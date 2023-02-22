 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 10 Boston)   Optimus Prime goes on a bender strewing trash across NH before ending up in the trees, at least if this picture is to be believed   (nbcboston.com) divider line
12
    More: Amusing, New Hampshire, tractor-trailer, Rolling, Question, State police, residential neighborhood, Tuesday morning, Peterbilt tractor  
•       •       •

991 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2023 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damnit Willie!  What the heck was in that fuel!!???

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know how Farkers sometimes make the same obvious joke multiple times in a thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeetime: Damnit Willie!  What the heck was in that fuel!!???

[Fark user image 660x372]


Made from the same thing as Soylent Green.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GO HOME, OPTIMUS! YOU'RE DRUNK!
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At a quick glance, that is one very confusing photo mash-up.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeetime: Damnit Willie!  What the heck was in that fuel!!???

[Fark user image 660x372]


I know just the guy to help clean up the mess

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they took the truck out of service...
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: coffeetime: Damnit Willie!  What the heck was in that fuel!!???

[Fark user image 660x372]

Made from the same thing as Soylent Green.


Soybeans and lentils? They must produce a lot of gas.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Amateur!
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you travel away from the "educated" parts of New Hampshire, trash strewn on the front yard, along with seemingly abandoned furniture, is typical NH landscaping.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yo dawg, so I heard you like dump trucks. So I dumped a dump truck, so the dump truck's dumped and the dump truck and its dump will both be dumped in the dump.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jeff5: At least they took the truck out of service...


Optimus Prime's SAFER profile has got to look pretty farked up, if you think about it.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.