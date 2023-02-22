 Skip to content
(WFMZ Allentown)   Holy rollers in Hellertown bedeviled with after school Satan Club   (wfmz.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA : In light of the threat and the disruption the threat caused to the district, the superintendent says, she will be recommending a full review of the club's use of the district's facility.

Odd. I would have thought her rational response would be to investigate and eliminate the threat to the school and the children from the actual violent threat from the caller. While protecting the Constitutional rights of the students and the club. But as a measly parent concerned with mass shootings and attacks on schools, what would I know?
 
NebTheWise
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Christian terrorism.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Parent Marjulee Colon told us she couldn't believe it when she heard After School Satan Club had been approved at Saucon Valley Middle School.

[...]

She already has her three children in private school, but she's worried for other parents.

Question, to Marjulee Colon who doesn't even have a kid in the school in question: Who the fuck asked you?
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I thought that it was satire. I thought that it was a joke," said Colon.

Talking out of their asses, as per the usual.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Vern
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

nicholas m schumacher: Question, to Marjulee Colon who doesn't even have a kid in the school in question: Who the fark asked you?


Probably Rob Manch, the reporter who wrote the article.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"There are so many parents who cannot make the same choice that I'm making, and if we don't speak up for this type of outlandish disregard to those of us who do have Judeo-Christian values, then when is it going to stop?" said Colon.

I have a feeling you don't accept the "Judeo" people despite your claimed values. Also, it's going to stop when your Karen ass stops trying to make everyone conform to what you want them to be.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In Hellertown. In Pennsylvania. Almost seems too good to be true at least with the Hellertown part.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's the after schoolSatan club.  As long as they're not worshipping the evil one during class, what's the problem?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
For Colon, pentagrams and demons are not positive symbols. She already has her three children in private school

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So if you're going to review the club's use of school grounds then you need to review everyone's. Maybe if you don't like the Satanists use of your facilities then your best choice is going to be to shut down all clubs on school grounds. Because you know that if you just kick out the Satanists then a lawsuit is going to follow quickly.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Has Colon (apt name for someone who lives with their head up their ass) had their phone checked to see if they were the deranged, psychopathic christian making violent threats?


guess what christofascists, if you get to have your little club in schools, so do the satanists. It's in the goddamn constitution.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Frogs Come to Hellertown?
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Opus
Youtube r_IvKC2f7og
 
anuran
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I realize "Freedom of religion" means "Freedom to worship Jesus at the Evangelical Protestant Church of your choice and ignore all laws which the SBC finds sus," but the Establishment Clause is still there
 
