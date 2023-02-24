 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Caption this superhero dog   (local21news.com) divider line
8
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
local21news.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Move over Underdog, there's a new hero in town.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
First one pet owner did this, then another one did something similar. Before you knew it the neighborhood was gripped in a full-blown arms race.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unfortunately, the Dog Superhero Experiment was cancelled after hundreds of steaks went missing at local butcher's shops.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am so gonna fill her shoe for this!! ...Damn ...flip flops!  Say goodbye to one of them honey!!!
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Heeeeere I come to hump your leg!"
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I may not have caught any criminals, but I've caught my tail six times today!

/this time with voting...
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Save the cat in the tree?!? Who do you think chased him there?
 
