Oh nothing, just a blizzard warning for Los Angeles
    Wildfire, Mountain, Snow, Extreme weather, Rain, lower foothills, Los Angeles, Flood  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pray for rain they said.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At least these storms will help with their drought issues.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey California, don't forget to go to the store and get bread and milk !

/ just some helpful advice from another state that ends in "nia"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up: an earthquake in Minnesota.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: At least these storms will help with their drought issues.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived in St. Pete, Florida for 7 years in the 1970s, and saw snow fall there once.

I've lived in Pasadena CA and Altadena (between Pasadena and the foothills) for 35 years, and haven't seen anything like snow... unless you count hailstorms.

Or ash fall from wildfires.

Or my dandruff.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should buy snow shovels and snow blowers now, before they run out of them.
 
Mr.Man
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Chaos is just an opportunity. God bless the fools who bought snow plows.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It has begun: Mt Lukens, 5070', 26F today.  Highest point in LA City

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
God speed, Angelenos.

You'll find it's just very-briefly frozen drizzle - take this opportunity to scrape the frost out the inside of your freezer.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
For the mountains and high desert dumbassmitter.
 
darkone
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: Pray for rain they said.


Your prayers are always answered, in the order they're received.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's been coming down like a mofo today in Portland. Of course, being that it rarely snows here, there's not a lot of resources to address it.

I'm trying to imagine a blizzard in LA, and I keep thinking of convertibles sticking out of a snowbank. Wild.

And to think, them science hippies said the earth was WARMING. It's gonna snow in LA, dumb-dumb.

/s
 
alienated
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
they talked about this all day.
Big winds , I did a lot of cleanup and cashed in my tri-monthly retirement fund
@ the recycling center . It looked really ugly but the winds just blew those giant clouds away .
Its rreally chilly, but clear skies , atm , 7 miles inland from Pt Mugu .
 
starsrift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: It has begun: Mt Lukens, 5070', 26F today.  Highest point in LA City

[Fark user image 425x239]


Wow, you can tell how unfamiliar that place is with precipitation - the building on the right doesn't even have a roof!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can't wait for all the stories of people thinking it wise to dump hot water on their car windows to 'defrost them quicker'.
 
