(CNN)   For many of us it has never been this warm in February. EVERYBODY PANIC   (cnn.com)
45
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wind chill below zero outside my house currently.

/drtfa
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's supposed to hit 72f here today. It's never done that in Feb her that I can remember. Usually this is the shiattiest coldest snowiest, iciest part of the year.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
La Nina made it warm in the east and cold in the west?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Half the country is warmer than normal, the other half is colder than normal.

It all averages out!

🤪
 
ImmutableTenderloin [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
-9 last night, today in the high teens
 
drewogatory
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's a good 15 degrees cooler than usual here in SoCal, but it was 70 just a couple days ago and it will be 70 again soon enough.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The storms are going to be ugly when they get here.
 
p51d007
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's 8 degrees out, but it was 58 two days ago.  Been doing that a lot.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's 420 ppm at my house, and climbing.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yup. I think Atlanta broke a record yesterday and maybe for today too. I dunno, looks awfully cloudy/rainy.


Escape The Weather
Youtube WL19HO2lsKo
 
Stantz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Snow round these parts forecast for Monday, and I'm in the UK, so no work for a month
 
nytmare
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We've had one inch of snow in Pennsylvania this winter. 'Tis been a silly season. And we haven't had a good blizzard in 25 years. Back in my day we got one every 5 years.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh, it's far to late to panic. We should have done that a few decades ago, we might have actually fixed things. All that's left to do now is sit back and watch the world crumble.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

xanadian: [Fark user image 480x270]

Half the country is warmer than normal, the other half is colder than normal.

It all averages out!

🤪


Only the east coast matters to the news media.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Freaky warm in Atlanta.  I've slept the last 3 nights with the window open.  It was 70 degrees at 11pm last night.  My neighbor's redbud bloomed so early that it already lost its flowers.  I'm planning on planting snow peas this weekend, but that's not weird.  This is the normal time.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Makes me think of Michael Moore on Conan, talking about being in Chicago in February and it's in the 70s with people walking around in short sleeves going, "Isn't this great?"  No, it's very concerning.  And that was obviously a long time ago.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gonna be 82 here today... Gross.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It is supposed to be about 85 today in Raleigh... which will break the Raleigh record high for any day in the month of February.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

neongoats: It's supposed to hit 72f here today. It's never done that in Feb her that I can remember. Usually this is the shiattiest coldest snowiest, iciest part of the year.


It was 85 yesterday here. It's 41 now. Usually we have one or two days like that in a year. We've has 3 swings of 30+ degrees this year already.

Stupid texas.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah but it snowed once in May in 1982 so global climate change is a myth
 
macadamnut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: The storms are going to be ugly when they get here.


In the near-future fiction London Fields, the weather came on at the beginning of the TV news, everyone would hush and watch.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In at Louis, I've got tulips coming up and birds building nests. Currently wearing shorts and a tshirt
 
goodncold
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Anyone who is happy about early spring warming I have one word:

Mosquitos
 
anuran
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Heavy snow, below freezing
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm planning on planting snow peas this weekend, but that's not weird.  This is the normal time.


I'm already seeing green patches of my lawn. Turns out I think they're weeds.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: The storms are going to be ugly when they get here.


I cleared 6" of snow on Wed. I'm looking at another 15" when it quits at noon today, with 40 mph winds and -10 degrees tonight.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

drewogatory: It's a good 15 degrees cooler than usual here in SoCal, but it was 70 just a couple days ago and it will be 70 again soon enough.


It was 60 two days ago here in colorado and has been 15 to -5 the past two days.

But, that happens all the time here. Our weather is silly.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is fine.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

neongoats: It's supposed to hit 72f here today. It's never done that in Feb her that I can remember. Usually this is the shiattiest coldest snowiest, iciest part of the year.


"Above average" here has just meant 40s and 50s with nights above (sometimes barely, but still above) freezing.  Weekly snowstorms (my favorite part of weather here) throughout late January to mid-March have turned into November-like constant rain.  Just in time to be followed by April's traditional... constant rain.

We don't get the upsides of climate change here.  It's only "unpleasant and dangerous" or "just unpleasant".  Sometime in May (perhaps April this year, the way things are going), there'll be a day and a half of high-60s, sunny weather.  And then it will be alternating 90+ swelter-fests and brutal thunderstorms until another day-and-a-half of decent weather in early September, before the mercury plunges right back down into the 40s.
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Without a deep freeze lasting multiple days, incects can survive year to year and that is not good. I'm in PA and the spotted lantern fly is a beautiful menace.
 
caljar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
18 inches of snow since yesterday.  Good thing my State hasn't outlawed my diesel powered snow blower, yet.
 
Spikescape
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's a balmy -7.5°F outside at the moment here in Colorado, up from -9.5 an hour ago...the coldest day of the year so far.
 
thornhill
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Freaky warm in Atlanta.  I've slept the last 3 nights with the window open.  It was 70 degrees at 11pm last night.  My neighbor's redbud bloomed so early that it already lost its flowers.  I'm planning on planting snow peas this weekend, but that's not weird.  This is the normal time.


I'm also in ATL. In my neighborhood, there were cherry trees blooming in December, and daffodils bloomed in January.

I'd still be a little bit cautious about what you plant outside. The last frost is usually around March 20; I'd expect at least another night or two that gets into freezing by the end of March.

That being said, I planted lettuce two weeks ago, going to plant more this weekend, and I've moved up when I started my vegetables inside.
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My home weather gauge:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hasn't snowed in NYC in over a year.  Great for motorcycle riding, for the future generations?  Not so much.

But hey, I hear it is going to be cold this weekend and some of the smartest farkers here are informing me it is cold where they are right now, so everything is a-ok!

/s
 
Abox
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"The long-term survival of skiing and other winter recreation will depend on nations lowering their carbon emissions to avoid the more dire consequences and severe warming in the future," he said.

This is what it really comes down to, let's pull to together people!
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've already heard the geese migrate back, after hearing them migrate South relatively early.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nytmare: We've had one inch of snow in Pennsylvania this winter. 'Tis been a silly season. And we haven't had a good blizzard in 25 years. Back in my day we got one every 5 years.


January or February in SEPA always saw at least one stretch of 0 degree F weather.  We haven't even dipped into single digits.  Barely brushed the teens.
 
catchow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nealb2: Without a deep freeze lasting multiple days, incects can survive year to year and that is not good. I'm in PA and the spotted lantern fly is a beautiful menace.


This.

Also: Asian Tiger mosquitos, ticks, hemlock and balsam wooly adelgids, emerald ash borers, fire ants, fall cankerworms, fungal pathogens like Sudden Oak Death and Dogwood blight, etc., etc., etc.

/"incects" = invertebrate incels?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thornhill: That being said, I planted lettuce two weeks ago, going to plant more this weekend, and I've moved up when I started my vegetables inside.


We used one of these last year because the year before that? Whatever we grew in the ground was eaten by animals.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Abox: "The long-term survival of skiing and other winter recreation will depend on nations lowering their carbon emissions to avoid the more dire consequences and severe warming in the future," he said.

This is what it really comes down to, let's pull to together people!


They really know how to focus on what's important. A bleak future of environmental catastrophe with mass extinction and hundreds of millions of climate refugees? Eh, I mean, that's not great, but winter sports are in danger, people! HOLY FARKING SHIAT!!!

Tyrone Slothrop: Oh, it's far to late to panic. We should have done that a few decades ago, we might have actually fixed things. All that's left to do now is sit back and watch the world crumble.


Yes and no. Yes, we should have been urgently addressed the problem 30+ years ago. But no, it's not time to just watch the world crumble. How much hotter it gets is really farking important. For example, there's a vast difference between the impact of 2 degrees C of warming and 4 degrees. We can still keep things from getting a hell of a lot worse by taking action.
 
BlakCat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Heavy Rain to Hit Los Angeles California on Friday February 24, 2023
Youtube X0Mzs5iPKIA
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I heard Christina Edwards say that Atlanta did reach 81 yesterday. Going to be another hot one here today.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

goodncold: Anyone who is happy about early spring warming I have one word:

Mosquitos


And stink bugs, ticks, and every other insect that hasn't had a good die off from the freeze.

I'd say "maybe it will be good for the honey bees", but more likely good for wasps and murder hornets.
 
