(Independent)   British supermarkets are having food shortages and even rationing fresh produce. Europeans express their sympathy. Just kidding, they mocked and trolled them   (independent.co.uk) divider line
39
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just like someone sticking a fork into an electrical socket.  It's never not going to be funny.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It's just like someone sticking a fork into an electrical socket.  It's never not going to be funny.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue the Fox cartoon character
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are plenty of leopards in the UK. They should try and hunt them for food.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they're an independent nation, dammit!
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You were told.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JessieL
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Since when do Brits eat fresh fruits and vegetables? Does it even matter once they're boiled to gray mush?
 
Explodo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Vote for stupid, get stupid.  We do it too, but I still have to shake my head and think "Stupid farks."
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And yet, I bet if you ran the referendum again today, it would still, somehow, even with all the people all over the UK talking about how this is bad, it would still turn out "Leave".

Is it as easy to rig an election there as it is here, with what we in the US call gerrymandering?  I wouldn't think so, but you never know.
 
Cormee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
British supermarket vegetable trifecta in part
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Explodo: Vote for stupid, get stupid.  We do it too, but I still have to shake my head and think "Stupid farks."


Just because the Brits are stupid, that doesn't mean we can't be, too.  Trust me, there's plenty of stupid to go around in this world.  It's not like it's a non-renewable resource.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
To be fair, the Simply Red guy started it.

/holding back the pears.....
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Circle Jerks - When The Shit Hits The Fan (Repo Man) (1984)
Youtube 7PRqA1c-84c

UK had a working economy
Brexit sunk it deep in the sea
We can only eat veg from a can
Gotta duck when the shiat hits the fan

Rationing at Aldi!
Can't find the lettuce!
Eat 1/3 stone blocks of cheese
As long as they're not brie!

The health service is no longer free
Because we sent our immigrants to Germany
We only eat veg from a can
Gotta duck when Brexit hits the fan
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh. "The Independent."
 
H31N0US
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If only there were some sort of trade agreement or international union of sorts that would facilitate factor migration across international borders, increasing the quality of life everywhere.

Ricardian mercantilism is flawed kids. Protective tariffs out front should have told ya.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hopefully nobody needs a bunch of cucumbers for 'business' reasons.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And yet, I bet if you ran the referendum again today, it would still, somehow, even with all the people all over the UK talking about how this is bad, it would still turn out "Leave".

Is it as easy to rig an election there as it is here, with what we in the US call gerrymandering?  I wouldn't think so, but you never know.


I disagree, but it would still be like 49.9% remain, 49.8% leave, and .3% "Wots awl dis den?"
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The important thing is, everyone learned something, and no more mistakes of this nature will be made in the future, ever.
 
hammettman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Who needs healthy food when you have freedom from European Union tyranny?  Long live Brexit!
 
Rucker10
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm just here for the forthcoming anecdote from the guy that totally lives in the UK and everything is definitely fine and not a problem at all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Explodo: Vote for stupid, get stupid.  We do it too, but I still have to shake my head and think "Stupid farks."

Just because the Brits are stupid, that doesn't mean we can't be, too.  Trust me, there's plenty of stupid to go around in this world.  It's not like it's a non-renewable resource.


There's a reason the Anglo-American sphere has lead the world in right-wing idiocy in the last two decades and getting worse.

They were both undermined and reduced to shambles by the same people. To be sure, it wasn't simply Rupert Murdoch spitting his acid breath under the skin of these nations, it was Thatcher and Reagan pulling apart the foundations into ruin. Their ideologies were already dank messes. But it took the concentration of propaganda to truly wreck what these countries were.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Envoy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sorry guys, you're all wrong.  I have proof.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JessieL: Since when do Brits eat fresh fruits and vegetables? Does it even matter once they're boiled to gray mush?


Hurr durr, much funny, you clever.
 
spleef420
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Envoy: JessieL: Since when do Brits eat fresh fruits and vegetables? Does it even matter once they're boiled to gray mush?

Hurr durr, much funny, you clever.


Truth hurts, don't it?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Envoy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

spleef420: The Envoy: JessieL: Since when do Brits eat fresh fruits and vegetables? Does it even matter once they're boiled to gray mush?

Hurr durr, much funny, you clever.

Truth hurts, don't it?


I'd have to see a truth first to tell you, and not the uninformed ramblings of clowns who delight in displaying their ignorance online.
 
Pert
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

snowblur: [Fark user image image 486x607]


I'm the pick of the crop
I rise to the top
You'll never eat fresh veg
Because it's all out of stock.

And don't ask for a potato
There might be some in later
If you want some put your name down on this little piece of paper.
 
spleef420
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Envoy: spleef420: The Envoy: JessieL: Since when do Brits eat fresh fruits and vegetables? Does it even matter once they're boiled to gray mush?

Hurr durr, much funny, you clever.

Truth hurts, don't it?

I'd have to see a truth first to tell you, and not the uninformed ramblings of clowns who delight in displaying their ignorance online.


You left out about a half-dozen superfluous "u's" and a reference to Dr. Who.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This was debunked this weekend by a certain Farker who assured us all that it's just nonsense made up by "remainers" taking photos of empty produce aisles at close of business. He should be along shortly, after he re-inserts into his ass the strings running from Tory HQ.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Are hot houses [read: heated greenhouses] not a thing in the UK?  Grow your own fruits and vegetables if you're having problems with suppliers from the EU.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The British isles were always a backwater in history until somehow they gained regional importance, then by way of early industrialization global importance, sucked the resources out of many parts of the world, upended equilibria everywhere, and then post-World War II started shrinking and is now simply entering back into its backwater nothingness, a damp abyss from which it will never return.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

spleef420: The Envoy: spleef420: The Envoy: JessieL: Since when do Brits eat fresh fruits and vegetables? Does it even matter once they're boiled to gray mush?

Hurr durr, much funny, you clever.

Truth hurts, don't it?

I'd have to see a truth first to tell you, and not the uninformed ramblings of clowns who delight in displaying their ignorance online.

You left out about a half-dozen superfluous "u's" and a reference to Dr. Who.


You left out anything witty.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Are hot houses [read: heated greenhouses] not a thing in the UK?  Grow your own fruits and vegetables if you're having problems with suppliers from the EU.


All of those amateur detective nuns, priests, housewives, etc, I think they find 20% of their victims in the greenhouses.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Are hot houses [read: heated greenhouses] not a thing in the UK?  Grow your own fruits and vegetables if you're having problems with suppliers from the EU.


The UK hasn't been able to feed itself for a very, very long time.
 
spleef420
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Envoy: spleef420: The Envoy: spleef420: The Envoy: JessieL: Since when do Brits eat fresh fruits and vegetables? Does it even matter once they're boiled to gray mush?

Hurr durr, much funny, you clever.

Truth hurts, don't it?

I'd have to see a truth first to tell you, and not the uninformed ramblings of clowns who delight in displaying their ignorance online.

You left out about a half-dozen superfluous "u's" and a reference to Dr. Who.

You left out anything witty.


And you apparently sold your sense of "humour" for a bag of cucumbers.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Envoy: spleef420: The Envoy: JessieL: Since when do Brits eat fresh fruits and vegetables? Does it even matter once they're boiled to gray mush?

Hurr durr, much funny, you clever.

Truth hurts, don't it?

I'd have to see a truth first to tell you, and not the uninformed ramblings of clowns who delight in displaying their ignorance online.


You can always tell when someone has never been to the UK. The idea a place that at some point invaded, if not successfully colonized most places on earth never brought back some culinary influence is absurd. Tikka masala, beef Wellington, Sticky toffee pudding, Welsh cakes, the list goes on and on, all invented in the UK. The quality and quantity of vegan restaurants there is way beyond most places. Hell, basically every Sunday is the equivalent of Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner with their roasts at most dine in restaurants.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

