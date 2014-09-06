 Skip to content
(UPI)   Man finds unpublished photo of JFK assassination motorcade hidden in Bachman Turner Overdrive CD he bought at a thrift store, as one does   (upi.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That could be any time traveler's photo.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: That could be any time traveler's photo.


Time traveling hipster.
d3tl80hy6t5toy.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Rebeles said he was at the Souls Harbor Thrift Store

Are we sure it's only the photo?
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oliver Stone now writing the script for JFK II, conspiracy boogaloo.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you think that's weird, you ain't seen nothing yet.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: If you think that's weird, you ain't seen nothing yet.


If he decides to sell, he'll be takin care of business
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Turns out that that was the CD they were listening to on that fateful day in Dallas.  Gov Connolly wanted some Stevie Ray, but he got outvoted.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Could be stranger..

..It could be an NWA Album from the 90s
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: If you think that's weird, you ain't seen nothing yet.

If he decides to sell, he'll be takin care of business


They're just rolling down the highway in that picture.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
George Rebeles said he was at the Souls Harbor Thrift Store in Ferris when he decided to buy Bachman Turner Overdrive's The Anthology on CD.

Farris Rookstool III, a former FBI analyst and JFK historian, said the photo appears to have been snapped as the motorcade left Love Field, a good distance from the location of the assassination.

monologuedb.wpenginepowered.comView Full Size

And I am trying to think this was all Only A Matter Of Chance....This cannot be "One of those things..." This, please, cannot be that. And for what I would like to say, I can't. This Was Not Just A Matter Of Chance.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
