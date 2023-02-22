 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   NJ theater hosts 'Bring Your Own Baby' matinee movie screening. The words "your own" are an interesting choice   (abc7ny.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not as popular as the "Make your own baby" special at the Motel 6 next door.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found this baby, it is mine!
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I bring 2?

Fark user imageView Full Size


DNRTFA
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
says all parents and caregivers of new babies are welcome.

Heh, the boyfriend and I have been told, maybe implored, by one of our straight-friend couples that if ever we "need" a child for something (e.g., Chuck E. Cheese, bring-your-child, etc...) we're more than welcome to take theirs for the day. I mean I know it's just babysitting, but it makes me giggle thinking somehow two manbabies are conspiring with a real baby to have fun.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read matinee as manatee and was horribly confused for a moment.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like an awful time for everyone involved. No one is going to enjoy the movie. Unless they are just going to run footage of the Boobahs or Yo Gabba Gabba.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the hell would I want to bring a crying kid to a movie?

It's just asking for trouble.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With all those screaming kids you'll need to BYOB in the traditional sense as well.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Why the hell would I want to bring a crying kid to a movie?

It's just asking for trouble.


Have you considered breastfeeding, for the child and the other attendees?
 
TabASlotB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume it'll be a showing of Scream? Perhaps maybe Extremely LoudIncredibly Close?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mama's baby, father maybe.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: Sounds like an awful time for everyone involved. No one is going to enjoy the movie. Unless they are just going to run footage of the Boobahs or Yo Gabba Gabba.


It is not really about enjoying the movie.   It is just a chance for people with new babies to get out of the house and socialize.
 
Magnus Eisengrim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if this will be as popular as the "Bring Your Own Cell Phone and Talk Loudly and Incessantly Through the Entire Movie" promotion.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: I read matinee as manatee and was horribly confused for a moment.


Me too.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My local theater used to have a 'moms' screening time weekday afternoons where they'd have the volume turned way down so the babies could sleep.   I though it was a nice way for the theater to keep the place making money during a normal quiet period.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: Solty Dog: Sounds like an awful time for everyone involved. No one is going to enjoy the movie. Unless they are just going to run footage of the Boobahs or Yo Gabba Gabba.

It is not really about enjoying the movie.   It is just a chance for people with new babies to get out of the house and socialize.


Movies aren't for socializing. People that worry having kids stops their lives, never had a life to begin with. When my daughter was in the stroller, I took her everywhere.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: Have you considered breastfeeding, for the child and the other attendees?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: Solty Dog: Sounds like an awful time for everyone involved. No one is going to enjoy the movie. Unless they are just going to run footage of the Boobahs or Yo Gabba Gabba.

It is not really about enjoying the movie.   It is just a chance for people with new babies to get out of the house and socialize.


They made their choice.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A theater full of screaming babies. That place is gonna be like the 12th level of hell.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: Sounds like an awful time for everyone involved. No one is going to enjoy the movie. Unless they are just going to run footage of the Boobahs or Yo Gabba Gabba.


No, it's worse

The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure Official Trailer #1 (2012) - Children's Puppet Movie HD
Youtube Z2zgHbFE4lg
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TabASlotB: I assume it'll be a showing of Scream? Perhaps maybe Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close?


Pet Sematary.
Couldn't bear to watch it again after I had kids.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: A theater full of screaming babies. That place is gonna be like the 12th level of hell.


I understand both sides of the fence here. I do.

Just this past weekend went out to dinner. We had to wait to get seated and on the bench next to us a family with a small infant.

Sure enough, the kid starts to cry...It's a sound, I can't stand. Anyway...I get it, the parents are locked up in a house, it's good to get out once in a while but the other hand, no one wants to hear their kid crying.

They get called up for a table and moments later, my party is called.

The waitress asks "Seating preference?"

I instantly say; "Anywhere as long as its not next to that crying kid"
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Solty Dog: Sounds like an awful time for everyone involved. No one is going to enjoy the movie. Unless they are just going to run footage of the Boobahs or Yo Gabba Gabba.

It is not really about enjoying the movie.   It is just a chance for people with new babies to get out of the house and socialize.


The movie theaters around here have "sensory friendly" showings of select movies. Not dark, not loud, perfectly fine to talk or run around. It's meant for people on the spectrum and with other challenges that would make it tough to sit through a regular showing.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's just like grocery shopping, Subby. You bring your own kid and you end up leaving with someone else's.

/when you accidentally grab the wrong cart you just have to go with it or else you'll look foolish.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: Walker: A theater full of screaming babies. That place is gonna be like the 12th level of hell.

I understand both sides of the fence here. I do.

Just this past weekend went out to dinner. We had to wait to get seated and on the bench next to us a family with a small infant.

Sure enough, the kid starts to cry...It's a sound, I can't stand. Anyway...I get it, the parents are locked up in a house, it's good to get out once in a while but the other hand, no one wants to hear their kid crying.

They get called up for a table and moments later, my party is called.

The waitress asks "Seating preference?"

I instantly say; "Anywhere as long as its not next to that crying kid"


It's called a babysitter or a relative. Look it up new parents.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walker: steklo: Walker: A theater full of screaming babies. That place is gonna be like the 12th level of hell.

I understand both sides of the fence here. I do.

Just this past weekend went out to dinner. We had to wait to get seated and on the bench next to us a family with a small infant.

Sure enough, the kid starts to cry...It's a sound, I can't stand. Anyway...I get it, the parents are locked up in a house, it's good to get out once in a while but the other hand, no one wants to hear their kid crying.

They get called up for a table and moments later, my party is called.

The waitress asks "Seating preference?"

I instantly say; "Anywhere as long as its not next to that crying kid"

It's called a babysitter or a relative. Look it up new parents.


What if they are traveling with baby and get hungry on the drive? They're not allowed to eat in a decent place because they spawned?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

steklo: Walker: A theater full of screaming babies. That place is gonna be like the 12th level of hell.

I understand both sides of the fence here. I do.

Just this past weekend went out to dinner. We had to wait to get seated and on the bench next to us a family with a small infant.

Sure enough, the kid starts to cry...It's a sound, I can't stand. Anyway...I get it, the parents are locked up in a house, it's good to get out once in a while but the other hand, no one wants to hear their kid crying.

They get called up for a table and moments later, my party is called.

The waitress asks "Seating preference?"

I instantly say; "Anywhere as long as its not next to that crying kid"


The local Swiss Chalets have split their restaurant seating space into 'with kids' and 'without kids'.  Generally speaking, the younger your kid, the further you're seated from the other side.  And they have the kitchen in the middle. For a low end chain restaurant, it's a nice thing.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walker: It's called a babysitter or a relative. Look it up new parents.


Hmmm....never thought of that!
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is it okay if I bring three men and a baby?  And then if we watch that instead of whatever they were planning on showing?
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: My local theater used to have a 'moms' screening time weekday afternoons where they'd have the volume turned way down so the babies could sleep.   I though it was a nice way for the theater to keep the place making money during a normal quiet period.


Wouldn't be surprised if the theatre was sold out for Magic Mike and 50 Shades of Grey.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Walker: steklo: Walker: A theater full of screaming babies. That place is gonna be like the 12th level of hell.

I understand both sides of the fence here. I do.

Just this past weekend went out to dinner. We had to wait to get seated and on the bench next to us a family with a small infant.

Sure enough, the kid starts to cry...It's a sound, I can't stand. Anyway...I get it, the parents are locked up in a house, it's good to get out once in a while but the other hand, no one wants to hear their kid crying.

They get called up for a table and moments later, my party is called.

The waitress asks "Seating preference?"

I instantly say; "Anywhere as long as its not next to that crying kid"

It's called a babysitter or a relative. Look it up new parents.

What if they are traveling with baby and get hungry on the drive? They're not allowed to eat in a decent place because they spawned?


What is the most decent place that doesn't require a reservation?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I also thought it was for a manatee movie :(
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Kitty2.0: Walker: steklo: Walker: A theater full of screaming babies. That place is gonna be like the 12th level of hell.

I understand both sides of the fence here. I do.

Just this past weekend went out to dinner. We had to wait to get seated and on the bench next to us a family with a small infant.

Sure enough, the kid starts to cry...It's a sound, I can't stand. Anyway...I get it, the parents are locked up in a house, it's good to get out once in a while but the other hand, no one wants to hear their kid crying.

They get called up for a table and moments later, my party is called.

The waitress asks "Seating preference?"

I instantly say; "Anywhere as long as its not next to that crying kid"

It's called a babysitter or a relative. Look it up new parents.

What if they are traveling with baby and get hungry on the drive? They're not allowed to eat in a decent place because they spawned?

What is the most decent place that doesn't require a reservation?


How does, "we had to wait to be seated" translate into "we had a reservation"? 'Cause plenty of middle of the road restaurants like Applebee's occasionally have wait times.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Solty Dog: Kitty2.0: Walker: steklo: Walker: A theater full of screaming babies. That place is gonna be like the 12th level of hell.

I understand both sides of the fence here. I do.

Just this past weekend went out to dinner. We had to wait to get seated and on the bench next to us a family with a small infant.

Sure enough, the kid starts to cry...It's a sound, I can't stand. Anyway...I get it, the parents are locked up in a house, it's good to get out once in a while but the other hand, no one wants to hear their kid crying.

They get called up for a table and moments later, my party is called.

The waitress asks "Seating preference?"

I instantly say; "Anywhere as long as its not next to that crying kid"

It's called a babysitter or a relative. Look it up new parents.

What if they are traveling with baby and get hungry on the drive? They're not allowed to eat in a decent place because they spawned?

What is the most decent place that doesn't require a reservation?

How does, "we had to wait to be seated" translate into "we had a reservation"? 'Cause plenty of middle of the road restaurants like Applebee's occasionally have wait times.


To me "decent" requires some forethought to get a seat. Even the high end fast food places, Applebees, Chilis, TGIF are not decent. If they serve food on metal prison trays, its not decent by my standards.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Generally speaking, the younger your kid, the further you're seated from the other side


Hmmm

Thats too far away to do the spoon or fork with food on it while making airplane noises thing.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I used to live near a theater that had "cry rooms" and as we had a newborn at the time, that was awesome. But I haven't seen that at any other theaters, unfortunately.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What about this baby that I bought straight cash?
 
zez
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm a stay at home dad and when my youngest was a baby the local theater did this. It was great because you could see a movie for grownups because the babies don't care and if one started throwing a fuss everybody else understood.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Solty Dog: Kitty2.0: Walker: steklo: Walker: A theater full of screaming babies. That place is gonna be like the 12th level of hell.

I understand both sides of the fence here. I do.

Just this past weekend went out to dinner. We had to wait to get seated and on the bench next to us a family with a small infant.

Sure enough, the kid starts to cry...It's a sound, I can't stand. Anyway...I get it, the parents are locked up in a house, it's good to get out once in a while but the other hand, no one wants to hear their kid crying.

They get called up for a table and moments later, my party is called.

The waitress asks "Seating preference?"

I instantly say; "Anywhere as long as its not next to that crying kid"

It's called a babysitter or a relative. Look it up new parents.

What if they are traveling with baby and get hungry on the drive? They're not allowed to eat in a decent place because they spawned?

What is the most decent place that doesn't require a reservation?


The Thomas Edison Service Area.
 
