classes? Is it because people want to live out some John Rambo fantasy where they take out the bad guy with the gun? Please explain.


<Finger on trigger> What's my grade again?
Well an A+ of course.
You're goddam right it's an A+.

/SUCCESS!
/by Smith & Wesson
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

untoldforce: What's the point of allowing guns everywhere? I struggle to understand why firearms would be needed in classes? Is it because people want to live out some John Rambo fantasy where they take out the bad guy with the gun? Please explain.


If someone dragged a fire extinguisher everywhere they went because they were terrified of fires, people would typically encourage them to go to therapy.
 
Anenu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

untoldforce: What's the point of allowing guns everywhere? I struggle to understand why firearms would be needed in classes? Is it because people want to live out some John Rambo fantasy where they take out the bad guy with the gun? Please explain.


You know how some children need to carry a doll or blanket around to feel secure. Well when you get older people make fun of you for that so you have to stop. Thankfully guns are tough and manly so you can carry them around without being made fun of. Unfortunately mean ole liberals don't want you to feel safe but heroic Republicans pass laws allowing you to bring your gun with you everywhere so you don't have to be afraid when going to terrifying places like a school, the grocery store, or church.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bumfuzzled: The remake of Revenge of the Nerds is going to be a very different movie.


still gonna end in rape.
 
lectos
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bumfuzzled: The remake of Revenge of the Nerds is going to be a very different movie.


Yeah, the girls that nerds rape may shoot back this time.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Step one. Scream second amendment and insist guns for all.
Step two. Oh noes! It's so unsafe out there, you need a gun too.
Step three. Holy fark. Everybody is armed. You really need a gun now!
Step four. School shootings, work shootings, night club shootings, shopping center shootings. If you don't have a gun, you'll be killed. Get two, and get extra ammo.
Step five. fark, I don't know


Step five: Get a bigger gun with more accessories. Women like accessories, right?
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hold up.....West Virginia has colleges?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
eKonk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

untoldforce: What's the point of allowing guns everywhere? I struggle to understand why firearms would be needed in classes? Is it because people want to live out some John Rambo fantasy where they take out the bad guy with the gun? Please explain.


I have to have a gun because other people might have guns. If I can't bring a gun with me, how am I going to shoot them?

Maybe we should just have emergency guns in little cabinets around every building the way we do with fire extinguishers. Until that day, we're going to have to bring our own.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Step one. Scream second amendment and insist guns for all.
Step two. Oh noes! It's so unsafe out there, you need a gun too.
Step three. Holy fark. Everybody is armed. You really need a gun now!
Step four. School shootings, work shootings, night club shootings, shopping center shootings. If you don't have a gun, you'll be killed. Get two, and get extra ammo.
Step five. fark, I don't know


5 is Mad Max.

/WITNESS!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.


There's only one way to remove a curse.

We need to find an old Romanian Gypsy, a bag of dried up sage, and a match.

Oh and $50 for her troubles.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
All this because a handful of slavers wanted to take pot shots at their slaves every once in a while.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you have the ability to attend college, but are still in West Virginia, then you've already failed.
You're either a Trumper or you are unable to leave.
Everyone who can, saw the writing on the wall a long time ago and got the hell out.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You'd think open carry would be more of a deterrent. Or invitation.
They could set up an area for gun fights. Place cameras everywhere, make it a pay per view event. Speed shooting. Target shooting. Trick shooting. College funding extravaganza.
Maybe they'll start a club for those that wish to identify as gender neutral and marry their BFF gun.
The woke gun culture club. Join the WGC. Support the rights of guns everywhere.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

replacementcool: bumfuzzled: The remake of Revenge of the Nerds is going to be a very different movie.

still gonna end in rape.


Don't forget the sorority sister cream-pies.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A bill that would allow concealed weapons to be carried on West Virginia college campuses passed by a landslide in the state's House of Delegates. It heads to the desk of Republican Gov. Jim Justice.

I'm beginning to think that we live in a parody of the worst timeline.
 
