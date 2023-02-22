 Skip to content
(CNN)   U-2 takes great Pride in taking a Bad ass picture from an Elevation above the Chinese spy balloon. Hopefully it doesn't induce Vertigo, because this picture is being released With Or Without You   (cnn.com) divider line
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Air Force still uses the U-2?  Holy crap those things are old.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: The Air Force still uses the U-2?  Holy crap those things are old.


Nobody tell him about the b-52's
 
listernine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alienated: NM Volunteer: The Air Force still uses the U-2?  Holy crap those things are old.

Nobody tell him about the b-52's


U2. B-52s. There's a good foundation for a Monsters of 80s College Radio festival.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: alienated: NM Volunteer: The Air Force still uses the U-2?  Holy crap those things are old.

Nobody tell him about the b-52's

U2. B-52s. There's a good foundation for a Monsters of 80s College Radio festival.


Have Nena open for them
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. We're bullies.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what about the U2 spy balloon?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Supposedly....originally the wing gear on U-2s didn't go up with the plane. Apparently, they were removed whilst the plane was taking off and put back on whilst the plane is landing.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: The Air Force still uses the U-2?  Holy crap those things are old.


There have been changes over the years. The U-2R, first flown in 1967, is significantly larger and more capable than the original aircraft. A tactical reconnaissance version, the TR-1A, first flew in August 1981.

The last U-2 and TR-1 aircraft were delivered to USAF in October 1989 so they really aren't as old as you think.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: alienated: NM Volunteer: The Air Force still uses the U-2?  Holy crap those things are old.

Nobody tell him about the b-52's

U2. B-52s. There's a good foundation for a Monsters of 80s College Radio festival.


B-52s are more compost than foundation, actually
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had sex with that balloon.
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB/

During my brief time as a working for the USAF, I had the job of helping dismantle and dispose of hardware belonging to the Open skies program that was cancelled in 2020. As part of that, we had about 4 million feet of custom made Kodak film specifically made for the USAF. We took about 3 million feet (about 16 pallets) to a recycler. The rest, I shipped to Beale AFB for use on the U2.
/CSB
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Supposedly....originally the wing gear on U-2s didn't go up with the plane. Apparently, they were removed whilst the plane was taking off and put back on whilst the plane is landing.


Not "supposedly" - it's actual operational parameters. The wings have "pogo" landing gear installed on the tips where it's basically a wheel on a stick that falls out when the wing flexes up for takeoff. The center fuselage has "bicycle style" landing gear with wheels front and rear.

When the plane lands, the wings have titanium rub/grind panels installed so they just kinda scrape on the ground until the plane comes to a stop. The ground crew inserts a pogo stick on the wing that is high (elevated) and then one or two ground crew climb up and sit on the wing to weight it down. The plane taxis to the maintenance hanger with the ground crew riding on the wing to keep that one weighted down on the pogo gear and the other wing is just flexing up like the other end of a teeter-totter until they get it parked.
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a working? "I was".

Fark
. all your edits are belong to us
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uberalice: CSB/

During my brief time as a working for the USAF, I had the job of helping dismantle and dispose of hardware belonging to the Open skies program that was cancelled in 2020. As part of that, we had about 4 million feet of custom made Kodak film specifically made for the USAF. We took about 3 million feet (about 16 pallets) to a recycler. The rest, I shipped to Beale AFB for use on the U2.
/CSB


They didn't just put it in a freezer somewhere to store it for later?
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it land where the streets have no name?
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: uberalice: CSB/

During my brief time as a working for the USAF, I had the job of helping dismantle and dispose of hardware belonging to the Open skies program that was cancelled in 2020. As part of that, we had about 4 million feet of custom made Kodak film specifically made for the USAF. We took about 3 million feet (about 16 pallets) to a recycler. The rest, I shipped to Beale AFB for use on the U2.
/CSB

They didn't just put it in a freezer somewhere to store it for later?


It had been in cold storage for years, but once the program ended, the coolers were dismantled (by yours truly) so it had to be moved.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Potato Man
Youtube r5JAd8-qqNI
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OP was raised by wolves clearly.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: The Air Force still uses the U-2?  Holy crap those things are old.


As a VW advertisement once said, "Classics never go out of style"

:-)
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Wow. We're bullies.


Wow. This account is still active.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Supposedly....originally the wing gear on U-2s didn't go up with the plane. Apparently, they were removed whilst the plane was taking off and put back on whilst the plane is landing.


Pogos. The thing is basically a very sophisticated powered glider. They don't put 'em back on, the pilot has to keep the wings level until the aircraft stops.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks like it was a Beautiful Day for flying.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: waxbeans: Wow. We're bullies.

Wow. This account is still active.


44, 811 comments and still going
 
Ophaelin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clash City Farker: That looks like it was a Beautiful Day for flying.


there's still some Troubles
 
Flaccidor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penis.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: The Air Force still uses the U-2?  Holy crap those things are old.


That was literally my first reaction.

U2? That's a funny headline because in addition to a band, U2 is also the name of a...

>click<

Holy shiat this is about the spy plane?! How the hell did they get that off the ground?! And why?!
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: iheartscotch: Supposedly....originally the wing gear on U-2s didn't go up with the plane. Apparently, they were removed whilst the plane was taking off and put back on whilst the plane is landing.

Not "supposedly" - it's actual operational parameters. The wings have "pogo" landing gear installed on the tips where it's basically a wheel on a stick that falls out when the wing flexes up for takeoff. The center fuselage has "bicycle style" landing gear with wheels front and rear.

When the plane lands, the wings have titanium rub/grind panels installed so they just kinda scrape on the ground until the plane comes to a stop. The ground crew inserts a pogo stick on the wing that is high (elevated) and then one or two ground crew climb up and sit on the wing to weight it down. The plane taxis to the maintenance hanger with the ground crew riding on the wing to keep that one weighted down on the pogo gear and the other wing is just flexing up like the other end of a teeter-totter until they get it parked.


That was my dad's job in the USAF. One time he fell asleep and woke up still on the wing, freezing, 72,000 feet over North Korea. He scared the shiat out of the pilot when he tapped on the canopy.  They worked out a plan, entirely by tapping Morse through the canopy. They flew over to Diego Garcia with my dad at the rear to stay warm from the engine, a Starlifter chucked out a line of chute containers and my dad had to do a freeall and grab one.  He put it on, landed right in front of a bar, got drunk and didn't even report in until morning. He would never fly coach because of that experience.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uberalice: It had been in cold storage for years, but once the program ended, the coolers were dismantled (by yours truly) so it had to be moved.


Was a joke. I just remember some legend about Kodak inventing a film that was virtually without grain due to some technical specifications and then they didn't have a use for it. Later, some military project came along (U-2 or SR-71?) where someone at Kodak said "Wait, don't we have some of that shiat in the freezer for years now?" and it was pulled out, tested, cut into the sizes needed, and used for the military program.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was the Elevation?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not news. I had this downloaded to my Apple devices whether I wanted it or not
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline is a Lemon.
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you for this subby.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: waxbeans: Wow. We're bullies.

Wow. This account is still active.


still brain-damaged
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: waxbeans: Wow. We're bullies.

Wow. This account is still active.


Fark user image
 
blastoh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
jook
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Later, a pilot did bullet the blue sky and shot it down.  Since this happened multiple times, the nation has become numb.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tembaarmswide: BigNumber12: waxbeans: Wow. We're bullies.

Wow. This account is still active.

still brain-damaged


Well it's not like sane people could actually deal with this time-line.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: BigNumber12: waxbeans: Wow. We're bullies.

Wow. This account is still active.

[Fark user image image 425x86]


Not every thing.  Just all land.
 
princhester
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: iheartscotch: Supposedly....originally the wing gear on U-2s didn't go up with the plane. Apparently, they were removed whilst the plane was taking off and put back on whilst the plane is landing.

Not "supposedly" - it's actual operational parameters. The wings have "pogo" landing gear installed on the tips where it's basically a wheel on a stick that falls out when the wing flexes up for takeoff. The center fuselage has "bicycle style" landing gear with wheels front and rear.

When the plane lands, the wings have titanium rub/grind panels installed so they just kinda scrape on the ground until the plane comes to a stop. The ground crew inserts a pogo stick on the wing that is high (elevated) and then one or two ground crew climb up and sit on the wing to weight it down. The plane taxis to the maintenance hanger with the ground crew riding on the wing to keep that one weighted down on the pogo gear and the other wing is just flexing up like the other end of a teeter-totter until they get it parked.


Why don't they just install the other pogo?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But pictures of the outside don't give you instructions on How To Dismantle an Atomic Bomb...
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jook: Later, a pilot did bullet the blue sky and shot it down.  Since this happened multiple times, the nation has become numb.


But the pilot did land safely and had A Sort of Home Coming.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: I had sex with that balloon.


So you're the subject of thread about stopping reading one sentence into article
 
wage0048
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

princhester: mrmopar5287: iheartscotch: Supposedly....originally the wing gear on U-2s didn't go up with the plane. Apparently, they were removed whilst the plane was taking off and put back on whilst the plane is landing.

Not "supposedly" - it's actual operational parameters. The wings have "pogo" landing gear installed on the tips where it's basically a wheel on a stick that falls out when the wing flexes up for takeoff. The center fuselage has "bicycle style" landing gear with wheels front and rear.

When the plane lands, the wings have titanium rub/grind panels installed so they just kinda scrape on the ground until the plane comes to a stop. The ground crew inserts a pogo stick on the wing that is high (elevated) and then one or two ground crew climb up and sit on the wing to weight it down. The plane taxis to the maintenance hanger with the ground crew riding on the wing to keep that one weighted down on the pogo gear and the other wing is just flexing up like the other end of a teeter-totter until they get it parked.

Why don't they just install the other pogo?


Too easy?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

alienated: NM Volunteer: The Air Force still uses the U-2?  Holy crap those things are old.

Nobody tell him about the b-52's


I thought they were so old their tin roof rusted.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

princhester: Why don't they just install the other pogo?


Would require some way to lift up that wing enough to get it installed. The wings flex and the amount of force you'd need to lift it up enough to install the other pogo would require driving a forklift out onto the runway, and even then that might be too much force in one small spot if it's all concentrated in one spot. Knowing the Pentagon, they'd bid out a contract to invent some sort of complicated device that would lift in just the right way, spread out enough to not do any damage, and would be complicated and expensive and unnecessary.

Install one pogo, a couple airmen sit on the wing, and the other wing clears the ground by a foot or two and ride it back to the hangar. Easy and simple.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SBinRR: alienated: NM Volunteer: The Air Force still uses the U-2?  Holy crap those things are old.

Nobody tell him about the b-52's

U2. B-52s. There's a good foundation for a Monsters of 80s College Radio festival.


REM, Sonic Youth, Pixies, The Cure, Duran Duran, Depeche Mode, New Order... that would be a decent show. ;)
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that picture was taken to get a good idea of the size.  The shadow of the plane will be about 20 meters long.

It looks like the solar panels are pointed directly at the sun which means they spent some effort making that work.  They are odd in that they aren't the typical 1m x 2m size as they seem to be square with a 3x3 grid frame which I haven't seen before.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.