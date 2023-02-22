 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   More air travelers going wheels up to game priority boarding   (viewfromthewing.com)
    Wheelchair, Walking, Chair, Southwest Airlines, Surgery, Heathrow Airport  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How incredibly selfish of them. 🤬
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Abandoning all of your self respect just to save 10 minutes of standing in line is peak America.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They should make it a rule that if you need a wheelchair to board then you need to wait for a wheelchair to get off the plane, and if you don't you won't get a wheelchair in the future.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I just grab an infant from a distracted parent and just stash iat in the overhead.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is why it's not unreasonable to wish injury, pain, and death on people. Some of them deserve it.

My fervent wish for anyone who ever pretends to be handicapped in order to gain some advantage: May you actually become handicapped very soon, and may it be permanent. Amen.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"fark you I got mine" has diminishing returns.
If 30 people are cutting in line, they are not getting that much further ahead
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
2 months ago I'm at a southwest gate and there is a family in 6 wheelchairs waiting. Clearly some of them did not have an issue. When it was time to board they were told they had to get up and walk to their seats or board later. They all got up and walked to the plane. Even the two women in high heels.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Abandoning all of your self respect just to save 10 minutes of standing in line is peak America.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Riiiiiiiiiiight. peak America.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
what we really need is Sitler's thoughts on the matter.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Marcus Aurelius: Abandoning all of your self respect just to save 10 minutes of standing in line is peak America.

[Fark user image 821x740]
Riiiiiiiiiiight. peak America.


also we should salem witch trials all tocktock users.

/malleus maleficarum, biatches!
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

revrendjim: They should make it a rule that if you need a wheelchair to board then you need to wait for a wheelchair to get off the plane, and if you don't you won't get a wheelchair in the future.


Or at least be made to get off the plane last so that they do not interfere with the rest of the passengers deplaning like they didn't interfere with the passengers boarding.
 
caguru
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I knew this was going to be Southwest Airlines passengers before I even clicked on the article.
 
ozman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

revrendjim: They should make it a rule that if you need a wheelchair to board then you need to wait for a wheelchair to get off the plane, and if you don't you won't get a wheelchair in the future.

They could probably find a few "Helpers" that could ensure that those who did this, might actually need the wheel chairs in the future.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Their truth is that they are disabled, temporarily, and who are you to question it.

/s
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I feel like as a society we have reached the point of "screw you I got mine" as a clever place to be and everyone else is a sucker. We need to recognize that and rethink the way we supply handicapped benefit. Either it's obvious or a notified doctors letter is needed if you want to avail yourself of handicap services.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Everyone gets a wheelchair at security. Problem solved!
 
jtown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This wouldn't be an issue if SW assigned seats like every other 'murrican airline I can think of.  Then there wouldn't be any advantage to being first on the plane.  Heck, unless I'm in first class getting "free" booze, I want to be in boarding group 99Z.  If I'm in an early boarding group, I'll wait until most everyone's on before I head to the plane.  spend the least amount of time possible crammed in that little seat rubbing shoulders with a stranger.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Imagine if Ticket Master bought an Airline.

/
I've got nothing.

//
Why do people hate first come first serve.

///
Someone once asked me, a scumbag, to act like I needed a wheelchair.
It's interesting how surprised they was that I refused.
Note: scumbags like me are vary superstitious.  Beyond all fark.

////
🤷‍♂
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Abandoning all of your self respect just to save 10 minutes of standing in line is peak America.


I still wonder how many people pretend to be a current member of the military or veteran so they can board early.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Seeing this before boarding my flight would cause my face to twitch:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
buzzcut73
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Who are we to question the miracles of Jetway Jesus?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: 2 months ago I'm at a southwest gate and there is a family in 6 wheelchairs waiting. Clearly some of them did not have an issue. When it was time to board they were told they had to get up and walk to their seats or board later. They all got up and walked to the plane. Even the two women in high heels.


You can't always tell whether or not somebody has a disability by looking at them. They might be able to walk short distances but become fatigued quickly. They might be in constant pain while standing up. Probably doesn't apply to your example, but in general it's best to give people the benefit of the doubt.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Only one way to find out:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stray_capts
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jtown: This wouldn't be an issue if SW assigned seats like every other 'murrican airline I can think of.  Then there wouldn't be any advantage to being first on the plane.  Heck, unless I'm in first class getting "free" booze, I want to be in boarding group 99Z.  If I'm in an early boarding group, I'll wait until most everyone's on before I head to the plane.  spend the least amount of time possible crammed in that little seat rubbing shoulders with a stranger.


I rarely travel anywhere for less than a week, and for a week, I prefer to check my bag.  The result is that I almost never board with more than a backpack containing my laptop, cpap and meds.  I don't really need overhead bin space, as at 5'7" I find even airplane seats pretty decent on legroom.  All that being the case, I totally understand a preference to board last, and I share it.  My only complaint about airline seats is that they seem to be stuffed with golf balls, rocks, and rebar instead of foam - that and they are about 3 inches narrower than the average person's rear end.
 
