 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Seattle bans discrimination against people with broken bones or something, I don't know   (cnn.com) divider line
36
    More: Repeat, Discrimination, Law, Racism, Employment, Religion, Caste, United States, Dalit  
•       •       •

788 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 22 Feb 2023 at 9:05 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd like to see the original thread, if anybody has a link on hand.

I'm wondering how you would know what caste class a person is while living in the U.S.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: I'd like to see the original thread, if anybody has a link on hand.


https://www.fark.com/comments/12762092
 
khatores
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: I'd like to see the original thread, if anybody has a link on hand.

I'm wondering how you would know what caste class a person is while living in the U.S.


Imagine you meet another American in Italy. You can tell a lot about them just by the way they speak, act, move, etc and the US is generally considered a low-context culture.

Now imagine you're from a high-context culture where some people make it their business to poke their nose everywhere and have a superiority complex. Your accent and style of speaking, movements and name are very revealing about your station in life. Everyone knows everyone in these communities so people will meet the rest of your family and evaluate their caste.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sounds "woke".  That should get Lil' Tucker all riled up.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Finally!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Sounds "woke".  That should get Lil' Tucker all riled up.


Lil' Tucker is my RWNJ hip-hop alias.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Read the sign, Limper! No casts allowed!
 
whitebuffaloburgers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Finally!

[Fark user image 425x239]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I honestly didn't realize that was an issue in the U.S. What the fark.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have heard of this going on in areas where there is a high percentage of Indian and Bangladeshi immigrants. Something about cultural sensitivity and all that. I knew a girl (living in Irvine) who had to run away to get married because her fiance "wasn't a Patel" and so her grandmother didn't approve, and having to explain to others why caste still mattered even though they all lived in America now.

So yeah, it kind of matters, still.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Read the sign, Limper! No casts allowed!


Good thing I just have the one!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hatin people with broken bones in mah heritage!!!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: I'd like to see the original thread, if anybody has a link on hand.

I'm wondering how you would know what caste class a person is while living in the U.S.


Listening to the NPR this morning, a lot of Hindu American's just know.  Some of them who spoke out were pissed about this law being anti-Hindu.

I'd assume the Brahmins keep track of their own, based on who was reincarnated from who of course.  Then no doubt there's a lot of crab bucket with the lower castes slapping each other around while the upper class thrives.

It's a lot like our system when you think about it.
 
whitebuffaloburgers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I have heard of this going on in areas where there is a high percentage of Indian and Bangladeshi immigrants. Something about cultural sensitivity and all that. I knew a girl (living in Irvine) who had to run away to get married because her fiance "wasn't a Patel" and so her grandmother didn't approve, and having to explain to others why caste still mattered even though they all lived in America now.

So yeah, it kind of matters, still.


So you really think a city ordinance is going to help with grandmothers like this?
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A man just caint figger them damn liberals up in Seattle, amirite, Clem-Cletus-Bubba?
 
Gergesa
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

whitebuffaloburgers: Gyrfalcon: I have heard of this going on in areas where there is a high percentage of Indian and Bangladeshi immigrants. Something about cultural sensitivity and all that. I knew a girl (living in Irvine) who had to run away to get married because her fiance "wasn't a Patel" and so her grandmother didn't approve, and having to explain to others why caste still mattered even though they all lived in America now.

So yeah, it kind of matters, still.

So you really think a city ordinance is going to help with grandmothers like this?


A carefully placed pillow and a firm grip will do wonders.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

whitebuffaloburgers: Gyrfalcon: I have heard of this going on in areas where there is a high percentage of Indian and Bangladeshi immigrants. Something about cultural sensitivity and all that. I knew a girl (living in Irvine) who had to run away to get married because her fiance "wasn't a Patel" and so her grandmother didn't approve, and having to explain to others why caste still mattered even though they all lived in America now.

So yeah, it kind of matters, still.

So you really think a city ordinance is going to help with grandmothers like this?


Whose Line UK - Grandmothers Hoedown
Youtube a3R2_O-6uZc
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hindu lawsuit based on freedom of religion in 3...2...
 
austerity101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: I'd like to see the original thread, if anybody has a link on hand.

I'm wondering how you would know what caste class a person is while living in the U.S.


Keep in mind that antidiscrimination laws are built around perception, not identity. A homophobic hate crime is illegal regardless of whether the victim is actually gay.

This law not protects against actual caste discrimination, but, more importantly, it also protects against discrimination based on caste even when the offender is wrong about said caste difference.

Basically, it doesn't matter if you can "tell."
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I worked with a guy who was Indian named Denikar. The sweetest, most non assuming, person you would ever meet. One time we had to go to another company and work with another engineer on a project. As soon as we were introduced to the guy I could see that Denikar was upset. After a couple of hours, we were left alone and I asked him , what was the problem. All he said was, "He's a sike! He thinks his shiat doesn't stink!"
Yeah. It's still a thing in the U.S.
 
jst3p
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That joke sounds familiar....

Fark user imageI am all for the whole "repeat is OK with funny headline" but if subby is just going to steal it from the original thread....well that's kinda lame.
 
austerity101
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

maxis_mydog: I worked with a guy who was Indian named Denikar. The sweetest, most non assuming, person you would ever meet. One time we had to go to another company and work with another engineer on a project. As soon as we were introduced to the guy I could see that Denikar was upset. After a couple of hours, we were left alone and I asked him , what was the problem. All he said was, "He's a sike! He thinks his shiat doesn't stink!"
Yeah. It's still a thing in the U.S.


What's a sike?

/what's a yoot?
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Specifically lower caste, so like broken legs or feet
 
6nome
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jst3p: That joke sounds familiar....

[Fark user image image 850x88]I am all for the whole "repeat is OK with funny headline" but if subby is just going to steal it from the original thread....well that's kinda lame.


Happens frequently
 
jst3p
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

6nome: jst3p: That joke sounds familiar....

[Fark user image image 850x88]I am all for the whole "repeat is OK with funny headline" but if subby is just going to steal it from the original thread....well that's kinda lame.

Happens frequently


Really? Still think it's kinda lame.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So women will finally stop declaring that I'm untouchable?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I doubt a cast/caste joke is that rare, it's just too obvious and forced to make most of the time.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Seattle is so woke I expect it will also be upset by world slavery being a massive thing with tens of millions of victims worldwide and hurry to ban it. Typical urban activism.

Pull up a chair folks. The triggering will begin when everybody has a seat to not spoil the view for other spectators.

WARNING: THE PREVIOUS POST MAY TRIGGER PEOPLE WHO READ IT. Oops! Old meme is old.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jst3p: 6nome: jst3p: That joke sounds familiar....

[Fark user image image 850x88]I am all for the whole "repeat is OK with funny headline" but if subby is just going to steal it from the original thread....well that's kinda lame.

Happens frequently

Really? Still think it's kinda lame.


But you submitted this thread. Don't you remember? We all watched you.
 
jst3p
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

433: I doubt a cast/caste joke is that rare, it's just too obvious and forced to make most of the time.


Oh for sure. I am surprised no one made it before I did in the last thread. I have just never seen a repeat headline lifted pretty much directly from an original thread before. I guess I don't pay attention because it happens frequently, or so I have been told.
 
jst3p
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: jst3p: 6nome: jst3p: That joke sounds familiar....

[Fark user image image 850x88]I am all for the whole "repeat is OK with funny headline" but if subby is just going to steal it from the original thread....well that's kinda lame.

Happens frequently

Really? Still think it's kinda lame.

But you submitted this thread. Don't you remember? We all watched you.


I got my one and only greenlight a decade ago, then I stopped trying.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

austerity101: maxis_mydog: I worked with a guy who was Indian named Denikar. The sweetest, most non assuming, person you would ever meet. One time we had to go to another company and work with another engineer on a project. As soon as we were introduced to the guy I could see that Denikar was upset. After a couple of hours, we were left alone and I asked him , what was the problem. All he said was, "He's a sike! He thinks his shiat doesn't stink!"
Yeah. It's still a thing in the U.S.

What's a sike?

/what's a yoot?


Sikh
So spelling isn't my strength
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Start CSB:

I didn't know about the caste system until grad school when a fellow grad student was being an asshole to another grad. The asshole was in a higher caste and couldn't believe they had to work with someone from the "unclean" caste. In the asshole got booted from grad school for sabotaging everyone's experiments.

End CSB.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good, now south Asian people can discriminate against people based upon how much money they have, just like the constituíon intended.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jaylectricity: I'd like to see the original thread, if anybody has a link on hand.

I'm wondering how you would know what caste class a person is while living in the U.S.


Well asking them won't get you anywhere.

During my university days I did some study on colonial India, and found that when the British colonisers did a census of India way back in the 1930s, quite a lot of low-caste people lied to the census and said they were a higher caste than what they had been originally defined as.

///Social climbers. Social climbers EVERYWHERE!
 
Reverend J
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Shaggy_C: Good, now south Asian people can discriminate against people based upon how much money they have, just like the constituíon intended.


It's not even money, it's what job your ancestors had.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.