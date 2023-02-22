 Skip to content
(CNN)   Obvious: Norfolk Southern is paying $6.5 million to affected areas due to derailment. Murica: Stockholders are getting $7.5 billion. That's billion with a 'b'   (cnn.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We could have regulated the crap out of them but there were unions to fark over, you see.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Privatize the profits, socialize the losses - but only for the rich. It's the American way.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
well gosh, they took all the risk, they deserve all the profits, it's the 'Murican way
 
olorin604
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Well shareholders are critical to the day to day operation of the railroads unlike anyone who is in a commie union.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As a compromise what about publicly hanging the board?
 
adamatari
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Stock buybacks shouldn't be legal
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If we have learned anything from the Biden years, it's that stock buybacks should be crimes leading to imprisonment.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"With a B."

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

They weren't legal until Reaganism captured both parties.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


"But the holidays..." -- Moderates and Conservatives (November/December 2022)

https://www.fark.com/comments/12659068/Dont-fret-rail-workers-Next-year-deal-will-be-more-bipartisan-with-Republicans-controlling-House

https://www.fark.com/comments/12660856/The-sense-of-bipartisanship-is-strong-in-US-Senate-as-it-votes-80-15-to-block-a-railway-strike-after-denying-its-workers-sick-leave-Again
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
America is a f*cked up country.

Thanks so very much, GOP, you pricks.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't worry. They'll make up that $6.5M in added fees passed down to the consumer somehow.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The lawsuit has barely started.  That number is going to go way up.  Good luck, Ohio residents, run them through the wringer.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FTFY.

Only 5 Democratic senators sided with railway workers:

Gillibrand (D-NY)
Hickenlooper (D-CO)
Merkley (D-OR)
Sanders (I-VT)
Warren (D-MA)

https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS/roll_call_votes/vote1172/vote_117_2_00372.htm
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Come on now, if something bad happened we can only blame the GOP even when Democrats have power and could fix it and choose not to.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Waitaminute... are you telling me that democrats are corporate whores, too?!?!?!

Well... at least they ain't nazis.

Not that this really helps any of us, of course.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

You say that like this isn't basically how it's been since the industrial revolution.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gillibrand us utterly useless.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If our politicians had any goddamn sense they would force Norfolk Southern to be bought out by the US government
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Come on now, if something bad happened we can only blame the GOP even when Democrats have power and could fix it and choose not to.


The conditions that led to this were fixed by the Obama Administration. The fat guy broke it again. Sorry the adults can't fix all the shiat the knuckle dragging troglodytes broke fast enough for you.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Look.  We're one big family.  Shareholders are like mom and dad. Everyone else is the kid getting socks for Christmas.  Don't cry for a Xbox. Br happy the lights are on.

Also. Keep in my without Shareholders most of us would not have a job. Or socks. And we'd be outside with the dog.

Don't you get it people?
In theory you can be Shareholders thus it's okay to be their slave and only get socks.  Now STFU and go earn more for your overlords/landlords you lazy farks.

/s

This is their mindset and some of you idiots defend it.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Don't worry. They'll make up that $6.5M in added fees passed down to the consumer somehow.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The "adults" have had the ability to address this the whole time. They didn't because "we're capitalists".

https://jacobin.com/2022/12/railworkers-strike-biden-democrats-sick-leave/

https://www.levernews.com/buttigieg-pretends-hes-powerless-to-reduce-derailment-risks/
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"We hear you."  And we don't give a fark.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The fat guy broke it more, but the Obama administration had already watered down the proposed regulations because of lobbyist input. The originally proposed regulations would have prevented the Ohio rail disaster, but the final version after the Obama admin let industry lobbyists take an axe to it would not have covered this even if Trump had not axed them entirely.

So while there clearly is a side that's worse, neither side in American politics is good about this. Leadership on both sides of the aisle worships at the altar of capitalism too much.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

"Somebody should have done something about this", say public officials who should have done something about this at the start but didn't because "free market".
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Username does not check out.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You should see what the CEO alone makes!

It's $13,261,278 in 2021.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sounds like good noose.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
