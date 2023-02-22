|
Fark NotNewsletter: Greetings from the year 3923
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2023-02-22 12:18:22 PM
More: FarkBlog
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
Noticed yesterday that we're about two months past winter solstice, which is great progress but not enough for me. I spend a ton of time outdoors so I'm just waiting for longer days and warmer weather. Hasn't been a bad winter here in Kentucky but I'm a little worried a mild winter means a gross summer. We'll see. Meanwhile, I'm enjoying the extra daylight. Temps hiat record highs here today but I couldn't move to my porch office because the winds were up over 40mph. So it goes.
A few folks wrote in saying that all of Fark's links and comments jumped 1900 years into the future sometime on Monday afternoon. Just wanted to let everyone know that you didn't see anything and no it didn't. I deny all wrongdoing. Moving on.
At 4 p.m. Thursday it's the Fark News Livestream with the whole gang. Finally there are no balloons in the news, however lots of Ukraine stuff plus for some reason a whole-ass gator onslaught. Still not sure how to cover that last one, none of the stories are by themselves particularly funny but it's super weird to see more than five gator stories in the news cycle in the past 48 hours. Not sure what it means. Anyone have any guesses?
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Noticeably F.A.T. liked having options, as bingethinker pointed out
some_beer_drinker corrected Jake Havechek's observation about a punk-ass dolphin
OdradekRex extrapolated what dolphins' behavior would be in other situations based on their actions in a paddleboarding video
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat thought NuclearPenguins' travel plans needed some work
Kalyco Jack shared what happens when a business blasts opera music in an attempt to keep unhoused people from loitering
Devolving_Spud shared more information about when a garbage truck has to dump its entire load because its contents are on fire
raerae1980 regretted the decision to read a certain article
GardenWeasel had a message from an airline after a bumpy flight
Elliot8654 reminded us about the true purpose of the Super Bowl
MythDragon explained why it's wrong to make jokes about someone's death resulting from a catalytic converter theft gone wrong
Smart:
Martian_Astronomer pointed out that Twitter made a wise move
Psychopusher speculated on the outcome of suing a law school for dropping your slave-owning great-great grandfather's name
brax33 redid the math on a plane plunge panic
Cheese on Cheerios figured a man suing a law school for dropping a slave-owning ancestor's name favors consistency
Somaticasual took a guess at the cause of an airplane's sudden and unwelcome descent
EZbaked found proof that a dolphin planned its attack on a paddleboarder
sorceror discussed how AIs like ChatGPT work
edmo pointed out that one common suggestion to increase police accountability would not be an entirely new practice
claytonemery shared how elementary school students reacted to the main lesson of a Dr. Seuss book
CSB Sunday Morning theme: The best date you ever went on
Smart: Caelistis told us about a long, sweet date
Funny: Gulper Eel had the best seat in the house
Politics Funny:
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat got a political discussion started down the right path
karl2025 had complicated feelings
Badmoodman asked a question about handwriting discrepancies
ImpendingCynic made a wise choice
Squid_for_Brains had a question about Chinese surveillance balloons being shot down
Politics Smart:
Driedsponge had a hunch about how recovery will go for the damage from the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio
eurotrader argued that there's no need to compromise Social Security
BizarreMan looked at what would happen if Dianne Feinstein resigned instead of finishing out her term
Private_Citizen pointed out one of the effects raising the Social Security retirement age to 70, as House Republicans want, would mean
Pocket Ninja had a suggestion for what the College Board should do about Ron DeSantis banning certain AP courses in Florida
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
Dodo David put Homer in a quieter workplace
Yammering_Splat_Vector created the magnificent Hypnocat
samsquatch showed us that Saturn's moon Enceladus has its own Atlas to hold it aloft
whatsupchuck took a jog around the control room
jaylight2003 knew what every cat really wants
RedZoneTuba had an instrument to show off
samsquatch helped make some space music
Yammering_Splat_Vector cooked up a mineral-rich dinner
Godscrack discovered the elusive seaharp
Godscrack showed when Earth was the target of a run-by fruiting
Farktography theme: Motion Pictures
beerrun showed us just how fast those runs for beer can be
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Chile woman becomes first to swim over 1-1/2 miles in Antarctica, is now even chilear
Sounds like a ewe problem
Kentucky Baby Drop Off Box turning out to be a success, replacing the questionable Take a Baby, Leave a Baby tray
Carpenter finds Treesus Christ
Lucky the cat is apparently misnamed, as after managing to make it 1,400 miles from Florida, someone dragged her back
Philippine Coast Guard accuses China of directing "military-grade" laser at one of its ships, driving the cat bonkers
Montana once again tables bill to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day, electing to honor not those who've lived here for millennia, but Italian-American culture and the hapless seafarer for which land-locked Montana is primarily known
We're gonna need a bigger Batman
Alec Baldwin to resume shooting
Ford to cut 1,300 jobs in the U.K. after it was discovered steering wheels were being placed on the wrong side of the car
Tuesday Morning never got the hang of Thursdays and has had enough of this Monday Friday business, files for bankruptcy this Wednesday
Orange you worried about this citrus virus? You'd better get juiced to it and not get pithed, because this could be the best of limes and the worst of limes. So squeeze the day
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on this week's Quiz, where we learned ChatGPT isn't quite up to the task of writing trivia questions on this week's news. But it is as good as advertised when it comes to mimicking style. On the Quiz itself, No Catchy Nickname with 1136, wildcardjack with 1034, and TheMothership with 1031 all made it into the 1000 club, although No Catchy Nickname and wildcardjack had the advantage of receiving more questions than anyone else. Last of the Hippies made second with 991, George Santos' taint received 961 which is the best score ever received on any Fark Quiz in the history of forever, WoolyManwich made fourth with 954, and coscausticevil came in fifth with 944.
The hardest question on last weeks' Hard Quiz was a STEM tab question about another method scientists are looking at to keep cows from giving off so much methane while they chew their cud. Only 29% of quiztakers caught the article about how baby kangaroos don't seem to poop out methane-containing chemicals, which is probably a genetic evolution so mommy kangaroos aren't hopping around with a pouch full of flammable gas. Scientists have found the bacteria from the joey poop seem to displace the usual methane-producing bacteria in the artificial cow stomachs in the lab for weeks and even months at a time, news which I'm sure fascinates the scientists' Tinder dates.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about what was stolen from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile while parked in a Las Vegas hotel parking lot over the weekend. 93% of quiztakers knew that some vastly intelligent thieves reasoned that since it has a motor and an emissions inspection sticker, it must have a catalytic converter. So they relieved the giant wiener of said burden and now have bragging rights when they get together with other catalytic converter thieves to tell tales of their experiences in the industry.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about another Hollywood remake, this one re-releasing on March 3. Only 32% of quiztakers knew that "Children of the Corn" is one of the most prolific franchises in horror, with eight sequels to the original and now a second remake. While "Halloween" has thirteen films, only one was a remake (Rob Zombie's 2007 film), and the latest sequel ("Halloween Ends") was released October 14, 2022 and is currently available on Amazon Prime.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which team won the Superb Owl. It turns out 98% of quiztakers either watched the game or work with a Kansas City fan, because they all got it right.
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again on Friday.
