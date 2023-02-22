 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Here's what really happened to that 35-mile long Russian convoy from the first days of the invasion of Ukraine   (bbc.com) divider line
    Russia, BBC, Navigation, Map, Vladimir Putin, Kilometre, Line, 67-year-old Volodymyr Scherbynyn  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm confused. That's all pretty much what I already thought really happened, with a few additional specific details. What's the new information here?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
tldr; the Russians led by Republican stooge Putin lost.
 
TWX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Here's what should've happened to it:  B-R-R-R-R-R-R-R-R-R-T!

Fark user imageView Full Size

That convoy should have been utterly destroyed, it should not have been allowed to withdraw.  Or at least it should have had to abandon anything that the soldiers couldn't hand-carry.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Blown Up, Sir!
Youtube AOPQwtRDspQ
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A brief update on the Ukraine War
Youtube FWIzhP6G7S8
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
youngpioneertours.comView Full Size


This is how it's done.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And, yeah, after reading the article, there's nothing really new there - a few details, but the general gist was "The orcs were stupid and that was sad."
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I love the ending, may that man's smoke break come to pass.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"It blowed up real good."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
