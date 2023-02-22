 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   ♫ A B C D E F G / They're hoaxing schools alphabetically ♫   (kdvr.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It does not appear as if these later threats were made alphabetically.

Anyone who can't recite the alphabet should therefore be considered a suspect.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Quick, all you schools change your names to variations of and similar names to Elmo's youngest, X AE A-XII.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: It does not appear as if these later threats were made alphabetically.

Anyone who can't recite the alphabet should therefore be considered a suspect.


quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of possible motives for this prank.

I'm thinking test-run for an operation elsewhere in the country with a similar distribution of town and county law enforcement resources to abate and confound those resources while something nefarious is accomplished.

I would pull all security video on the perimeter of those campuses and look for observers, both on foot and in vehicles, see if any plates repeat at multiple locations, or maybe a pattern of other state plates.

In my defense, my insomnia is back with a vengeance.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like someone was using a phone book to make these threats. That pretty much rules out the kids, since they don't know what a phone book is. It is probably just a terminator.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging M Poirot.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Feds really need to get a handle on phones. It's insane that anybody can spoof a phone number and call in threats or try to steal from my grandmother, named there's nothing to be done about it.
 
