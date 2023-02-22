 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFAA Fort Worth)   Texas: Whoa there feller, that cough medicine's dangerous stuff. Here, fill out this form to buy some so we know you're not a junkie. Also Texas: You want 5000 rounds of .223 ammo? Have at it, no questions asked. Will that be cash or charge?   (wfaa.com) divider line
27
    More: Fail, Six degrees of separation, Six Degrees, urban soccer moms, Republican soccer moms, degrees of separation, J. J. Abrams, hope, discussion  
•       •       •

443 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2023 at 3:20 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
....there's gonna be a major gun show and/or pro-cop rally in Texas on the anniversary of the Uvalde massacre, isn't there.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

King Something: ....there's gonna be a major gun show and/or pro-cop rally in Texas on the anniversary of the Uvalde massacre, isn't there.


Is that (Major gun show and/or cop rally) not just a daily occurrence in Texas?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

King Something: ....there's gonna be a major gun show and/or pro-cop rally in Texas on the anniversary of the Uvalde massacre, isn't there.


Sh*t man. The little convention center in my area has a gun show at least three out of four weekends every month.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

King Something: ....there's gonna be a major gun show and/or pro-cop rally in Texas on the anniversary of the Uvalde massacre, isn't there.


I thought Texas WAS a major gun show and pro-cop rally.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: King Something: ....there's gonna be a major gun show and/or pro-cop rally in Texas on the anniversary of the Uvalde massacre, isn't there.

I thought Texas WAS a major gun show and pro-cop rally.


Well, only for the Texans who aren't yet the victim of gun violence.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It makes sense if you realize that Republicans never want to do anything that actually helps anyone but rich white people.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
.223 and not 5.56mm?  I guess Texans are not manly enough to handle a real cartridge.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

King Something: ....there's gonna be a major gun show and/or pro-cop rally in Texas on the anniversary of the Uvalde massacre, isn't there.


If it is it like Orlando when the gun show seems to happen every month then eventually it's going to overlap.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe we should quit making me prove im not a meth head every time I get a runny nose first.......

Fully prepared for the incoming derision, I have my flame proof suit on.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Was it Chris Rock who first made that suggestion? That everyone should be free to have a gun, but bullets ought to be expensive as hell?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cue some fark saying it's because of the 2nd don't cover medication.
STFU gun fark
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
AZ has a similar law. Also, minors can't purchase brass plumbing fittings.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Was it Chris Rock who first made that suggestion? That everyone should be free to have a gun, but bullets ought to be expensive as hell?


Won't fly in Court.   Its a stupid idea anyway.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, Dxm... I got high on Delphrim and rescued my marriage while out of my mind. They've made a slower release version. Haven't tried it. I spend most nights out of my mind on rum.

/she tried to poison me later
 
zeroflight222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: .223 and not 5.56mm?  I guess Texans are not manly enough to handle a real cartridge.


Been having fun with these lately, though only a couple of shots and I'm done for the week.  Friend asked what the hell they're legitimately used for, elephant?  Just showed him the box that had a pic of an elephant and we had a laugh.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Was it Chris Rock who first made that suggestion? That everyone should be free to have a gun, but bullets ought to be expensive as hell?


The stamp tax on certain items is how they controlled stuff like explosives. I don't think there is actually anything stopping you from owning an explosives device or cannon besides taxes.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Arkanaut: Was it Chris Rock who first made that suggestion? That everyone should be free to have a gun, but bullets ought to be expensive as hell?

Won't fly in Court.   Its a stupid idea anyway.


Taxes won't fly in court?  LOL sure thing buddy
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Cue some fark saying it's because of the 2nd don't cover medication.
STFU gun fark


That's just a dumb reply you made.

Instead say, "Good point, let's get rid of all Voter ID laws too"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Arkanaut: Was it Chris Rock who first made that suggestion? That everyone should be free to have a gun, but bullets ought to be expensive as hell?

Won't fly in Court.   Its a stupid idea anyway.


It's not a stupid idea to make murder by gun so expensive that the only people killed by gun violence will be the ones who really deserved it. Will certainly cause some gang bangers to want to take shooting lessons if they can't afford ammo!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: SpaceMonkey-66: Arkanaut: Was it Chris Rock who first made that suggestion? That everyone should be free to have a gun, but bullets ought to be expensive as hell?

Won't fly in Court.   Its a stupid idea anyway.

It's not a stupid idea to make murder by gun so expensive that the only people killed by gun violence will be the ones who really deserved it. Will certainly cause some gang bangers to want to take shooting lessons if they can't afford ammo!


Isn't it a conspiracy theory already that is what the government is doing buying so much ammo to drive up the cost?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Arkanaut: Was it Chris Rock who first made that suggestion? That everyone should be free to have a gun, but bullets ought to be expensive as hell?

Won't fly in Court.   Its a stupid idea anyway.


I mean technically, the Second Amendment talks about the right to bear arms, but doesn't say anything about ammunition.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: .223 and not 5.56mm?  I guess Texans are not manly enough to handle a real cartridge.


The metric system?  In Texas?  That'll be the day.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: SpaceMonkey-66: Arkanaut: Was it Chris Rock who first made that suggestion? That everyone should be free to have a gun, but bullets ought to be expensive as hell?

Won't fly in Court.   Its a stupid idea anyway.

I mean technically, the Second Amendment talks about the right to bear arms, but doesn't say anything about ammunition.


It already exists anyway for some munitions and weapons. They are just wrong.
 
lilfry14
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Relatively speaking, ammo is kind of heavy to haul around. I think all US mass shooters in the last 25 years with the exception of the Mandalay Bay Vegas shooter have fired under 210 rounds, which is how many a typical US rifleman carries according to the internet.
 
mrparks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Let's see. Mag toter holds 8 per side but it makes me look fat, so four per side at 30 rounds a magazine means, oh man math, regroup the zeros, dangle the two, minus 1 per magazine because 'nam, plus the mag in the gun, the one in the chamber and the 29 in the mag taped to that mag...

*Kills self with their 92nd fired round*
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Guns are dangerous and their intent is to kill. Drugs are dangerous and their intent is to feel better.

Lets ban drugs and give everyone guns.

/Second time in 24 hours I can express this.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: It makes sense if you realize that Republicans never want to do anything that actually helps anyone but rich white people.


How does this benefit rich white people?
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.