 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   One of Boston's repeatedly-delayed new subway cars managed to cause a delay on an interstate highway, greatly confusing subby who thought railroad tracks went places, connected to other tracks   (cbsnews.com) divider line
3
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

232 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Feb 2023 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's just get this out of the way

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I haven't taken the T since about 2012 or so. So I don't know if this is still accurate 😁
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's what we know...

The subway car was loaded onto a trailer, which was hauled by a truck.
The truck driver had problems and dropped the load.

I think more questions should be asked of the driver...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: Here's what we know...

The subway car was loaded onto a trailer, which was hauled by a truck.
The truck driver had problems and dropped the load.

I think more questions should be asked of the driver...
[Fark user image 425x258]


Han Solo All Fine Here
Youtube KYAbFqkvzQA
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.