 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Day 365 of WW3: Ukrainian forces have repelled 90 Russian attacks in northeast/east in 24 hours, including attacks in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. UK warns of possible Orc offensive near Vuhledar. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
68
    More: News, Al Jazeera, Russia, Facebook, Middle East, Twitter, Russia-Ukraine live, Arabic, Television  
•       •       •

177 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 23 Feb 2023 at 8:00 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



68 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gonna get really hairy today and tomorrow. Vladimir the Incompetent MUST have some sort of 'victory' he can tout to his captive audiences. So thousands of russian troops are going to get sunflowered because the Malignant Midget of Moscow needs a 'W'. Dead orcs aren't the problem. The problem is the Ukrainian troops and civilians and property which will inevitably get destroyed/damaged before the orcs get put out of our misery.

Since tomorrow is the anniversary of the 3-day not-a-war, and Pootie-Poot is intoxicated with meaningless symbols and similar mystical crap, I suspect we're going to see a major attack- probably including combat aviation- tonight (US East Coast time), probably aimed at Kharkiv. It will be stupid and wasteful and ultimately a colossal blunder from a military perspective, but the Kremlin's Bungler-in-Chief only cares about political appearances.

None of the underlying issues which doomed the attack on Kyiv last year have been addressed- or even acknowledged- by what passes for russian military 'leadership', so the impending wet firecracker offensive is unlikely to provide anything more than transitory 'victories' for the orcs. It'll be a comic-opera replay of the Ardennes Offensive in WW2 without any tactical or operational surprise, and will likely have a similarly damaging result for the attackers.

I suspect we'll be replacing Pyrrhus with the Deranged Dwarf for our future examples of prohibitively costly 'victories'.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are you are regular participant in (or a survivor of, shall we say?) these war threads? Feel free to post this Fark Badge to your account page.


Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net

Or, if you are a lurker, now with additional goodness, courtesy of a mod made by Farker SomeTimesIJust:


Fark user imageView Full Size
And tomorrow, we acknowledge the lucky/skillful winner of the contest, who will receive this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning all. Well it's almost a full year since Putin's atrocity was started, and there's a lot of reflection on what's happened and what may be happening in the news. So, pretty much every day since the atrocity started. So here's what's made the overnight news by the Kyiv Post and the Kyiv Independent.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Thursday, Feb. 23

Missiles, Offensives, Escalation? What to Expect at the One-Year Mark of Russia's Full-Scale Invasion

Loud explosion heard in Kyiv.

EXPLAINED: Vladimir Putin's Threat to 'Strengthen' Russia's 'Nuclear Triad'

China Did Not Consult Ukraine on Its Peace Plan

UN Chief Condemns Russian 'Affront' in Ukraine as Assembly Meets

Zelensky's Chief of Staff Yermak Speaks Openly with Kyiv Post about War with Russia

Vladimir Putin's Address to Federal Assembly

Russia Fighting for Its 'Historical Lands': says Putin

Parnas' Version: How Trump and Co. Have Tried to Sabotage Ukraine

CNN: Russian Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test 'Fails'

Russia's Major Offensive Has Already Begun, Deputy Head of Ukraine's Military Intelligence Says

UK Defense Ministry: Russian forces might be preparing offensive near Vuhledar.

One Year On, Huge Majority of Ukrainians Confident of Victory

Spanish Prime Minister arrives in Kyiv.

Moldova denies Russian claim of planned provocation against Transnistria, urges calm.


Sunak: Long-range weapons can give Ukraine advantage on the battlefield

Timeline of Russia's all-out war in Ukraine, month by month

Survey: 87% of Ukrainians oppose territorial concessions.

And that's your lot, enjoy your day and give a hug to your loved ones. Me, I've got digital streets to fix and virtual chairs to lay out. Who's making the coffee today?
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I should not use cigarettes
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Happy Anniversary everybody!
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for February 11 through February 17 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: [Fark user image 425x472]

I should not use cigarettes


HAH you ol' running dog you! Welcome back to the show that never ends (without Putin's death).
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: [Fark user image 425x472]

I should not use cigarettes


Hey, long time no see!

Yes, smoking safety is an oft neglected part of education in some countries.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: [Fark user image 425x472]

I should not use cigarettes


He lives!
 
Muta
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yesterday, someone hinted they were having a birthday today so I built them a cake.

cutelovequotesforher.orgView Full Size


No one eat it until the birthday person comes in!
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: [Fark user image image 425x472]

I should not use cigarettes


Yay, you're back

/hasn't been reading the last few days as I have visitors
//now remembers why I don't have visitors
 
fasahd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Some great patriotic stuff here. "We die with glory. We're marching into darkness." Well at least they haven't lost their sense of humor.

Defender of the Fatherland Day rally in Russia
Youtube I87SQEqJJoI
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]

[Fark user image image 850x790]

[Fark user image image 841x1500]

[Fark user image image 850x261]


An up-tick in the numbers. Very nice.
 
Muta
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: [Fark user image 425x472]

I should not use cigarettes


What did you light on fire?  Is that your refrigerator?
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Last Few Months
Nobody has asked, but wanted to write.

From January 2022, when it appeared war was imminent, and as the war continued, I considered myself fortunate.  Sasha (spit) would not mobilize my countrymen and acquaintances, colleagues, and friends seemed to out of harms way. Although, death visits everyone.

The last few months have been very difficult.  Some here have read what happened. There is no way to write all the details for I only know parts and events are filtered from my perspective.


And another knock on my door.

In a story that I know was not shared widely, it is the story of Мой друг.

Yegor Lebedok, who I have know since I was a young student was arrested in July 2022. He gave interviews about Belarus military.  Walking the tight rope of truth.  He was careful to keep overt unpopular opinions about the current government to himself.  The government thought otherwise and labeled him a traitor.  In middle of December 2022, he was found guilty of stating an opinion and now will be in prison for 5 years, or more.

Translated story into English
https://news-zerkalo-io.translate.goog/life/29018.html?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp

When the government views the truth as an enemy, then the real enemy is the government.

Many in Western countries, especially USA, citizens have no concept of life under a totalitarian regime.  Where whispers can lead to prison.  You have many newspapers, magazines, television shows, that challenge the government and politicians, and those who say or write their opinions do not fear for themselves or their family.  I do not envy what others have.  It is wasted energy. Why feel envy for something you can never have?

I have spent the last few months helping those who took the words,
"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing" is something I think is true and have tried to do something. I visited prisons, mothers, wives and children.  None of them knew who I was and I never said my name, most where hesitant to speak, understandable. I am fortunate enough that I can help.  Small tokens here and there to ensure New Years celebrations were not too dark.  Most refused, but when you would say, their loved ones name would want you to take it, many would accept.  Sometimes they would still refuse, and I would slip into their pocket, or under a plate, or into their mail slot.  It was the least I can do.

Eventually they understood I meant no harm.  During meetings, many tears were given.  Although none of the tears were because they thought their loved one did the wrong thing.  The tears flowed because they know how hard their loved one's life will be over the next 5, 7, or 11 years.  I reminded each of them, make sure your loved one knows you do not forget about them.  Write letters, send packages and visit when you can. Be strong until their time in prison is over or when Sasha (spit) is worm food, their strength will make the time shorter.

Because of some personal beliefs I can not directly support Kalinouski Regiment.  Although if presented with opportunity I would find way to help their family members if they are killed during war.

New Years Eve was the most difficult.  I could hear music, celebrations, and fireworks. Knowing many have tried to change things, and are suffering.  2022 was terrible. And 2023 has already been challenging, and I hesitate to think about what other challenges she will bring

Many more innocent will needlessly die, be injured, or will remain when their family member is taken.  All of this destruction and sorrow, what will it gain? How much more shall be lost? Americans have an idiom, "time heals all wounds".  да, да... but I shall add, "but the scars remain."
 
fasahd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: [Fark user image 425x472]

I should not use cigarettes


WELCOME BACK!
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org

Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
RyogaM
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: [Fark user image 425x472]

I should not use cigarettes


Great to see you again, BC.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What a beautiful morning for the latest update from The Russian Dudehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HbGRdI3Hnto

Sunshinyness:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Muta: BadCosmonaut: [Fark user image 425x472]

I should not use cigarettes

What did you light on fire?  Is that your refrigerator?


Train switching control box (guessing at English), next to rail tracks. Very difficult to fix.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: Gonna get really hairy today and tomorrow. Vladimir the Incompetent MUST have some sort of 'victory' he can tout to his captive audiences. So thousands of russian troops are going to get sunflowered because the Malignant Midget of Moscow needs a 'W'. Dead orcs aren't the problem. The problem is the Ukrainian troops and civilians and property which will inevitably get destroyed/damaged before the orcs get put out of our misery.

Since tomorrow is the anniversary of the 3-day not-a-war, and Pootie-Poot is intoxicated with meaningless symbols and similar mystical crap, I suspect we're going to see a major attack- probably including combat aviation- tonight (US East Coast time), probably aimed at Kharkiv. It will be stupid and wasteful and ultimately a colossal blunder from a military perspective, but the Kremlin's Bungler-in-Chief only cares about political appearances.

None of the underlying issues which doomed the attack on Kyiv last year have been addressed- or even acknowledged- by what passes for russian military 'leadership', so the impending wet firecracker offensive is unlikely to provide anything more than transitory 'victories' for the orcs. It'll be a comic-opera replay of the Ardennes Offensive in WW2 without any tactical or operational surprise, and will likely have a similarly damaging result for the attackers.

I suspect we'll be replacing Pyrrhus with the Deranged Dwarf for our future examples of prohibitively costly 'victories'.


I'd love to see another 39 mile long armoured convoy line up (with whatever they have left) and this time getting oblitherated by all sorts of western and Ukranian weapons in a long unending line of death and terror for the orcs.
 
mederu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Can Ukraine start a Big counterattack in Bakhmut? | Wagner lost Supplies
Youtube VULD5XoZzYE

Yesterdays Denys
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: [Fark user image image 425x472]

I should not use cigarettes


Stone the crows! It's Bad Cosmonaut! Hooray!
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
BadCosmonaut:

holy heck.  HUZZAH.  So glad to hear from you!
 
mederu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
22 Feb: Dangerous. Ukrainian Intelligence DETECTS A SCARY PATTERN | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube fQbV1jPZhy4

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
mederu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ukraine struck Mariupol | Wagner infighting Russian MoD | Ukraine Update
Youtube bx2vek4wWZI

Yesterdays Artur
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Muta: BadCosmonaut: [Fark user image 425x472]

I should not use cigarettes

What did you light on fire?  Is that your refrigerator?

Train switching control box (guessing at English), next to rail tracks. Very difficult to fix.


Tsk tsk
Your quarterly review will unfortunately reflect this
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (maybe for White Day if someone gave you a Valentines gift?):

Raffle for Star Wars posters: https://u24.gov.ua/news/hamill_posters
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
moel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And they tried to send an SU-27 Jet Bomber over..and guess what...it exploded before it reached the Ukranian border!

So Russia, your bombs don't work, and your planes don't work.
 
mark625
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, if Pooty is DEMANDING that SOMEONE do SOMETHING, against the military's recommendations, then the something that is likely to happen is a lot more dead orcs. We really haven't seen the numbers that would be expected from the much anticipated big surge, but 700-800 dead orcs per day is still nothing to sneeze at.

I supposed this is all tiddly-winks to Pooty, nothing near the 24 million dead rooskies in WW2. Those are rookie numbers, he's gotta get those numbers up. Or something.

God bless the Ukrainians defending their homeland. Bad wishes on all the milque-toasts demanding a "negotiated settlement" and cession of Ukrainian lands in exchange for "peace". Screw Xi and all the other dictators/authoritarians/Republicans who are actively on russia's side.

Slava Ukraini!
\|/
 
gyorg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Last Few Months
Nobody has asked, but wanted to write.

From January 2022, when it appeared war was imminent, and as the war continued, I considered myself fortunate.  Sasha (spit) would not mobilize my countrymen and acquaintances, colleagues, and friends seemed to out of harms way. Although, death visits everyone.

The last few months have been very difficult.  Some here have read what happened. There is no way to write all the details for I only know parts and events are filtered from my perspective.


And another knock on my door.

In a story that I know was not shared widely, it is the story of Мой друг.

Yegor Lebedok, who I have know since I was a young student was arrested in July 2022. He gave interviews about Belarus military.  Walking the tight rope of truth.  He was careful to keep overt unpopular opinions about the current government to himself.  The government thought otherwise and labeled him a traitor.  In middle of December 2022, he was found guilty of stating an opinion and now will be in prison for 5 years, or more.

Translated story into English
https://news-zerkalo-io.translate.goog/life/29018.html?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp

When the government views the truth as an enemy, then the real enemy is the government.

Many in Western countries, especially USA, citizens have no concept of life under a totalitarian regime.  Where whispers can lead to prison.  You have many newspapers, magazines, television shows, that challenge the government and politicians, and those who say or write their opinions do not fear for themselves or their family.  I do not envy what others have.  It is wasted energy. Why feel envy for something you can never have?

I have spent the last few months helping those who took the words,
"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing" is something I think is true and have tried to do something. I visited prisons, mothers, wives and children.  None of them knew who I was and I never said my name, most where hesitant to speak, understandable. I am fortunate enough that I can help.  Small tokens here and there to ensure New Years celebrations were not too dark.  Most refused, but when you would say, their loved ones name would want you to take it, many would accept.  Sometimes they would still refuse, and I would slip into their pocket, or under a plate, or into their mail slot.  It was the least I can do.

Eventually they understood I meant no harm.  During meetings, many tears were given.  Although none of the tears were because they thought their loved one did the wrong thing.  The tears flowed because they know how hard their loved one's life will be over the next 5, 7, or 11 years.  I reminded each of them, make sure your loved one knows you do not forget about them.  Write letters, send packages and visit when you can. Be strong until their time in prison is over or when Sasha (spit) is worm food, their strength will make the time shorter.

Because of some personal beliefs I can not directly support Kalinouski Regiment.  Although if presented with opportunity I would find way to help their family members if they are killed during war.

New Years Eve was the most difficult.  I could hear music, celebrations, and fireworks. Knowing many have tried to change things, and are suffering.  2022 was terrible. And 2023 has already been challenging, and I hesitate to think about what other challenges she will bring

Many more innocent will needlessly die, be injured, or will remain when their family member is taken.  All of this destruction and sorrow, what will it gain? How much more shall be lost? Americans have an idiom, "time heals all wounds".  да, да... but I shall add, "but the scars remain."


Stay strong our friend.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: [Fark user image 425x472]

I should not use cigarettes


DUDE! We thought you were dead! Some of us were sure you had been arrested for rail sabotage a few times. Welcome back!
 
Harrson
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: [Fark user image image 425x472]

I should not use cigarettes


Holy fark welcome back! Been worried about you, man.
 
Muta
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Muta: BadCosmonaut: [Fark user image 425x472]

I should not use cigarettes

What did you light on fire?  Is that your refrigerator?

Train switching control box (guessing at English), next to rail tracks. Very difficult to fix.


Well done.
 
mederu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: [Fark user image 425x472]

I should not use cigarettes


*ahem*
SQUEEEEEEEEE!  You're alive!
All us regulars have been really worried about you, so very happy to have some good news!

Fark user imageView Full Size

(you will always be BestCosmonaut to me)
 
The Envoy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Muta: BadCosmonaut: [Fark user image 425x472]

I should not use cigarettes

What did you light on fire?  Is that your refrigerator?

Train switching control box (guessing at English), next to rail tracks. Very difficult to fix.


Did you do that?  That's awesome.  Yes, those things are a complete nightmare to fix or replace, they'll definitely feel that.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: [Fark user image 425x472]

I should not use cigarettes


I regret that I have but one smart vote to give this picture
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: BadCosmonaut: [Fark user image 425x472]

I should not use cigarettes

DUDE! We thought you were dead! Some of us were sure you had been arrested for rail sabotage a few times. Welcome back!


That last message before he disappeared was making me think suicidal.

I wasn't sure if it was 'take my own life because things have gone to shiat' or 'will take unnecessary risks to fix wrongs as I don't care if I live anymore'

Glad to see that I was either wrong, or BC didn't take too many risks these past few months.
 
Kalahari Kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

moel: And they tried to send an SU-27 Jet Bomber over..and guess what...it exploded before it reached the Ukranian border!

So Russia, your bombs don't work, and your planes don't work.


All by itself or aided by a manpads intervention?
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If anybody around, or willing to drive to, Cleveland wants to see the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine tonight, I've wound up with a surplus ticket.  7:00 PM at Cuyahoga Community College's Metro Campus Auditorium.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Temporary EIP.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Smoking GNU: BadCosmonaut: [Fark user image 425x472]

I should not use cigarettes

DUDE! We thought you were dead! Some of us were sure you had been arrested for rail sabotage a few times. Welcome back!

That last message before he disappeared was making me think suicidal.

I wasn't sure if it was 'take my own life because things have gone to shiat' or 'will take unnecessary risks to fix wrongs as I don't care if I live anymore'

Glad to see that I was either wrong, or BC didn't take too many risks these past few months.


For me it read like he was gonna go *underground* to go kick some serious ass by joining a Resistance movement.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Envoy: BadCosmonaut: Muta: BadCosmonaut: [Fark user image 425x472]

I should not use cigarettes

What did you light on fire?  Is that your refrigerator?

Train switching control box (guessing at English), next to rail tracks. Very difficult to fix.

Did you do that?  That's awesome.  Yes, those things are a complete nightmare to fix or replace, they'll definitely feel that.


No comment.  😜
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Wenchmaster: Gonna get really hairy today and tomorrow. Vladimir the Incompetent MUST have some sort of 'victory' he can tout to his captive audiences. So thousands of russian troops are going to get sunflowered because the Malignant Midget of Moscow needs a 'W'. Dead orcs aren't the problem. The problem is the Ukrainian troops and civilians and property which will inevitably get destroyed/damaged before the orcs get put out of our misery.

Since tomorrow is the anniversary of the 3-day not-a-war, and Pootie-Poot is intoxicated with meaningless symbols and similar mystical crap, I suspect we're going to see a major attack- probably including combat aviation- tonight (US East Coast time), probably aimed at Kharkiv. It will be stupid and wasteful and ultimately a colossal blunder from a military perspective, but the Kremlin's Bungler-in-Chief only cares about political appearances.

None of the underlying issues which doomed the attack on Kyiv last year have been addressed- or even acknowledged- by what passes for russian military 'leadership', so the impending wet firecracker offensive is unlikely to provide anything more than transitory 'victories' for the orcs. It'll be a comic-opera replay of the Ardennes Offensive in WW2 without any tactical or operational surprise, and will likely have a similarly damaging result for the attackers.

I suspect we'll be replacing Pyrrhus with the Deranged Dwarf for our future examples of prohibitively costly 'victories'.

I'd love to see another 39 mile long armoured convoy line up (with whatever they have left) and this time getting oblitherated by all sorts of western and Ukranian weapons in a long unending line of death and terror for the orcs.


That could be Brrtiful.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Envoy: BadCosmonaut: Muta: BadCosmonaut: [Fark user image 425x472]

I should not use cigarettes

What did you light on fire?  Is that your refrigerator?

Train switching control box (guessing at English), next to rail tracks. Very difficult to fix.

Did you do that?  That's awesome.  Yes, those things are a complete nightmare to fix or replace, they'll definitely feel that.


I hope he's better at OPSEC than to post his own work.  The internet's not as big a place as one might like.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Do the Russians REALLY not have anything better than old Soviet tactics?

TLDR: they get a bunch of groups and attack in waves.
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fasahd: BadCosmonaut: [Fark user image 425x472]

I should not use cigarettes

WELCOME BACK!


Yep. Good to see.
 
fasahd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: The Envoy: BadCosmonaut: Muta: BadCosmonaut: [Fark user image 425x472]

I should not use cigarettes

What did you light on fire?  Is that your refrigerator?

Train switching control box (guessing at English), next to rail tracks. Very difficult to fix.

Did you do that?  That's awesome.  Yes, those things are a complete nightmare to fix or replace, they'll definitely feel that.

No comment.  😜


You can reminisce here. Please don't keep that photo! We love you.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fasahd: Some great patriotic stuff here. "We die with glory. We're marching into darkness." Well at least they haven't lost their sense of humor.

[YouTube video: Defender of the Fatherland Day rally in Russia]


Sorry I had to smart and funny that, because I've seen a lot of terrible rap music, and that is literally the worst rap music that I have ever heard. Talk about cultural appropriation. Jeez.
 
Displayed 50 of 68 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.