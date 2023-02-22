 Skip to content
(CNN)   Florida newscast goes full Florida   (cnn.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Florida does not have a particularly high homicide rate.

There are about 20 states with higher homicide rates than Florida.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
media.cnn.comView Full Size


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Who the hell puts the @ in the @MyNewsWhatever in a condolence letter.  Way to market during the death of an employee.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who in the fark is Mina? Mina said, Mina added. From the second sentence it is Mina, Mina, Mina. And no information about who in the fark Mina is? Is she related to Mulva? Wtf CNN?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The sheriff said Moses has a lengthy criminal history

Bit of an understatement.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Another savage worthy of the needle.  I hope it hurts going in.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Who in the fark is Mina? Mina said, Mina added. From the second sentence it is Mina, Mina, Mina. And no information about who in the fark Mina is? Is she related to Mulva? Wtf CNN?


Mina is the sheriff
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Crime Hills is one of those neighborhoods that you just stay out of on principle.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Florida does not have a particularly high homicide rate.

There are about 20 states with higher homicide rates than Florida.


Now do it by county.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Florida does not have a particularly high homicide rate.

There are about 20 states with higher homicide rates than Florida.


So what? You say that like it should matter.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Sexy Jesus: Who in the fark is Mina? Mina said, Mina added. From the second sentence it is Mina, Mina, Mina. And no information about who in the fark Mina is? Is she related to Mulva? Wtf CNN?

Mina is the sheriff


I figured. But the CNN article never clarified that.

This is basic journalism 101 and CNN is failing in that!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Sexy Jesus: Who in the fark is Mina? Mina said, Mina added. From the second sentence it is Mina, Mina, Mina. And no information about who in the fark Mina is? Is she related to Mulva? Wtf CNN?

Mina is the sheriff


And the suspect didn't shoot him.

/ It be funny if the woman down the street was a Deputy
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: [media.cnn.com image 850x478]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 201x251]


Penis hair.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Tracianne: Sexy Jesus: Who in the fark is Mina? Mina said, Mina added. From the second sentence it is Mina, Mina, Mina. And no information about who in the fark Mina is? Is she related to Mulva? Wtf CNN?

Mina is the sheriff

I figured. But the CNN article never clarified that.

This is basic journalism 101 and CNN is failing in that!


CNN isn't journalism
 
shinji3i
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Florida does not have a particularly high homicide rate.

There are about 20 states with higher homicide rates than Florida.


Last I checked there are 50 states so that would still make florida higher than the average.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Florida does not have a particularly high homicide rate.

There are about 20 states with higher homicide rates than Florida.


So you're saying, they don't really qualify as Americans?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Smirking.  He's proud of himself.  Very punchable face he has.
 
SoCalChris
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: [media.cnn.com image 850x478]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 201x251]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strutin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/WaverlyWakeUp/status/1628559726140133378?t=kiis4StIn1PEKURZDTCBjA&s=19
 
indy_kid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Mrtraveler01: Tracianne: Sexy Jesus: Who in the fark is Mina? Mina said, Mina added. From the second sentence it is Mina, Mina, Mina. And no information about who in the fark Mina is? Is she related to Mulva? Wtf CNN?

Mina is the sheriff

I figured. But the CNN article never clarified that.

This is basic journalism 101 and CNN is failing in that!

CNN isn't journalism


CNN has no reason to exist.

No real need for a 24/7 news channel. It's really no more than a news aggregator, and who can make a profit doing that?


/Ummm... hi, Drew!
 
morg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Who in the fark is Mina? Mina said, Mina added. From the second sentence it is Mina, Mina, Mina. And no information about who in the fark Mina is? Is she related to Mulva? Wtf CNN?


Mina is Ronin.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size

Just as long as no one covers *that* story, we might wind up with an infinite recursion.
 
