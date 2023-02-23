 Skip to content
(NYPost)   There is no question about incest in this headline. Unfortunately, the same can't be said about the electrical engineering exam in this link   (nypost.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly, this is leading to further questions about safety features of clothes dryers. The future engineers need to understand the dynamics of sisters and stepmothers getting stuck in dryers.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

beezeltown: The future engineers need to understand the dynamics of sisters and stepmothers getting stuck in dryers.


Probably why those engineers don't get invited to orgies. They keep thinking of ways not to have sex.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I swear I read this exact story a few years ago.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Clearly, this is leading to further questions about safety features of clothes dryers. The future engineers need to understand the dynamics of sisters and stepmothers getting stuck in dryers.


I am ashamed I know this dryer reference........off to my bunk, now.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The crazy thing is: the exam was actually on geology.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I swear I read this exact story a few years ago.


There's a line at the bottom of TFA stating that it was first posed in 2000 by a UVa professor of morality and ethics.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
after posing a question about incest to his electrical engineering students in an exam

The image says it's for English Comprehension & Composition, which makes this... slightly less weird?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Of course, the question is against Islamic values. Julie and Mark are American or British names. Those people are godless infidels and would probably do the nasty with a sibling after attending a pride rally. That's all he was trying to teach.

Will probably get his job back once the ministry figures this out. But he should have gone with the original phrasing of the question. "Mark and Julie are brother/sister and holocaust survivors...  is it ok for them to fark?"

Once he explained to the Pakistani educational ministry that it is a trick question because the Holocaust didn't happen, the guy would have gotten promoted.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I swear I read this exact story a few years ago.


I've only seen the movie adaptation where they were stepsiblings.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A High-voltage question sure to run into resistance. Did the lights and siren turn one when the power was applied?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's a shocking question for an electrical engineering exam and I'm glad to see he's been discharged for going so far outside the capacity of his role. Hopefully his student's education hasn't impeded by their professors attempt at induction into his views.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'd need to see what the brother and sister look like to determine if this should get the "Sick" or "Giggity" tag.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: after posing a question about incest to his electrical engineering students in an exam

The image says it's for English Comprehension & Composition, which makes this... slightly less weird?


"How ohms can you get her to moans?"
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Super Chronic: after posing a question about incest to his electrical engineering students in an exam

The image says it's for English Comprehension & Composition, which makes this... slightly less weird?

"How ohms can you get her to moans?"


FARK!
"How MANY ohms can you get her to moans?"
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's about ethics in electrical engineering
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I swear I read this exact story a few years ago.

There's a line at the bottom of TFA stating that it was first posed in 2000 by a UVa professor of morality and ethics.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 300x168]


Fark user imageView Full Size


"English Comprehension and Composition"

I'm not saying I'd expect this to be part of a standard EE ciriculum, but being that many of these students may be looking for jobs in English speaking countries, it might make sense to test them, although I would have picked a different topic.

I recall Professor Feynman had an antidote about a Brazilian cohort that could recite physics word for word, but didn't understand any of it.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Right, a quiz in Pakistan was given in English.
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just asking for a friend?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pakistan you say?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I swear I read this exact story a few years ago.

I've only seen the movie adaptation where they were stepsiblings.


The one I saw they were actual brother and sister, and it was portrayed as a good thing.
media-amazon.comView Full Size

\John Irving has some weird ideas
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Please stop using the term 'blacklisted'
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Target Builder: That's a shocking question for an electrical engineering exam and I'm glad to see he's been discharged for going so far outside the capacity of his role. Hopefully his student's education hasn't impeded by their professors attempt at induction into his views.


Resist!
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: The Smails Kid: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I swear I read this exact story a few years ago.

There's a line at the bottom of TFA stating that it was first posed in 2000 by a UVa professor of morality and ethics.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 300x168]

[Fark user image image 425x283]

"English Comprehension and Composition"

I'm not saying I'd expect this to be part of a standard EE ciriculum, but being that many of these students may be looking for jobs in English speaking countries, it might make sense to test them, although I would have picked a different topic.

I recall Professor Feynman had an antidote about a Brazilian cohort that could recite physics word for word, but didn't understand any of it.


As this is now a thread about reading comprehension, it is apropos to point out the following:

antidote
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Your essay must be in FOUR paragraphs which include: 1 Introduction, 2 Bodies, and 1 Conclusion

The two bodies are a given and the "conclusion" is of course the crowd pleaser, but I don't see why they need an introduction. They're brother and sister. They've known each other all their lives.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Right, a quiz in Pakistan was given in English.


There's no shared native language in Pakistan. Government and education are done in Urdu and English.
 
Milk D
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I bet he got his hands on a penthouse forum and was inspired.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Pakistan you say?
[Fark user image image 425x378]


This guy gets it.
 
Thingster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's a question that most people would be uncomfortable with, which makes it a great question for an ethics class, a morality class, or a writing class where you have to be clear about a topic you most likely don't have first hand knowledge of, nor have thought about overly in depth beforehand - meaning you can't regurgitate a canned or pre thought out response.

It's a question that requires actual thinking, and exposes the student to inner thoughts that they might find difficult or distasteful to deal with.

So of course the professor was punished *rolls eyes*.
 
dkimball
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Maybe he put it through chatGPT and it changed sheep to sister
 
JeffSon069
‘’ less than a minute ago  

beezeltown: Clearly, this is leading to further questions about safety features of clothes dryers. The future engineers need to understand the dynamics of sisters and stepmothers getting stuck in dryers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Smails Kid: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I swear I read this exact story a few years ago.

There's a line at the bottom of TFA stating that it was first posed in 2000 by a UVa professor of morality and ethics.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 300x168]


He may not have come up with it himself, but if I were his sister I still probably wouldn't leave myself alone with him overnight.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Who the heck gets stuck in a dryer anyway?  It's a stupid plot for any adult story line. Heck, why even have any story lines to begin with?  People just want to see sexy bits moving in and out anyway. Simply skip the script, cut out the bad acting and just get to the boomitty boomity ohhh la la bits.
 
