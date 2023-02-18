 Skip to content
"An ounce of sauce covers a multitude of sins." -Anthony Bourdain. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Saucy Edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anthony Bourdain (June 25, 1956 - June 8, 2018) was a celebrity chef, New York Times bestselling author, and travel documentarian who published a non-fiction book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly as both a professional memoir and unfiltered expose of the less glamourous parts of working in high-end restaurants. His subsequent career as a media presenter covering strange foods and travel in strange places was no doubt helped by the fact of his graduation from the CIA, which of course is the Culinary Institute of America and not that other place filled with people who travel all over the world with knives.

In addition to being famous as a chef, nonfiction writer, and world traveler, Bourdain also wrote fiction, including a series of mysteries and even graphic novels (along with Joel Rose and others.) He was not one to shy away from telling the truth as he saw it, something that no doubt made him friends and enemies. His writing often feels like hearing him speak on Parts Unknown on CNN: as a fascinating and gifted storyteller, he could make the uncommon seem relatable and the most common things fascinating.

This page lists five writing lessons from Anthony Bourdain's Kitchen Confidential:

Know your true audience and the others will come. He wrote about cooks, for cooks, and that honesty and insight was the basis of his appeal to the rest of his eventual fans.

Write how you speak. Reading his writing is like hearing his voice: they have the same flow and cadence. This is an example of the inverse rule we always see: Read your writing out loud to make sure it flows the way you want it to.

Let your narrator have flaws. Bourdain was a highly flawed human who accepted his faults and was honest about them. This is a lot more interesting then reading about someone who pretends to be perfect.

Don't be precious about what you love. Bourdain was obsessed with food and cooking, but he didn't romanticize it. He showed it for what it is, and he caused others to fall in love as well.

It's okay to have strong opinions. He . . . certainly did.

Another quote, too long to use for the headline:

"Assume the worst. About everybody. But don't let this poisoned outlook affect your job performance. Let it all roll off your back. Ignore it. Be amused by what you see and suspect. Just because someone you work with is a miserable, treacherous, self-serving, capricious, and corrupt asshole shouldn't prevent you from enjoying their company, working with them, or finding them entertaining."

Writer's Thread Question of the Week!

Have you used something you've learned while travelling or while cooking in your writing? Have your experiences of stepping outside your comfort zone taught you new voices to use or new things to say?

Writer's Thread Writing Prompt of the Week!

toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

The Anthology Team is revved up and ready to go for another annual Fark Fiction Anthology! We'll be open for submissions on March 1st and will close submissions on July 31st of this year. As always, we're looking for original short fiction in:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Mystery/Suspense/Thriller!
Horror!
(or honestly, pretty much anything else . . . if it's good, we'll find a way to make it work!)

The official Terms and Conditions will be posted when we get closer to the day, but for now we're looking for submissions of unpublished short stories, poetry, or flash fiction under 10,000 words in length. Have a great idea for a story? Have a tale you're ready to tell? In one week, we'll be ready for you to send it in and achieve Fark Greatness!
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let  the cooler heads prevail, bodhisattva.
 
rwellor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Anyone else see that Clarkesworld closed down submissions because they are being deluged by AI generated fiction?

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/feb/21/sci-fi-publisher-clarkesworld-halts-pitches-amid-deluge-of-ai-generated-stories
 
nartreb
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This got a grand total of 299 views since I first published it, two years ago:


I know it's not a great time for most people to be thinking about travel, but I thought I'd start posting a series of short lessons-learned from my recent trip around the world. Entries will be by my whim, not in any geographical or chronological order.

Today's lesson: there is always going to be something that you will only learn from experience, even if, in retrospect, you should have foreseen it.

I learned this in California, on my way home. There were few flights available, so we had an overnight layover in San Francisco.
We checked into our room on the fourth floor of the hotel, took a walk to dinner by the shore (outdoor patio), and by the time we returned to our room I fell on the bed and slept like the dead.

I had a rude awakening at 3 AM: the toilet was overflowing. By the time I got it under control, the bathroom was flooded. We mopped up with towels, and my wife walked to the front desk and got us a key to the room next door.

Shifting our baggage over, we immediately noticed that the new room REEKED of cannabis. But we were too tired to care, and we went back to sleep.

In the morning, I looked at the room key: we were in room number 420.

Experience gained: in California, DON'T stay in room # 420.
 
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

rwellor: Anyone else see that Clarkesworld closed down submissions because they are being deluged by AI generated fiction?

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/feb/21/sci-fi-publisher-clarkesworld-halts-pitches-amid-deluge-of-ai-generated-stories


Yeah that sucked. Just got two rejections today and Clarkesworld was next on the list for one of them. I'm feeling like just going through the March Story Madness list just to get writing again, even if none of them pan out right away.

It's crazy. I've got a giant list of writing prompts and ideas, but feel like I'd have to shoehorn them in just to find a publication to pick them up. Maybe tailoring a story to the contests that are out there will get my feet a little further in the door.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think you have to occasionally get out of the house to be good, or at least I think that's true for a lot of writers.  The idea of a writer locked in a garret with no companion other than Jack Daniels, turning out deathless prose is a fictionally appealing idea, but it's silly, in my opinion.  Very few of us have an interior life that is vivid enough to yield great writing all by itself.

The vast majority of my sf was far future, but whenever I used a closer timeline, the stories were painfully autobiographical.  For example, in a story of mine that appeared in F&SF, a polemic against the drug war, almost every incident related in the story was something that happened to me personally... except fpr the apocalyptic eventualities I imagined.
 
