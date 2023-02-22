 Skip to content
(WATE Knoxville)   Oak Ridge: "Uranium's on fire, yo"
    National security, National Nuclear Security Administration, Y-12 emergency response personnel, Nuclear safety and security, Y-12 National Security Complex  
King Something
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point
1 hour ago  
S*ck it Ohio.
 
Unobtanium
1 hour ago  
According to a release from the National Nuclear Security Administration, the fire occurred at 9:14 a.m. on Wednesday. Steven Wyatt with NNSA said that there was a hood fire in building 9212, causing the area to be evacuated. Around noon, Wyatt added that continuous air monitors in the area indicated that there was no release of radioactivity.
"The material involved is uranium. We process uranium compounds in this facility and that's that's about all we have at this point..."

I'm confused. How do you have a fire involving uranium but no radioactivity released?
 
arrogantbastich
1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: According to a release from the National Nuclear Security Administration, the fire occurred at 9:14 a.m. on Wednesday. Steven Wyatt with NNSA said that there was a hood fire in building 9212, causing the area to be evacuated. Around noon, Wyatt added that continuous air monitors in the area indicated that there was no release of radioactivity.
"The material involved is uranium. We process uranium compounds in this facility and that's that's about all we have at this point..."

I'm confused. How do you have a fire involving uranium but no radioactivity released?


Imagine if you would, a building that is sealed up just that well from the outside world. Negative air pressure to keep things from just blowing out the windows. Locks on the doors to keep the riff raff out, who'd just put some in their pocket like assholes.
 
phalamir
1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: I'm confused. How do you have a fire involving uranium but no radioactivity released?


Because uranium is a rock, and doesn't explode when exposed to fire
 
kudayta
1 hour ago  

phalamir: Unobtanium: I'm confused. How do you have a fire involving uranium but no radioactivity released?

Because uranium is a rock, and doesn't explode when exposed to fire


Off topic a bit, but I seem to remember plutonium doing weird shiat like spontaneous combustion under certain conditions?  Or am I just full of shiat again?
 
arrogantbastich
1 hour ago  

kudayta: phalamir: Unobtanium: I'm confused. How do you have a fire involving uranium but no radioactivity released?

Because uranium is a rock, and doesn't explode when exposed to fire

Off topic a bit, but I seem to remember plutonium doing weird shiat like spontaneous combustion under certain conditions?  Or am I just full of shiat again?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demon_core

It takes a little bit more than it just sitting there, but it can certainly begin to devour itself. That plutonium core had people just pissing around with it in a open room. It eventually was used in a bomb.
 
Unobtanium
1 hour ago  

phalamir: Unobtanium: I'm confused. How do you have a fire involving uranium but no radioactivity released?

Because uranium is a rock, and doesn't explode when exposed to fire


They don't say what form the uranium was in. Metallic uranium, yellowcake? Probably not uranium hexafluoride. Uranium metal is pyrophoric and is capable of self-ignition in air provided conditions are favorable.
 
kudayta
1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: kudayta: phalamir: Unobtanium: I'm confused. How do you have a fire involving uranium but no radioactivity released?

Because uranium is a rock, and doesn't explode when exposed to fire

Off topic a bit, but I seem to remember plutonium doing weird shiat like spontaneous combustion under certain conditions?  Or am I just full of shiat again?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demon_core

It takes a little bit more than it just sitting there, but it can certainly begin to devour itself. That plutonium core had people just pissing around with it in a open room. It eventually was used in a bomb.


Thanks man.  I did some other googling instead of my job and found this.

"It was concluded from this review that pyrophoric plutonium can be conservatively defined as: Plutonium metal that will ignite spontaneously in air at a temperature of 150{degrees}C or below in the absence of external heat, shock, or friction."
 
kudayta
1 hour ago  

kudayta: hanks man.  I did some other googling instead of my job and found this.


Which Unobtanium also posted.  I should probably get back to doing my job instead of wasting time on fark.
 
GardenWeasel
1 hour ago  
Growing up, we had family reunions at Watts Bar Lake every year. I'm surprised I don't glow in the dark.
 
phalamir
1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: phalamir: Unobtanium: I'm confused. How do you have a fire involving uranium but no radioactivity released?

Because uranium is a rock, and doesn't explode when exposed to fire

They don't say what form the uranium was in. Metallic uranium, yellowcake? Probably not uranium hexafluoride. Uranium metal is pyrophoric and is capable of self-ignition in air provided conditions are favorable.


Unless you increase the rate of decay, you aren't releasing more radioactivity than the material would create normally.  So, even if it burns, it isn't going to therefore pop out more radiation.  Unless you're pumping neutrons into the sample, you're not doing anything to its decay rate.  There are vanishingly few ways to chemically speed up nuclear decay, and fire is just the byproduct of a chemical reaction.  I still wouldn't be huffing the smoke, since here may be more uranium dust, and that might get into your lungs, but if making uranium go boom just required a Bic lighter, the Manhattan Project would have taken no more than a long weekend.
 
MrBallou
1 hour ago  

phalamir: Unobtanium: I'm confused. How do you have a fire involving uranium but no radioactivity released?

Because uranium is a rock, and doesn't explode when exposed to fire


Actually, "Like aluminum metal powder, uranium metal powder is autopyrophoric and can burn spontaneously at room temperature in the presence of air, oxygen, and water."

Not many people know that (i.e., I just now learned it).
 
Halfabee64
1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: According to a release from the National Nuclear Security Administration, the fire occurred at 9:14 a.m. on Wednesday. Steven Wyatt with NNSA said that there was a hood fire in building 9212, causing the area to be evacuated. Around noon, Wyatt added that continuous air monitors in the area indicated that there was no release of radioactivity.
"The material involved is uranium. We process uranium compounds in this facility and that's that's about all we have at this point..."

I'm confused. How do you have a fire involving uranium but no radioactivity released?


A fire in a ventilation hood of a uranium processing facility is not uranium on fire.
 
guestguy
1 hour ago  
No, YOUR ananium's on fire!
 
fatassbastard
1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Unavailable for comment.
 
hammettman
1 hour ago  
So it's at Y-12?  Are the other eleven Y's okay?
 
mrmopar5287
1 hour ago  

kudayta: phalamir: Unobtanium: I'm confused. How do you have a fire involving uranium but no radioactivity released?

Because uranium is a rock, and doesn't explode when exposed to fire

Off topic a bit, but I seem to remember plutonium doing weird shiat like spontaneous combustion under certain conditions?  Or am I just full of shiat again?


Yes, plutonium is pyrophoric. At 135 °C the metal will ignite in air.
 
Chthonic Echoes
1 hour ago  

hammettman: So it's at Y-12?  Are the other eleven Y's okay?


Grid coordinates.
X-10 is the general research campus.
Y-12 is the scary place where nuclear weapons are born.
 
buckeyebrain
1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: [pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]
Unavailable for comment.


Giddyup!

/Ba-OOOM-pah
//Ba-OOOM-pah
///Ba-OOOM-pah-pah-mow-mow!
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
56 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: According to a release from the National Nuclear Security Administration, the fire occurred at 9:14 a.m. on Wednesday. Steven Wyatt with NNSA said that there was a hood fire in building 9212, causing the area to be evacuated. Around noon, Wyatt added that continuous air monitors in the area indicated that there was no release of radioactivity.
"The material involved is uranium. We process uranium compounds in this facility and that's that's about all we have at this point..."

I'm confused. How do you have a fire involving uranium but no radioactivity released?


Next up: "How do you have a fire involving Unobtanium but no ??? released?"  Feel free to guess.
 
SirGunslinger
54 minutes ago  
Have they considered Rock Ridge over Oak Ridge? Rocks don't burn and I heard that it is next to the train and the residents are very diverse!
 
BitwiseShift
53 minutes ago  
Magabro Traitor Greene will start ranting about Dark Brandon taking teh train in 3...2....
 
Unobtanium
51 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Unobtanium: According to a release from the National Nuclear Security Administration, the fire occurred at 9:14 a.m. on Wednesday. Steven Wyatt with NNSA said that there was a hood fire in building 9212, causing the area to be evacuated. Around noon, Wyatt added that continuous air monitors in the area indicated that there was no release of radioactivity.
"The material involved is uranium. We process uranium compounds in this facility and that's that's about all we have at this point..."

I'm confused. How do you have a fire involving uranium but no radioactivity released?

A fire in a ventilation hood of a uranium processing facility is not uranium on fire.


Agreed. The statement is confusing, though. If the uranium itself wasn't involved in the fire, they didn't say that very clearly
 
Daedalus27
50 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Unobtanium: According to a release from the National Nuclear Security Administration, the fire occurred at 9:14 a.m. on Wednesday. Steven Wyatt with NNSA said that there was a hood fire in building 9212, causing the area to be evacuated. Around noon, Wyatt added that continuous air monitors in the area indicated that there was no release of radioactivity.
"The material involved is uranium. We process uranium compounds in this facility and that's that's about all we have at this point..."

I'm confused. How do you have a fire involving uranium but no radioactivity released?

Imagine if you would, a building that is sealed up just that well from the outside world. Negative air pressure to keep things from just blowing out the windows. Locks on the doors to keep the riff raff out, who'd just put some in their pocket like assholes.


Exactly, there may have been Uranium byproducts in the smoke, but they were contained by the buildings HVAC system and filters that are designed to handle such an incident.  It isn't as if these processing fires haven't occurred in the past:

A Brief History of: The 1957 Rocky Flats Plutonium Fire (Short Documentary)
Youtube PhnmmdoC2VY


Or when it happened again 12 years later, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IddocKzcLTU

The Plainly Difficult youtube channel is an excellent source for radiological accidents and other disasters.
 
vudukungfu
47 minutes ago  
Sounds like an American made, Old Fashioned, Down Home, Hand Clappin',
Foot Stompin', Southern Style,
Gospel melt down
 
Ivo Shandor
46 minutes ago  
Officials: No injuries, release of radioactivity after uranium fire at Y-12 in Oak Ridge

nextdayflyers.comView Full Size
 
Obscene_CNN
44 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: According to a release from the National Nuclear Security Administration, the fire occurred at 9:14 a.m. on Wednesday. Steven Wyatt with NNSA said that there was a hood fire in building 9212, causing the area to be evacuated. Around noon, Wyatt added that continuous air monitors in the area indicated that there was no release of radioactivity.
"The material involved is uranium. We process uranium compounds in this facility and that's that's about all we have at this point..."

I'm confused. How do you have a fire involving uranium but no radioactivity released?


Its inside a hood and the air filtration system prevents a release.
 
WelldeadLink
44 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Unobtanium: According to a release from the National Nuclear Security Administration, the fire occurred at 9:14 a.m. on Wednesday. Steven Wyatt with NNSA said that there was a hood fire in building 9212, causing the area to be evacuated. Around noon, Wyatt added that continuous air monitors in the area indicated that there was no release of radioactivity.
"The material involved is uranium. We process uranium compounds in this facility and that's that's about all we have at this point..."

I'm confused. How do you have a fire involving uranium but no radioactivity released?

A fire in a ventilation hood of a uranium processing facility is not uranium on fire.


But it might be on fire if it's in the wrong hood.
 
WelldeadLink
43 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: kudayta: phalamir: Unobtanium: I'm confused. How do you have a fire involving uranium but no radioactivity released?

Because uranium is a rock, and doesn't explode when exposed to fire

Off topic a bit, but I seem to remember plutonium doing weird shiat like spontaneous combustion under certain conditions?  Or am I just full of shiat again?

Yes, plutonium is pyrophoric. At 135 °C the metal will ignite in air.


Uranium is not plutonium.
Yet.
 
Ringshadow
39 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I'm confused. How do you have a fire involving uranium but no radioactivity released?


Because it was in a vent hood that is further in a controlled facility where all air is monitored. There is no free release of air to the environment. Everything is airlocked. The stacks are monitored and contain multiple aggressive banks of HEPA filter ventilation.

No instrumentation indicated a problem. There is no release. It's contained.

Now the staff at that facility are about to go through some things. Like more investigations and standdowns than they can possibly count.

/as earlier stated, uranium is pyrophoric
//it's on fire because it says so. It Just Does That. but you gave it the opportunity to Do That, so shame on you
 
Professor Science
38 minutes ago  
there was a hood fire in Building 9212, a uranium procession facility.

Now I know they handle nuclear material carefully, but I don't think they call out the honor guard to carry billets of it around on velvet pillows followed by a marching band playing Elgar.

Dear news-writin' guys, you're not finished just because the squiggly lines under the words went away.
 
WelldeadLink
36 minutes ago  
It didn't sink into a swamp, so it can not yet be fully repaired.
 
LrdPhoenix
32 minutes ago  
Appropriately, here's Richard Feynman talking about setting up the Uranium enrichment plant at Oak Ridge during the Manhattan Project, should be queued up to the right spot (35:09):

Richard Feynman Lecture -- "Los Alamos From Below"
Youtube uY-u1qyRM5w
 
BlakCat
28 minutes ago  
The time young Jimmy Carter helped save Canada from nuclear disaster
 
Marcos P
27 minutes ago  
Drink some cranberry juice if uranium is on fire
 
Ponzholio
25 minutes ago  
The cause of the fire is not yet known. Patterson said an investigation is ongoing.

I'm going to blame oxygen, heat and fuel.
 
bighairyguy
21 minutes ago  

phalamir: Unobtanium: I'm confused. How do you have a fire involving uranium but no radioactivity released?

Because uranium is a rock, and doesn't explode when exposed to fire


Coal is a rock too and it burn quite nicely.
 
SurelyShirley
19 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy
18 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: hammettman: So it's at Y-12?  Are the other eleven Y's okay?

Grid coordinates.
X-10 is the general research campus.
Y-12 is the scary place where nuclear weapons are born.


Super cool place.  Took a long field trip there in my nuclear engineering student days.
 
dkimball
18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Obscene_CNN
3 minutes ago  

phalamir: Unobtanium: phalamir: Unobtanium: I'm confused. How do you have a fire involving uranium but no radioactivity released?

Because uranium is a rock, and doesn't explode when exposed to fire

They don't say what form the uranium was in. Metallic uranium, yellowcake? Probably not uranium hexafluoride. Uranium metal is pyrophoric and is capable of self-ignition in air provided conditions are favorable.

Unless you increase the rate of decay, you aren't releasing more radioactivity than the material would create normally.  So, even if it burns, it isn't going to therefore pop out more radiation.  Unless you're pumping neutrons into the sample, you're not doing anything to its decay rate.  There are vanishingly few ways to chemically speed up nuclear decay, and fire is just the byproduct of a chemical reaction.  I still wouldn't be huffing the smoke, since here may be more uranium dust, and that might get into your lungs, but if making uranium go boom just required a Bic lighter, the Manhattan Project would have taken no more than a long weekend.


Ummm... Not exactly true about only if you shoot neutrons into it. Placing a moderator near/around or changing the shape of a fisionable material can increase its decay rate or cause a critically.
 
