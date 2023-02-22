 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Church, Generation X, The Groove Farm, and Prefab Sprout. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #439. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
13
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Orange County, California, Federal Communications Commission, KUCI FCC Public Files, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Irvine, California, California  
•       •       •

42 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 22 Feb 2023 at 12:30 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hello all
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Howdy! (Sitting comfortably and arranging doilies on the settee...)
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Present.

Things are tense in the Bourbon household. The other half found out about the Depeche Mode tour, and Ticketmaster is being, well, Ticketmaster. In their defense, it's not like there have been any other recent high-demand concert sales that exposed weak links in their systems.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Howdy farquers. Floodland continues... now with more comedy!

The Plumbing Song
Youtube 4sew7y_RfmY
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Honestly don't know why I bother trying to plan out my days in advance. Good news is, I get to mostly listen in today! Yay me!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cider Fairy standing by
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Present.

Things are tense in the Bourbon household. The other half found out about the Depeche Mode tour, and Ticketmaster is being, well, Ticketmaster. In their defense, it's not like there have been any other recent high-demand concert sales that exposed weak links in their systems.


I checked on tix out of curiosity, but seeing Siouxsie this year has sucked up all my concert funds. (And Skinny Puppy, and Royksopp, and Death Guilds 30th anniversary)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Howdy farquers. Floodland continues... now with more comedy!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4sew7y_RfmY]


Weird Al is a national treasure. Don't even try to fight me on this :p
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

djslowdive: I checked on tix out of curiosity, but seeing Siouxsie this year has sucked up all my concert funds. (And Skinny Puppy, and Royksopp, and Death Guilds 30th anniversary)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.