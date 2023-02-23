 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Why it's so absurdly expensive -- more than anywhere else in the world -- to build a subway in America. TL;DR: Consultants gotta eat, man   (slate.com) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We subsidize private passenger vehicle ownership, absurd freeways, and fuel with tax dollars.

Subways really only help cities (a lot), and cities have those people living in them.

Our politics disproportionally, undemocratically favor empty land and the twelve people who live there instead of the hundreds of millions in cities. It's been this way since the beginning of our little experiment, it's tied up with the history of slavery in politics from the revolutionary war.

That's why subway expensive.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: We subsidize private passenger vehicle ownership, absurd freeways, and fuel with tax dollars.

Subways really only help cities (a lot), and cities have those people living in them.

Our politics disproportionally, undemocratically favor empty land and the twelve people who live there instead of the hundreds of millions in cities. It's been this way since the beginning of our little experiment, it's tied up with the history of slavery in politics from the revolutionary war.

That's why subway expensive.


I like it when all problems can be attributed to a single cause. It eliminates the necessity to actually think.
 
Merltech
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Red tape?
Special interest groups?

I love to have an efficient rail service that Japan has. Never going to happen.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: We subsidize private passenger vehicle ownership, absurd freeways, and fuel with tax dollars.

Subways really only help cities (a lot), and cities have those people living in them.

Our politics disproportionally, undemocratically favor empty land and the twelve people who live there instead of the hundreds of millions in cities. It's been this way since the beginning of our little experiment, it's tied up with the history of slavery in politics from the revolutionary war.

That's why subway expensive.


It also doesn't help that most cities in the US were planned and built to be purposefully hostile to any mode of transportation other than private vehicles.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Building infrastructure is easier if you have an authoritarian government wave away all the NIMBY complaints and fast-track stuff. But the same people that wave away zoning or environmental issues will also take bribes to look the other way on building codes. Personally, if I'm going to be underground in a large tunnel made of concrete I prefer that either a) they followed safety codes or b) that if someone looked the other way on cheap materials, they actually got paid a shiat ton of money. Like first world money. If I'm going to be buried alive, it would somehow suck more if when you calculate the exchange rate, some dude just got paid 10K for that.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Building infrastructure is easier if you have an authoritarian government wave away all the NIMBY complaints and fast-track stuff. But the same people that wave away zoning or environmental issues will also take bribes to look the other way on building codes. Personally, if I'm going to be underground in a large tunnel made of concrete I prefer that either a) they followed safety codes or b) that if someone looked the other way on cheap materials, they actually got paid a shiat ton of money. Like first world money. If I'm going to be buried alive, it would somehow suck more if when you calculate the exchange rate, some dude just got paid 10K for that.


*Waive
 
Taketombo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: We subsidize private passenger vehicle ownership, absurd freeways, and fuel with tax dollars.

Subways really only help cities (a lot), and cities have those people living in them.

Our politics disproportionally, undemocratically favor empty land and the twelve people who live there instead of the hundreds of millions in cities. It's been this way since the beginning of our little experiment, it's tied up with the history of slavery in politics from the revolutionary war.

That's why subway expensive.


As a civil servant in charge of overseeing these consultants, I respectfully disagree:

Consultant's gotta eat. But they'll give you a shiat sandwich and say they've fulfilled the terms of the contract; if you disagree have your lawyers speak with their lawyers. (Pro tip: the counsel's office is as hollowed out as the rest of us, so you're stuck with a shiat sandwich you have to pay ANOTHER consultant to fix.)
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Big cities have big problems with graft. Mass transit is a tax shake down to pay political bribes.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I knew I'd see Alon Levy's name in the article - they have a great blog on public transit, and especially building costs:

https://pedestrianobservations.com
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I had a consult project dumped on me about 4 months into a two year run, under the premise that "this will be a good first project for you because it's already up and running". It took me two months to realize that nobody had actually asked a real question.

If they had come back and just said "42", i wouldn't have been in a position to complain.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Austin keeps paying millions to consultants to improve traffic, and yet traffic never improves. Must be the same people that come up with the guy to be head cop.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Taketombo: yohohogreengiant: We subsidize private passenger vehicle ownership, absurd freeways, and fuel with tax dollars.

Subways really only help cities (a lot), and cities have those people living in them.

Our politics disproportionally, undemocratically favor empty land and the twelve people who live there instead of the hundreds of millions in cities. It's been this way since the beginning of our little experiment, it's tied up with the history of slavery in politics from the revolutionary war.

That's why subway expensive.

As a civil servant in charge of overseeing these consultants, I respectfully disagree:

Consultant's gotta eat. But they'll give you a shiat sandwich and say they've fulfilled the terms of the contract; if you disagree have your lawyers speak with their lawyers. (Pro tip: the counsel's office is as hollowed out as the rest of us, so you're stuck with a shiat sandwich you have to pay ANOTHER consultant to fix.)


As someone who works for one of those consultants, it sounds like you you need to improve your project scoping and requirements.

Hey for the right fee we can lend you some of our staff to help with that.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Austin keeps paying millions to consultants to improve traffic, and yet traffic never improves. Must be the same people that come up with the guy to be head cop.


"What do you mean? We've given you much more traffic than you had befor... ooh... you meant to make it less, not more..."
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jjorsett: yohohogreengiant: We subsidize private passenger vehicle ownership, absurd freeways, and fuel with tax dollars.

Subways really only help cities (a lot), and cities have those people living in them.

Our politics disproportionally, undemocratically favor empty land and the twelve people who live there instead of the hundreds of millions in cities. It's been this way since the beginning of our little experiment, it's tied up with the history of slavery in politics from the revolutionary war.

That's why subway expensive.

I like it when all problems can be attributed to a single cause. It eliminates the necessity to actually think.


Yeah, you would defend slavery.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: We subsidize private passenger vehicle ownership, absurd freeways, and fuel with tax dollars.

Subways really only help cities (a lot), and cities have those people living in them.

Our politics disproportionally, undemocratically favor empty land and the twelve people who live there instead of the hundreds of millions in cities. It's been this way since the beginning of our little experiment, it's tied up with the history of slavery in politics from the revolutionary war.

That's why subway expensive.


I'm not sure that's entirely true.  If it was, we wouldn't see major highways in cities.

There's an element of favoring the wealthier among us with our policies.  If you own a car, you benefit from that.  If you don't, you are penalized.

Also, for some weird reason, we don't really like the whole idea of traveling with our fellow human beings on a bus or train.  Every time the local news does a story about mass transit ridership, you'll see a bunch of comments about how it's so dangerous and horrible.  Which doesn't seem to be my experience - it's more of "get on the bus, then sit back browsing my phone or reading a book for the entire trip".
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How the f*ck does that article ramble on without one mention of litigation?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Gotta synergize those efficiencies. But first, a longitudinal study on scaling infrastructural hierarchies and dynamic cost benefit.

Now, once you deposit $14 million into my account, I'll send you a document with half-assed drawings and business gobbledygook that'll have all of your MBAs nodding in agreement that it's the best thing since sliced bread.
 
houginator
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This story reminds me of the saga of my hometown in the Bay Area that is desperately in need of more homes, and the former naval weapons station that the military is trying to give it to use to build on, which would have room for north of 10,000 new homes.  They have been planning this thing since the early 90s, and still have yet to build a single house, with no projected timeline on when (if ever) that will actually happen.  But a literal parade of consultants have made millions during that time (of course, the blame for this failure is much broader than just the consultants).
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: yohohogreengiant: We subsidize private passenger vehicle ownership, absurd freeways, and fuel with tax dollars.

Subways really only help cities (a lot), and cities have those people living in them.

Our politics disproportionally, undemocratically favor empty land and the twelve people who live there instead of the hundreds of millions in cities. It's been this way since the beginning of our little experiment, it's tied up with the history of slavery in politics from the revolutionary war.

That's why subway expensive.

I'm not sure that's entirely true.  If it was, we wouldn't see major highways in cities.

There's an element of favoring the wealthier among us with our policies.  If you own a car, you benefit from that.  If you don't, you are penalized.

Also, for some weird reason, we don't really like the whole idea of traveling with our fellow human beings on a bus or train.  Every time the local news does a story about mass transit ridership, you'll see a bunch of comments about how it's so dangerous and horrible.  Which doesn't seem to be my experience - it's more of "get on the bus, then sit back browsing my phone or reading a book for the entire trip".


We do see major highways in cities.

Maybe not recently, but in the middle of the 20th century there were concerted efforts to put highways into cities.

My city of Indianapolis is a prime example, with Interstate 65 and 70 crossing in the middle of the city and with the ring highway 465 surrounding.  In another place I lived, the Embarcadero Freeway was built in San Francisco in the 1960s.  There were lots of urban highways built in the post-WWII era (often through minority neighborhoods).
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
'insufficient value capture'
 
rewind2846
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Short version: The expertise that used to rest with municipalities and states has been outsourced to consulting firms - some who have never worked on transit projects - in an effort to "cut costs" in the short term (politics) without realizing or acknowledging that if somone else from outside has the institutional knowledge (long term), it will go with them when they leave.

Every company needs people around who have been there and done that, and they usually cost a farkton less than getting new people all the time. That's long term thinking. Only probem is that has fallen out of favor in favor of the short term fix. That's why "consultants" charge so much for what they do. It's because they can.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: How the f*ck does that article ramble on without one mention of litigation?



Really that's just another risk to be priced in.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Target Builder: yohohogreengiant: We subsidize private passenger vehicle ownership, absurd freeways, and fuel with tax dollars.

Subways really only help cities (a lot), and cities have those people living in them.

Our politics disproportionally, undemocratically favor empty land and the twelve people who live there instead of the hundreds of millions in cities. It's been this way since the beginning of our little experiment, it's tied up with the history of slavery in politics from the revolutionary war.

That's why subway expensive.

It also doesn't help that most cities in the US were planned and built to be purposefully hostile to any mode of transportation other than private vehicles.


New York wasn't planned or built that way, it was purposely changed to be that way over the last 80ish years (pretty much on the orders of one man).
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: jjorsett: yohohogreengiant: We subsidize private passenger vehicle ownership, absurd freeways, and fuel with tax dollars.

Subways really only help cities (a lot), and cities have those people living in them.

Our politics disproportionally, undemocratically favor empty land and the twelve people who live there instead of the hundreds of millions in cities. It's been this way since the beginning of our little experiment, it's tied up with the history of slavery in politics from the revolutionary war.

That's why subway expensive.

I like it when all problems can be attributed to a single cause. It eliminates the necessity to actually think.

Yeah, you would defend slavery.


Don't fetish shame.
 
