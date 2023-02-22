 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Man dressed as 7-foot penis arrested. Not for being dressed as a 7-foot penis. But for being dressed as a 7-foot penis and chasing women without consent   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
23
23 Comments     (+0 »)
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Are you sure that's not just an inflatable turd costume? 💩
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Spitting yogurt was the last straw.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Spitting yogurt was the last straw.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hear he's big in Japan.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Russell Howard's Funeral Costume | Avalon Comedy
Youtube m1DRfB36RxE
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
RISD Campus Police seen rubbing their chin, fantasizing about new fascist ideas...
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I had a very similar costume I wore at a house party we had back in like 2007.  It was a hit.  I almost got in a fight in it which I'm sure was hilarious to everyone in attendance lol.  I wore it a bunch after Halloween too.  I checked the mail in it sometimes, mowed the yard, etc.  I really got my money's worth lol.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
shouldinothavedonethat?.jpg
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Suspicious penis is suspicious.

/no image, thank you fark mods
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What a dick!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Needs a partner.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is there a cream, or a suppository, or something that he can take to not be such a dick?
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
ImmutableTenderloin: Is there a cream, or a suppository, or something that he can take to not be such a dick?

There is a cream, but it has to be rubbed in... thoroughly.
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't see the problem, how else is one supposed to pick up women?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He really dropped the balls on that one, and risks time in a penile colony. Something tells me his arrest isn't going to make a vas deferens though.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Here's what he looked like in the police car.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is a 7 foot tall penis walking around the street ever NOT suspicious?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Woke cops.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Is a 7 foot tall penis walking around the street ever NOT suspicious?


Gay pride parades.

But they usually aren't chasing women.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fjnorton: I don't see the problem, how else is one supposed to pick up women?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
His attorney should blame it on Rio.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: I had a very similar costume I wore at a house party we had back in like 2007.  It was a hit.  I almost got in a fight in it which I'm sure was hilarious to everyone in attendance lol.  I wore it a bunch after Halloween too.  I checked the mail in it sometimes, mowed the yard, etc.  I really got my money's worth lol.


I'd pay to see a fight between one person wearing a 7ft inflatable penis costume and another in a 7ft inflatable dinosaur costume.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: I had a very similar costume I wore at a house party we had back in like 2007.  It was a hit.  I almost got in a fight in it which I'm sure was hilarious to everyone in attendance lol.  I wore it a bunch after Halloween too.  I checked the mail in it sometimes, mowed the yard, etc.  I really got my money's worth lol.


Yup, screen name checks out. Proceed.
 
