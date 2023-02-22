 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Family gets kid to ride all the rides at Disney using this one weird trick. Disney, "Um yeah, about that"   (nypost.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just think if he gets injured they'll probably get some free tickets or something
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Solution: have prospective riders rake their shoes off prior to having their height checked.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also this will never not be funny:

Chris Hemsworth took his daughter to ride the ride
Youtube TLWJ9L_3fto
 
Marcos P
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
....And then your kid falls out of the ride and gets decapitated...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"I would never condone any other parent trying to put their kid on a ride that they aren't tall enough for," he said in the clip. "You don't know what happened. In the video, you didn't see him actually go on any rides."

Smoooooth
 
untoldforce
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

no1curr: Solution: have prospective riders rake their shoes off prior to having their height checked.


So we'll have this guy to thank when we have to take off our shoes at every ride, just like that farking shoe bomber ruined it for flying.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

no1curr: Also this will never not be funny:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/TLWJ9L_3fto]


In Australia, if your kid survives long enough to be killed on an amusement park ride, you're considered a successful parent.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Based on the pic, the parents look like assholes.

Also, they are adults; what the fruck are they doing posting crap on Tik Tok for to begin with?!

/ social media...the beginning of the end of humanity
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

no1curr: Solution: have prospective riders rake their shoes off prior to having their height checked.


TSA agents
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marcos P: ....And then your kid falls out of the ride and gets decapitated...


And the lawsuit sets you up for life.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marcos P: ....And then your kid falls out of the ride and gets decapitated...


And they'll find his head over by the sno-cone concession.
 
Cheron
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pagin Charles Darwin to space mountain.
 
p51d007
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's not about safety...it's about how many likes they get on tik-tok which makes
communist China happy.
 
Sir_Farkalot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Marcos P: ....And then your kid falls out of the ride and gets decapitated...

And the lawsuit sets you up for life.


Unless there is video proof of you defeating their safety measures.
 
wxboy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

no1curr: Solution: have prospective riders rake their shoes off prior to having their height checked.


I prefer to hoe my shoes off.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What are these monstrosities?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's just crazy. Sure, I slapped some folded napkins inside the shoes so the kid could get the less than a mm (mostly because they were unreliable at standing straight) they needed but inches? That's crazy.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: What are these monstrosities?

[Fark user image image 362x338]

[Fark user image image 189x301]


Bart Simpson's First Domestic Roller Coaster Ride
Youtube 5rCVe1PRuE8
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: what the fruck are they doing posting crap on Tik Tok for to begin with?!


It's the "in thing" to use social media and to exploit one's family.

Used to be people would hope and pray they had their own tv shows...now?  A simple uplink to YouTube or Social Media does the trick.


I don't know who watches that stuff. I don't. I have my own family's issues to deal with. I don't need to watch others.
 
kindms
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
so you spent a fark ton of money and took a family trip to disney knowing your kid couldnt go on the rides. Who was this vacation actually for ?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: New Rising Sun: What are these monstrosities?

[Fark user image image 362x338]

[Fark user image image 189x301]

[YouTube video: Bart Simpson's First Domestic Roller Coaster Ride]


Oh geez, they cut off the part of candy slapped on the bottom of his shoes.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcos P: ....And then your kid falls out of the ride and gets decapitated...


Most! Clicks! Ever!!
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: "I would never condone any other parent trying to put their kid on a ride that they aren't tall enough for," he said in the clip. "You don't know what happened. In the video, you didn't see him actually go on any rides."

Smoooooth


etsy.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcos P: ....And then your kid falls out of the ride and gets decapitated...


And they'll sue for millions and the ride will get permanently shut down. It's the American way.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In a follow-up video, the dad of three responded to the backlash claiming to have never actually put his son in danger.

Narrator: The dad totally put his son in danger, and is now terrified that the family could be liable for their actions.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
a "thrill-seeking boy who can't get enough of Disney theme park rides."

Not really thrill-seeking.  It's Disney.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If lifts are good enough for TFG, they're good enough for my son.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kindms: so you spent a fark ton of money and took a family trip to disney knowing your kid couldnt go on the rides. Who was this vacation actually for ?


Well, they deliberately endangered the safety and health of their young child by making him wear platform shoes so that they could all get on the rides, so I'd humbly suggest that the vacation was for two selfish assholes who shouldn't be around children.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcos P: ....And then your kid falls out of the ride and gets decapitated...


Oh don't be so dramatic. That could never hap...

https://www.foxnews.com/us/boy-decapitated-on-kansas-waterslide-passengers-claim-it-was-clearly-unsafe

oh.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

no1curr: Solution: have prospective riders rake their shoes off prior to having their height checked.


Will also prevent shoe fires.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have an awesome hack for giving children higher doses of their prescription medicine too.
 
germ78
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I thought the hack would be to have the kid pushed around in a wheelchair so he could cut to the front of each line?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: In a follow-up video, the dad of three responded to the backlash claiming to have never actually put his son in danger.

Narrator: The dad totally put his son in danger, and is now terrified that the family could be liable for their actions.


Disney bans people for life.  It's seriously a thing they do.  They wouldn't ban the kid, but they might ban the dad.

I found a list of things you can be banned for.  One of them is dressing like a Disney character.  I don't think that's accurate because I once saw a skanky Tinkerbell.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Well, they deliberately endangered the safety and health of their young child


and who's to say that they might cause harm to other riders?

I once was on a swing ride at Adventure Land on Long Island in the early 80's My mistake was having two hot dogs and a YooHoo before going on the ride

Lets just say after I threw up? The people behind me and below me, weren't so lucky.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just pretend your whole family is French. Skip the lines and just ignore the workers when you get to the front.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marcos P: ....And then your kid falls out of the ride and gets decapitated...


That's why I steer clear of the Jayne Mansfield Experience.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: In a follow-up video, the dad of three responded to the backlash claiming to have never actually put his son in danger.

Narrator: The dad totally put his son in danger, and is now terrified that the family could be liable for their actions.


Bingo. If they really felt that way, they wouldn't have posted that video in the first place.
 
weed clipper
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: a "thrill-seeking boy who can't get enough of Disney theme park rides."

Not really thrill-seeking.  It's Disney.


Wait in line for at least two hours for a ten minute ride.  Got it.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: What are these monstrosities?

[Fark user image 362x338]

[Fark user image 189x301]


Forget rides, seems like an easy way to give your child ankle injuries just walking around.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: One of them is dressing like a Disney character


guess these girls won't be going to Disney anytime soon

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: Marcos P: ....And then your kid falls out of the ride and gets decapitated...

Oh don't be so dramatic. That could never hap...

https://www.foxnews.com/us/boy-decapitated-on-kansas-waterslide-passengers-claim-it-was-clearly-unsafe

oh.


I was on that ride with my son the weekend before this happened.  In my defense, there was no way that car was catching air with my fat ass onboard.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hilarious. I bet they're already banned for life and won't find out until they try to go in the park next time.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Disney bans people for life.  It's seriously a thing they do.  They wouldn't ban the kid, but they might ban the dad.


*thinks, heads over to PoliTab for DeSantis solution*
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Based on the pic, the parents look like assholes.

Also, they are adults; what the fruck are they doing posting crap on Tik Tok for to begin with?!


A little respect, please; those are heroes helping to make Tik Tok uncool.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: That's just crazy. Sure, I slapped some folded napkins inside the shoes so the kid could get the less than a mm (mostly because they were unreliable at standing straight) they needed but inches? That's crazy.


Sure, I glued fur all over my child, made him walk on all fours to pass him off as a support animal to avoid buying an extra ticket on a flight, but this is crazy.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I hate people that pimp their kids.  Disgusting.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I stuff the end of the condemn to give me some extra length.
 
ababyatemydingo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
OK, so, my sibs and I did that all the time.

We wouldn't make special shoe lifts for a younger sibling who, at the time wasn't tall enough, but he would park his heels at the top of the backs of his shoes; then casually walk past the employee running the ride. They were so busy checking each kid's height they wouldn't notice our feet.

The Jackrabbit at Kennywood Park in Pittsburgh was one of those rides where we would pull this scam:

Kennywood Jack Rabbit Roller Coaster NEW Centennial POV
Youtube qPraNWPUVEs
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: I stuff the end of the condemn to give me some extra length.


You should go to hell for that.
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

no1curr: Solution: have prospective riders rake their shoes off prior to having their height checked.



Yeah, like I want to take my shoes off every time I get on a ride because of these morons.

Solution:  When the kid gets thrown off the ride and killed or severely injured, prosecute the parents to the fullest extent of the law so when some other pair of dummkopf parents decides that their "life hack" is a good idea for a small toddler, they will instantly look at each other and say "I don't think we should do that shiat.  They put people in jail for that".

Sometimes the threat of prosecution is the only thing that keeps dumb behavior in check.  Otherwise, stories like this wouldn't exist.

Either way, the whole of everyone visiting a theme park shouldn't have to pay the price so Whisky Tango Woman and backward hat Florida Man want to launch their young child from a thrill ride.

BTW, I predict this kid has an OH SO BRIGHT future ahead of him.  I mean, anyone can guide swamp boat tours of gator country when already missing one arm and a foot from either a dirt bike accident or an avoidable animal attack.

The diminished intellectual capacity will make the mind numbing boredom of it all that much easier, and he'll never once wish he was wearing a helmet the day of the accident....
 
