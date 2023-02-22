 Skip to content
(Fox 59)   Police arrest man for eating potato chips he found on the ground, saying it's not called the 5-second 'suggestion'   (fox59.com) divider line
46
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minutes later, officers found Braswell with crumbs on his face.

He was then charged with possession of stolen property, despite his willingness to return it within 3 days--even sooner if given Taco Bell.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a fine use of police resources.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bet he was acting like he owned the place.
 
khatores
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
See usually everyone in Fark calls the cops pigs, but then we have this guy. Two bags of chips? Crumbs on your face? Dude, come on.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm going to hope that any recovered food merchandise is classified as evidence, and not returned to be sold.  That turns the value to *zero*.

/Cops were mad he stole their snack evidence
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yay, badges, once more saving us from the dangerous criminals that are out there eating our potato chips.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Growing up we just waited for someone to hold up the liquor store. The clerk would usually chase after the perp. Free candy day.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If we're going to be this mean; can we cry when others are mean to us? Seriously! Wtf ppl
 
darinwil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Like they say, "don't eat the chips if you can't show your...
 
qlenfg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So the store was willing to restock bags of chips, which may or may not still be sealed, after they'd been on the ground in the parking lot? Hmmm...
 
El_Dan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Don't think I'd be amused if I had to take a day off from work to sit on a jury for that.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah, throw him in jail for less than $5.

No wonder:
apa.orgView Full Size
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

koder: Minutes later, officers found Braswell with crumbs on his face.

He was then charged with possession of stolen property, despite his willingness to return it within 3 days--even sooner if given Taco Bell.


Inexpensive shiat
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What the hell is in the water in that town? On the same page:
"New Castle woman told by police to stop flashing passing cars" She was arrested, too...AFTER they took her to the nearby hospital & handcuffed her to the bed because she wouldn't answer their questions.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You mean they couldn't catch the thief so they grabbed the first black guy they saw.
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: That's a fine use of police resources.


This is the kind of mundane stuff that takes up a large part of a cop's time.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Don't think I'd be amused if I had to take a day off from work to sit on a jury for that.


I'd love it but I'd probably be held in contempt

you are charged with two counts of theft...
(from the jury box) NOT GUILTY
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Tr0mBoNe: That's a fine use of police resources.

This is the kind of mundane stuff that takes up a large part of a cop's time.


Sounds to me like the police need to rearrange their priorities.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I guess this is what happens when there are no un-armed black kids to kill
 
FireSpy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We never eat cookies because they have yeast.
And one little bite turns a man to a beast.
Can you imagine a sadder disgrace...
Then of a man in the gutter with crumbs on his face.
 
JRoo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just have him pay for them and move on, at most. Better yet, just farking declare it a waste of time and do nothing.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Don't think I'd be amused if I had to take a day off from work to sit on a jury for that.


I did Grand Jury duty for 6 months once.  Every Thursday at the county seat.  We heard about 30 cases/day and I can guarantee that, no matter how much a grand jury doesn't want this stupid case to go to trial, they'll have no choice.  They have to go by the letter of the law & the law clearly states the chips are stolen property.  We had to destroy people's lives every week over some goddamn stupid shiat some cop did.  It was demoralizing.  And now the poor guy's going to have a record, even if he pleads out (which he'll do, just to avoid a jury trial and the expense of a lawyer).

Worst "stupid shiat cops did" story: Guy on an apartment balcony flipped a cop the bird.  Cop took umbrage to this, figured out where the guy lived, and busted down his door (claimed he smelled pot, giving him cause).  Tackled him in his own home, then arrested him for having drug paraphernalia. Said "paraphernalia"? A food scale in his kitchen. Almost ALL of us on that Grand Jury had kitchen scales but we had to indict because the law said so.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The cops are really taking a bite out of crime. The CHiPs are on the case!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

khatores: See usually everyone in Fark calls the cops pigs, but then we have this guy. Two bags of chips? Crumbs on your face? Dude, come on.


What's his fark handle?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Yeah, throw him in jail for less than $5.

No wonder:
[apa.org image 600x387]


Do other countries have people eating stolen property on the sidewalk, or is it just a US thing?
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: mongbiohazard: Yeah, throw him in jail for less than $5.

No wonder:
[apa.org image 600x387]

Do other countries have people eating stolen property on the sidewalk, or is it just a US thing?


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is pretty egregious for a cop.

They must have had nothing else to do or really didn't like that guy.

I don't even know if this guy ate stolen property, to be honest.

I mean, if two bags of chips with the combined worth of $4.98 is left on the ground OUTSIDE of the store... how long can it sit there before it is determined that they were not going to be picked up by the business?

This guy knew someone else would pick up those chips and eat them. His crime was not taking them somewhere else entirely, that is all. Basically being punished for not having a car...being poor.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

brigid_fitch: El_Dan: Don't think I'd be amused if I had to take a day off from work to sit on a jury for that.

I did Grand Jury duty for 6 months once.  Every Thursday at the county seat.  We heard about 30 cases/day and I can guarantee that, no matter how much a grand jury doesn't want this stupid case to go to trial, they'll have no choice.  They have to go by the letter of the law & the law clearly states the chips are stolen property.  We had to destroy people's lives every week over some goddamn stupid shiat some cop did.  It was demoralizing.  And now the poor guy's going to have a record, even if he pleads out (which he'll do, just to avoid a jury trial and the expense of a lawyer).

Worst "stupid shiat cops did" story: Guy on an apartment balcony flipped a cop the bird.  Cop took umbrage to this, figured out where the guy lived, and busted down his door (claimed he smelled pot, giving him cause).  Tackled him in his own home, then arrested him for having drug paraphernalia. Said "paraphernalia"? A food scale in his kitchen. Almost ALL of us on that Grand Jury had kitchen scales but we had to indict because the law said so.


I was under the impression that, as a member of the jury, you don't have to do anything.  If you did, there'd be no point to having a jury.
 
crozzo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Barney Fife: Well, they let him live to stand trial. It looks like the BLM movement is having some effect after all, helping to bring this once-great country to its knees. I can only hope the county and state have the financial wherewithal to bring monsters like this to justice, so that decent white women will never again have to confront a Negro with crumbs on his face.

Even for cops, that's pretty chickenshiat.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What evidence do you have?  Do you *know* these crumbs are Lay's sour cream and onion? You gonna kick my beard to find out?
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Memphis cops? They didn't at least taze him a time or two for the hell of it?
 
zez
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Potato Chip - Saturday Night Live
Youtube 4asQ1-vUugA
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hoblit: This is pretty egregious for a cop.

They must have had nothing else to do or really didn't like that guy.

I don't even know if this guy ate stolen property, to be honest.

I mean, if two bags of chips with the combined worth of $4.98 is left on the ground OUTSIDE of the store... how long can it sit there before it is determined that they were not going to be picked up by the business?

This guy knew someone else would pick up those chips and eat them. His crime was not taking them somewhere else entirely, that is all. Basically being punished for not having a car...being poor.


Supposedly he was standing there outside the store when the dude who stole the whole display came running past him, and dropped the two bags of chips totaling less than $5 retail that the police officers thought arrest and incarceration was appropriate for.

So presumably, assuming that version of events is actually correct, he knew they weren't his and that the other dude had stolen them. But I think that's beside the point of whether it's appropriate to run someone through the farking legal system and literally imprison them for such a pathetically minor offense.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

brigid_fitch: El_Dan: Don't think I'd be amused if I had to take a day off from work to sit on a jury for that.

I did Grand Jury duty for 6 months once.  Every Thursday at the county seat.  We heard about 30 cases/day and I can guarantee that, no matter how much a grand jury doesn't want this stupid case to go to trial, they'll have no choice.  They have to go by the letter of the law & the law clearly states the chips are stolen property.  We had to destroy people's lives every week over some goddamn stupid shiat some cop did.  It was demoralizing.  And now the poor guy's going to have a record, even if he pleads out (which he'll do, just to avoid a jury trial and the expense of a lawyer).

Worst "stupid shiat cops did" story: Guy on an apartment balcony flipped a cop the bird.  Cop took umbrage to this, figured out where the guy lived, and busted down his door (claimed he smelled pot, giving him cause).  Tackled him in his own home, then arrested him for having drug paraphernalia. Said "paraphernalia"? A food scale in his kitchen. Almost ALL of us on that Grand Jury had kitchen scales but we had to indict because the law said so.


I would have voted against sending that sort of stuff to trial.
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

brigid_fitch: El_Dan: Don't think I'd be amused if I had to take a day off from work to sit on a jury for that.

I did Grand Jury duty for 6 months once.  Every Thursday at the county seat.  We heard about 30 cases/day and I can guarantee that, no matter how much a grand jury doesn't want this stupid case to go to trial, they'll have no choice.  They have to go by the letter of the law & the law clearly states the chips are stolen property.  We had to destroy people's lives every week over some goddamn stupid shiat some cop did.  It was demoralizing.  And now the poor guy's going to have a record, even if he pleads out (which he'll do, just to avoid a jury trial and the expense of a lawyer).

Worst "stupid shiat cops did" story: Guy on an apartment balcony flipped a cop the bird.  Cop took umbrage to this, figured out where the guy lived, and busted down his door (claimed he smelled pot, giving him cause).  Tackled him in his own home, then arrested him for having drug paraphernalia. Said "paraphernalia"? A food scale in his kitchen. Almost ALL of us on that Grand Jury had kitchen scales but we had to indict because the law said so.


What's the point of a jury?  (I know...  you are right.  Seen it first hand myself)
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

brigid_fitch: El_Dan: Don't think I'd be amused if I had to take a day off from work to sit on a jury for that.

I did Grand Jury duty for 6 months once.  Every Thursday at the county seat.  We heard about 30 cases/day and I can guarantee that, no matter how much a grand jury doesn't want this stupid case to go to trial, they'll have no choice.  They have to go by the letter of the law & the law clearly states the chips are stolen property.  We had to destroy people's lives every week over some goddamn stupid shiat some cop did.  It was demoralizing.  And now the poor guy's going to have a record, even if he pleads out (which he'll do, just to avoid a jury trial and the expense of a lawyer).

Worst "stupid shiat cops did" story: Guy on an apartment balcony flipped a cop the bird.  Cop took umbrage to this, figured out where the guy lived, and busted down his door (claimed he smelled pot, giving him cause).  Tackled him in his own home, then arrested him for having drug paraphernalia. Said "paraphernalia"? A food scale in his kitchen. Almost ALL of us on that Grand Jury had kitchen scales but we had to indict because the law said so.


That's what they told you, but juries, and grand juries even moreso, have a right to nullify. Otherwise, there wouldn't be any need to have people with discernment and judgement. They'd just rubber stamp things.
 
khatores
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

brigid_fitch: El_Dan: Don't think I'd be amused if I had to take a day off from work to sit on a jury for that.

I did Grand Jury duty for 6 months once.  Every Thursday at the county seat.  We heard about 30 cases/day and I can guarantee that, no matter how much a grand jury doesn't want this stupid case to go to trial, they'll have no choice.  They have to go by the letter of the law & the law clearly states the chips are stolen property.  We had to destroy people's lives every week over some goddamn stupid shiat some cop did.  It was demoralizing.  And now the poor guy's going to have a record, even if he pleads out (which he'll do, just to avoid a jury trial and the expense of a lawyer).

Worst "stupid shiat cops did" story: Guy on an apartment balcony flipped a cop the bird.  Cop took umbrage to this, figured out where the guy lived, and busted down his door (claimed he smelled pot, giving him cause).  Tackled him in his own home, then arrested him for having drug paraphernalia. Said "paraphernalia"? A food scale in his kitchen. Almost ALL of us on that Grand Jury had kitchen scales but we had to indict because the law said so.


Wow.

I've got regular jury duty coming up.  It's just a summons and I could very well be kicked out during the initial interview.

At first I didn't want to go...it was kinda like, "Fark this, I've got better stuff to do" but then I started thinking...if I were a defendant in a jury trial, who would I want on my jury?  Some hothead with an IQ of room temperature, or someone who tends to give even sworn enemies the benefit of the doubt, tries to be impartial even in normal life and is cool with weed?

Yeah, I'd want myself as a juror.

Grand jury duty sucks though.  Why even bother with getting 24 people together if the rules are so strict? Sounds like they could just check some boxes and be done with it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Hoblit: This is pretty egregious for a cop.

They must have had nothing else to do or really didn't like that guy.

I don't even know if this guy ate stolen property, to be honest.

I mean, if two bags of chips with the combined worth of $4.98 is left on the ground OUTSIDE of the store... how long can it sit there before it is determined that they were not going to be picked up by the business?

This guy knew someone else would pick up those chips and eat them. His crime was not taking them somewhere else entirely, that is all. Basically being punished for not having a car...being poor.

Supposedly he was standing there outside the store when the dude who stole the whole display came running past him, and dropped the two bags of chips totaling less than $5 retail that the police officers thought arrest and incarceration was appropriate for.

So presumably, assuming that version of events is actually correct, he knew they weren't his and that the other dude had stolen them. But I think that's beside the point of whether it's appropriate to run someone through the farking legal system and literally imprison them for such a pathetically minor offense.


If he didn't want to end up "incarcerated" over $5, maybe he should have given the store back their chips instead of being an asshole.  This country has a huge problem with people thinking this kind of thing is ok, and you're not helping by painting him as some kind of victim.
 
daveb0rg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Spiritual Pagan: I guess this is what happens when there are no un-armed black kids to kill


Hard to steal chips if you don't have any arms.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Hoblit: This is pretty egregious for a cop.


So presumably, assuming that version of events is actually correct, he knew they weren't his and that the other dude had stolen them. But I think that's beside the point of whether it's appropriate to run someone through the farking legal system and literally imprison them for such a pathetically minor offense.


I'm assuming that the version of events are correct, even if they aren't. I do not care if he knew that they were stolen and sure, had it been $498 worth of merchandise, I'd feel differently than I do about $4.98.

But I don't know how long those two bags sat there or why the clerk didn't bring them in. Perhaps they were busy calling the cops, I don't know. I'm not sure if we even know that the clerk considered those two bags stolen... this seems to be the cops looking for the perpetrator and settling on a guy who ate...what must have been two of the smallest bag of chips...with no affiliation with the actual crime that took place.

If the cops are supposed to follow only the letter of the law, then we shouldn't be upset when they break up a kids lemonade stand.

But since we do, I'm going to shake my tiny fist at these cops busting a guy who ate $5 worth of potato chips he found on the ground outside of a store.

:)
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: But I think that's beside the point of whether it's appropriate to run someone through the farking legal system and literally imprison them for such a pathetically minor offense.


I agree that it's a petty thing to jail a person for, but how do you change the law to make it not petty? Set a minimum amount for theft, say $50, and make it legal under that limit? You can imagine the consequences of that.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: mongbiohazard: Hoblit: This is pretty egregious for a cop.

They must have had nothing else to do or really didn't like that guy.

I don't even know if this guy ate stolen property, to be honest.

I mean, if two bags of chips with the combined worth of $4.98 is left on the ground OUTSIDE of the store... how long can it sit there before it is determined that they were not going to be picked up by the business?

This guy knew someone else would pick up those chips and eat them. His crime was not taking them somewhere else entirely, that is all. Basically being punished for not having a car...being poor.

Supposedly he was standing there outside the store when the dude who stole the whole display came running past him, and dropped the two bags of chips totaling less than $5 retail that the police officers thought arrest and incarceration was appropriate for.

So presumably, assuming that version of events is actually correct, he knew they weren't his and that the other dude had stolen them. But I think that's beside the point of whether it's appropriate to run someone through the farking legal system and literally imprison them for such a pathetically minor offense.

If he didn't want to end up "incarcerated" over $5, maybe he should have given the store back their chips instead of being an asshole.  This country has a huge problem with people thinking this kind of thing is ok, and you're not helping by painting him as some kind of victim.


of course you're the one fark defending the pigs.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SecondaryControl: I was under the impression that, as a member of the jury, you don't have to do anything.  If you did, there'd be no point to having a jury.


This is true, but only so long as you shut up about it. Particularly in the United States, where a lot of judges seem to get personally offended by the very concept of nullification, and especially of you knowing what it is.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  

replacementcool: Jeebus Saves: mongbiohazard: Hoblit: This is pretty egregious for a cop.

They must have had nothing else to do or really didn't like that guy.

I don't even know if this guy ate stolen property, to be honest.

I mean, if two bags of chips with the combined worth of $4.98 is left on the ground OUTSIDE of the store... how long can it sit there before it is determined that they were not going to be picked up by the business?

This guy knew someone else would pick up those chips and eat them. His crime was not taking them somewhere else entirely, that is all. Basically being punished for not having a car...being poor.

Supposedly he was standing there outside the store when the dude who stole the whole display came running past him, and dropped the two bags of chips totaling less than $5 retail that the police officers thought arrest and incarceration was appropriate for.

So presumably, assuming that version of events is actually correct, he knew they weren't his and that the other dude had stolen them. But I think that's beside the point of whether it's appropriate to run someone through the farking legal system and literally imprison them for such a pathetically minor offense.

If he didn't want to end up "incarcerated" over $5, maybe he should have given the store back their chips instead of being an asshole.  This country has a huge problem with people thinking this kind of thing is ok, and you're not helping by painting him as some kind of victim.

of course you're the one fark defending the pigs.


Don't steal = defending pigs in your mind?
 
