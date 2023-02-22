 Skip to content
(Market Screener)   Russia sets sights on Baltics, Mediterranean. No word on Boardwalk, Park Place   (marketscreener.com) divider line
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
First sentence: This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

So what you're saying is:

Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
China owns Boardwalk and Park Place.
 
anfrind
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Your blog sucks.
 
6nome
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So you're saying it's time to arm the nukes?
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Putin seems like a sensible man. I'm sure he'll stop after taking Crimea. He's not a fool."
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Lol sure they are
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Jeff5
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Joe should issue a few Letters of Marque...
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'd stay away from the rail roads with all those accidents they are having.  Unless you are already are a shareholder as the RR's seem to buying them out
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

6nome: So you're saying it's time to arm the nukes?


I am.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image image 850x637]


Holy crap I need this
 
Artist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: 6nome: So you're saying it's time to arm the nukes?

I am.


The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Joe should issue a few Letters of Marque...


God damn them all! I was told
We'd sail the seas for old Vladimir's gold
We'd fire no gun, shed no tear
But I'm a broken man on a Halifax pier
The last of Biden's Privateers
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Us old folks were extensively trained in the art of duck and cover. We'll be fine
 
El_Dan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Probably safe to assume that it's more expensive and harder to export oil via ship to ship transfers as opposed to a pipeline.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Russia seems thirsty...

Mrtraveler01
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Us old folks were extensively trained in the art of duck and cover. We'll be fine


South Park: Duck & Cover
Youtube 8pRFyXbyUu4
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 minute ago  

El_Dan: Probably safe to assume that it's more expensive and harder to export oil via ship to ship transfers as opposed to a pipeline.


It depends. Bypassing normal regulations saves a lot of time and cost. Additionally, unless your pipeline is for delivery purposes directly to your buyer, you are going to have this step anyways. Curious who is buying the Russian oil. That is who needs embargos put on them.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Don't blame me, that's just the way things work.

