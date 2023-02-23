 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   How to drive on ice: Tips from experts. Go as fast as you can so you get there sooner, that's what I do anyway   (freep.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As long you're driving a four-wheel drive vehicle, ice has no effect on you. Just be sure that you've switched into four wheel drive. Also remember that holding the wheel with both hands actually counteracts the road-gripping functionality of a four-wheel drive system. What you want to do is hold the wheel with one hand, as low as possible, and use the other hand to monitor weather updates on your cellphone. There will be lots of cheap, unprepared idiots who didn't have the foresight to purchase four wheel drive vehicles on the road with you, and they'll be driving slowly, like the craven, unprepared cowards they are. Remember that braking on ice can be dangerous, even with four wheel drive, as can moving from side to side, so what you want to do is pass them as quickly and abruptly as you can on as straight a line as you can. More specifically, approach them until you're right on top of them, literally centimeters from their rear bumper, then slide left (or right) and pass them as closely as possible and merge back in front when you have at least 1 or 2 inches to spare. If you happen to hit their side mirror during this maneuver, the law has ruled time and time again that they're the ones at fault for disrupting the flow of traffic in an emergency situation. Crack a cold one as soon as you get home and toast your rugged individuality and preparedness.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: Crack a cold one as soon as you get home and toast your rugged individuality and preparedness.


If you have to wait to get home you weren't fully prepared.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've driven on ice since 1969.
It isn't that difficult or dangerous, unless other conditions arise.
Mostly, any one else on the road.
And once I went from rear wheel to front wheel, I had to learn again.
Then went to all wheel. Again, hadvyo relearn all limits.
But it is something you can do.
I would recommend 4wd. Studdef radial snows. A tad traction weight over the rear axle, never go over even 35 even on windless straight aways, and avoid hills.
I spent a lot of evenings driving people's cars out of ditches. And a lot pulling them out, I watched the wind push a parked car down  a driveway into another parked car.
If it is going to be icy out. Stay in.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Go that way, really fast.
Youtube lEHZJNQ5Y4A
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to drive on ice: don't.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just remember. It's more afraid of you than you are of it.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's the black ice that's the real problem, if you know what I mean.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Someone has just started driving won't go out when the roads are iced.   Too damn dangerous.
Someone with years of experience will try it with an appropriate vehicle, correct tires, and being cautious.
Someone with decades of experience won't go out when the roads are iced.   Too damn dangerous.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The key is to fit in as much jerking as possible. Jerk the wheel, jerk the brakes, jerk your cock, even jerk your passenger's cock if he'll let you. Jerk all of these things as much as you can whenever its icy, preferably simultaneously, and you're sure to have an exciting trip.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Keep it slow and be sure to use the cruise control.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I drove home from work today in Milwaukee in a serious ice storm.

1)
I'm a Chicagoan. I can say with authority that Milwaukeeland sucks at plowing.

2)
Milwaukeeans drive really slow in snow and ice. I want to be annoyed but driving too slow is 1 million times better than driving too fast.

3)
It was an easy commute. 60 minutes instead of the usual 30. Only saw a couple of accidents. Good job, cheeseheads!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Drive slowly and carefully enough and you might fool yourself into thinking that crap is as good as a real Slurpee.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
World's fastest spark/kicksled
Youtube 1UjDQCqAcDE
Who needs wheels?
 
avanti
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I live in Edmonton of the Great White North so I just stick with winter tires year round. It is cheaper in the long run.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTFA: "First of all it's never good to run a car on a cold engine so absolutely you should start your car five or 10 minutes early," said Benny Malburg, director of Official Driving School

FaDA: Consumer Reports' chief mechanic, John Ibbotson, says that giving the engine a chance to run for a minute before driving on a cold day is smart but that there isn't a need to let it run longer beyond warming the cabin and defogging the windshield.
 
