vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Never made it to his..

... Final Destination
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Interestingly enough, if the irresponsible driver had bothered to use his f*cking brakes this would not have happened. This was not weather related as the irresponsible reporter makes it out to be. That's tight curve there and the posted limit is 35 mph. This asshole was going a lot faster than was safe.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Size US 15, my Bigfoot is Shaq.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

docsigma: [i1.sndcdn.com image 500x500]


Bullshiat.

There was no "tried". You bent over and spread your cheeks wide for it.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZaxTrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bigfoot: The godfather of furries.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The idea that might be some estrogen or testosterone addicted prick that gives children cancer gets a pass if Bigfoot exists in my book. Katmandu mother effers!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

docsigma: [i1.sndcdn.com image 500x500]


Yeah it's too bad that we never get to experience his bride so that we can feel better about ourselves because his wife sgits in him all the time.
 
Zeff
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Shouldn't it be "I break for Bigfoot"?
 
docsigma
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Caelistis: docsigma: [i1.sndcdn.com image 500x500]

Bullshiat.

There was no "tried". You bent over and spread your cheeks wide for it.


He gave up after a mere hour of ass-eating!
 
Left Leg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Interestingly enough, if the irresponsible driver had bothered to use his f*cking brakes this would not have happened. This was not weather related as the irresponsible reporter makes it out to be. That's tight curve there and the posted limit is 35 mph. This asshole was going a lot faster than was safe.


I bet he's driven that stretch more than you have.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Left Leg: TwowheelinTim: Interestingly enough, if the irresponsible driver had bothered to use his f*cking brakes this would not have happened. This was not weather related as the irresponsible reporter makes it out to be. That's tight curve there and the posted limit is 35 mph. This asshole was going a lot faster than was safe.

I bet he's driven that stretch more than you have.


I bet you're right; I've probably only traversed that stretch a couple hundred times, but it's pretty obvious that he's a self-entitled asshole who shouldn't be allowed to operate a moped, much less an 80,000 pound rig.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Left Leg: TwowheelinTim: Interestingly enough, if the irresponsible driver had bothered to use his f*cking brakes this would not have happened. This was not weather related as the irresponsible reporter makes it out to be. That's tight curve there and the posted limit is 35 mph. This asshole was going a lot faster than was safe.

I bet he's driven that stretch more than you have.


And perhaps you wouldn't mind telling us all what the f*ck that has to do with whether or not he was operating that truck safely.
 
