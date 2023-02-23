 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   This is why we can't have good things department: hot water dispensers gone from prison   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Count, Sheriff, Burn, Crime, Prison, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, sheriff's deputies, Official  
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They didn't disgrace the badge. They exemplified it. This is what guards do. They kill, they maim, they extort. This isn't a "few bad apples", this is the entire basket.
 
Pert
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

12YearBid: They didn't disgrace the badge. They exemplified it. This is what guards do. They kill, they maim, they extort. This isn't a "few bad apples", this is the entire basket.


Well they certainly seem to have got themselves into hot water...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He said that hot water dispensers were removed from the officers in that jail wing. Officials are reviewing their training procedures, he said.

You need an entire chapter in your training manual to say, "Throwing scalding water on others == Not Good"? You've got big problems on your front end hiring.

These assholes are praying that, if convicted, they get sentenced to a facility where no one knows they were ever guards.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Officials are reviewing their training procedures,"

What sort of massive dipshiatted POS's are they hiring that would make this a training issue?
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Those mugshots are a LOT of dude-bro with extra helpings of "beard instead of a chin".
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pert: 12YearBid: They didn't disgrace the badge. They exemplified it. This is what guards do. They kill, they maim, they extort. This isn't a "few bad apples", this is the entire basket.

Well they certainly seem to have got themselves into hot water...


