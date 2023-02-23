 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Florida: It's a person from the moment of conception. Woman in jail: Then my unborn child is being illegally detained   (bbc.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder if there are shysters looking to sue for restitution on behalf of these minors?
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hubiestubert: I wonder if there are shysters looking to sue for restitution on behalf of these minors?


I certainly hope so.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's still Florida.

Desantis probably already has the legislature moving the Pre-Born Accomplice Act which doubles the prison sentence based on the conspiracy between mother and fetus.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the mother is getting all the prenatal care she and the fetus needs.  Right?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: I'm sure the mother is getting all the prenatal care she and the fetus needs.  Right?


They are being fed in accordance to Leviticus
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: I'm sure the mother is getting all the prenatal care she and the fetus needs.  Right?


This being Florida, I'm guessing they induce labor, then take the baby away from her
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is about as interesting a legal argument as the idea that being pregnant entitles a woman to use HOV lanes.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Republicans aren't affected by Hypocrisy. The unreal unequal treatment and logical contractions aren't a bug, they're a feature. They pass laws to punish and oppress "those people", and never plan on complying with those laws themselves.
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Uh-oh. If the "Unborn" start acquiring real rights, and not just the made up ones we want to give them, it's going to be a problem.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think the most likely outcome is Florida will make a law saying the unborn child can't be detained, so therefore the mother is forced to have an abortion and then is charged with murder on top of whatever crime they committed.  It not only keeps abortion illegal, but now they can strip more rights away from women. It's what they call a win-win.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hilarious.

Now get some pregnant workers to sue employers for not paying the baby a wage and violating child labor laws.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jso2897: Uh-oh. If the "Unborn" start acquiring real rights, and not just the made up ones we want to give them, it's going to be a problem.


Don't these fetuses know that their rights are solely concerned with punishing women?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Republicans aren't affected by Hypocrisy. The unreal unequal treatment and logical contractions aren't a bug, they're a feature. They pass laws to punish and oppress "those people", and never plan on complying with those laws themselves.


Republicans are the same all over the country.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Hilarious.

Now get some pregnant workers to sue employers for not paying the baby a wage and violating child labor laws.


That would just mean they wouldn't get hired.
"Sorry we only have one opening at the time"

The cruelty is the point.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This also means the unborn baby was an accomplice of whatever crime this woman committed.
 
