Mark your calendars (NSFW text)
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, to be clear, you could always do all of those things with Mickey. You just couldn't distribute or make money off them. But as of that date, if you wanted to, say, make Mickey Mouse watching you masturbate serve as the foundation for some new series of adventure shows, you could. Like, maybe each show begins with Mickey Mouse watching you masturbate, but the twist is that you have a super power in which your orgasm actually triggers a time slip, sort of like in Quantum Leap but, you know, powered by orgasm. And it makes you and Mickey jump to some random point in the past, where a mystery needs to be solved before your next unstoppable urge to masturbate, which of course causes another jump in time (and a new episode).

I'm not sure why exactly Mickey needs to be around, though. Maybe the orgasm-powered time travel only works if he's present? But that would technically mean it's Mickey who has the superpower. I guess that's OK. I'm sure the writers will be able to figure it all out. You've got like 10 months.
 
skribble
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Minnie is DTF
 
Oysterman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It only works if his SO Goofy is also public.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

skribble: Minnie is DTF


I didn't say she was silly, I said she was farking Goofy!
 
Thoreny
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Disney should just give up their lobbying efforts because there's no political will to extend it this time.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Couldn't we do that already and CS late the work "parody"?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I RTFT

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnus Eisengrim
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wow, Will Sloan is one classy fellow.
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So what you're saying is that we can actually make Horny Jeff, The farkrat a reality?
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: Couldn't we do that already and CS late the work "parody"?


Only if you have the legal team to take on Disney in court, and even then it isn't a sure thing.
 
