San Francisco did something to help a neighborhood overrun with prostitution, of course people have a problem with this
30
•       •       •

eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Paywalled
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The problem is, nothing is really "temporary" when streets are blocked in the Bay Area

/Let's ask Berkeley if 50 years is "temporary"
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yo dawg, most of my sexworkers hiat the Capp. You against capitalism? Why you hate Murica?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
lol filterpwned by the space char
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I hope it was condoms and hotels with hourly rates.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Stephen_Falken: Yo dawg, most of my sexworkers hiat the Capp. You against capitalism? Why you hate Murica?

[Fark user image 538x358]


i enjoy discussing stuff like this, but then folks show up with pics like this and it ends all discussion.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: The problem is, nothing is really "temporary" when streets are blocked in the Bay Area

/Let's ask Berkeley if 50 years is "temporary"


Those barriers they set up in Berkeley was one of the best things they could have done for those neighborhoods. While it pissed off a lot of people who were used to speeding through in their haste to get to wherever they were going, the folks who actually lived on those streets by and large supported it.
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: Paywalled


It's a soft paywall. Try clearing your cookies.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Overrun With Prostitutes is the name of my Shoegaze Oompah-Core Sex Pistols cover band.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ultimate cock blocker.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Legalized it?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Mr. Puritan, tear down this wall!"
       - Ronald Reagan Jr.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Website: Hey, turn off your ad-blocker and then you can read this article.
*turns off ad-blocker*
Website: HAHAHAHA you fell for that? You still have to pay sucker
 
peachpicker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I guess making it legal, regulated, and safe was too much to ask for.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Paywalled


Fark user imageView Full Size

Click reader mode in the URL bar of firefox -- the icon in blue here -- and once it comes up then refresh your page. That will bypass paywalls on a large portion of the sites submitted to fark to get you to the full text, and often the pics too, depending on how the site chooses to load them.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not safe for (sex) work
Slay Squad - Sex Work {Prod. user.unkwn} (Official Video)
Youtube 2lpQe6J-uNI
 
Macinfarker [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They threw a paywall in front of it?

/fail
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: i enjoy discussing stuff like this, but then folks show up with pics like this and it ends all discussion.


just for about 4 mins of distraction/furious energy, followed by a brief euphoria, a frantic mess clean up, and then about 30mins nap.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Now how will Farkers get laid?
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Moderator: eurotrader: Paywalled

It's a soft paywall. Try clearing your cookies.


Didn't work for me. Also site blocks because I'm in incognito mode - even states that as the reason. Shrug.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Now how will Farkers get laid?


turboke's mom.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Moderator: eurotrader: Paywalled

It's a soft paywall. Try clearing your cookies.

Didn't work for me. Also site blocks because I'm in incognito mode - even states that as the reason. Shrug.


not missing much. they put up some concrete barriers on the street to slow down flow of traffic, presumably to keep johns from cruising as easily.

not really sure why it would help tho tbh, since there are still people fornicating int he bushes and so on...

and the SF libs be all like "this will never help the REAL issue!" kinda crap.

funny how whenever anyone ever tries to do anything EVER about ANYTHING someone on the other side is always saying how we shouldnt do ANYTHING because it wont make it ALL BETTER TOMORROW.

bay area liberal bleeding heartism is so nauseating some time. i lived there a long time and go so sick of it, especially when it came to things like this and homelessness. Price you pay tho for living in a place where you dont have to deal with trumpers and jebus doodz in large numbers trying to ban books and blow up 'bortion clinics tho.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Took a while (horrible site) but got the article. Seems this is it in full. Hope that saves other the trouble.

"City workers moved to replace metal and wood traffic barriers on Capp Street with concrete ones over the weekend in another effort to slow prostitution on the street known for its sex trade after residents complained about the issues it created outside of their homes.
The new barriers, on Capp between the end of 18th Street and the beginning of 22nd Street, come just over a week after the city installed more temporary plastic gates at the behest of District Nine Supervisor Hillary Ronen's office."
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is the blow ok? Not really into hookers
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: LiberalConservative: Moderator: eurotrader: Paywalled

It's a soft paywall. Try clearing your cookies.

Didn't work for me. Also site blocks because I'm in incognito mode - even states that as the reason. Shrug.

not missing much. they put up some concrete barriers on the street to slow down flow of traffic, presumably to keep johns from cruising as easily.

not really sure why it would help tho tbh, since there are still people fornicating int he bushes and so on...

and the SF libs be all like "this will never help the REAL issue!" kinda crap.

funny how whenever anyone ever tries to do anything EVER about ANYTHING someone on the other side is always saying how we shouldnt do ANYTHING because it wont make it ALL BETTER TOMORROW.

bay area liberal bleeding heartism is so nauseating some time. i lived there a long time and go so sick of it, especially when it came to things like this and homelessness. Price you pay tho for living in a place where you dont have to deal with trumpers and jebus doodz in large numbers trying to ban books and blow up 'bortion clinics tho.


Thanks, FJ. Didn't see your post before my last.
 
turboke
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Kit Fister: Now how will Farkers get laid?

turboke's mom.


I hope you like queuing.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought SF was overrun by the homeless? I guess I would prefer prostitutes instead of the homeless, I mean they are helping out the economy and all.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

groppet: I thought SF was overrun by the homeless? I guess I would prefer prostitutes instead of the homeless, I mean they are helping out the economy and all.


Homeless Prostitute is the name of my Hole cover band!!!

I'm out!
 
Merltech
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Naido: I hope it was condoms and hotels with hourly rates.


legalizing things like this would solve a lot of issues.
 
Merltech
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: eurotrader: Paywalled

[Fark user image 124x134]
Click reader mode in the URL bar of firefox -- the icon in blue here -- and once it comes up then refresh your page. That will bypass paywalls on a large portion of the sites submitted to fark to get you to the full text, and often the pics too, depending on how the site chooses to load them.


Probably blocking javascript.
 
