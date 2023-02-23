 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov carrier has successfully left drydock. By being towed by tugboat   (aerotime.aero) divider line
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dude extorted over 500 million dollars on the repair of one ship in the space of a couple of years?

Putin probably had him arrested merely for showing him up.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile, the rest of Russia's Navy is being readied as old ice cream trucks are fitted with pontoons.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wonder if any relevant intel services have done research on where exactly to sink it to minimize environmental damage.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Come on, Ukraine! Git 'em!
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Aetre: Wonder if any relevant intel services have done research on where exactly to sink it to minimize environmental damage.


I wouldn't be surprised if they don't intend to sink it, but rather damage it and get it back in dry dock. That thing seems like a giant burden that for some reason russia is willing to sink lots of resources into.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I give it 6 weeks before it's a brand new apartment complex for fish and crabs.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
🎵This Dock is ON FIRE!🎵
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Galaxy Quest scrape scene
Youtube ry81Exmgq9s
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Aetre: Wonder if any relevant intel services have done research on where exactly to sink it to minimize environmental damage.

I wouldn't be surprised if they don't intend to sink it, but rather damage it and get it back in dry dock. That thing seems like a giant burden that for some reason russia is willing to sink lots of resources into.


Aircraft carriers are symbol of a nations status proving they have so much wealth that they can just set money on fire for the hell of it. Which is why the US has 11 of the farking things.

Brazil:  Brazil has 1 aircraft carrier - the Atlântico.
China: China has 2 aircraft carriers - Lioning and Shandong.
France: France has 1 aircraft carrier: - The Charles de Gaulle .
India: India has 1 aircraft carrier - The INS Vikramaditya.
Italy: Italy has 2 aircraft carriers - The Cavour and the Giuseppe Garibaldi.
Japan: Japan has 2 aircraft carriers - The JS Izumo and the JS Kaga .
Russia: Russia has 1 aircraft carrier - The Admiral Kuznestsov.
Spain: Spain has 1 aircraft carrier - The Juan Carlos I.
Thailand: Thailand has 1 aircraft carrier - The HTMS Chakri Naruebet.
UK: The UK has 2 aircraft carriers - The HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales.
USA: The United States has 11 aircraft carriers, the largest of any country in the world. The US has 10 Nimitz class aircraft carriers and 1 Ford class carrier.
 
