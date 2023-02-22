 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lifehacker)   "Sir" and "Ma'am" are so outdated. The correct thing to teach your children now is "Yes, Chef"   (lifehacker.com) divider line
97
    More: Amusing, Deference, Honorific, Etiquette, Alabama, Child, Education, Mr., Gender  
•       •       •

739 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2023 at 12:05 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



97 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. It is stupid.

But it camouflages do well the hostility of the south.
It lets them use hospitality instead of hostility.
But the hatred, excuse me, heritage, and history of the south is hostility and not hospitality.
And they have demonstrated, through a war of treason, that they are violently proud of that particular camouflage.

86 that speech and toss in the yawls and aints with it.

Surrender to enlightenment.

Talk as if you understand the language and wish to become an achiever, and transcend the past.

Or, jus keep on, I say, keep on cosplayin the hickabilly. Your choice.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all is non-gender specific.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll just assume that "Yo, b*tch" is the preferred term for both genders.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I woukd teach my kids to call everyone Skipper
And then have them add
Some of these kids have a real bad attitude Skip
 
Marcos P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I just call everyone Captain
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm older and not offended at all.
It's a sign of respect.
Rather have a kid call me "sir" than "bruh" or "dude".
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I just say "Hail Skroob!"
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Simply not needed"? Yeah, so is washing my hands after taking a piss. But I still do it, because it's a way to be nice to others. STFU/GBTW
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Okay, chief
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Yeah. It is stupid.

But it camouflages do well the hostility of the south.
It lets them use hospitality instead of hostility.
But the hatred, excuse me, heritage, and history of the south is hostility and not hospitality.
And they have demonstrated, through a war of treason, that they are violently proud of that particular camouflage.

86 that speech and toss in the yawls and aints with it.

Surrender to enlightenment.

Talk as if you understand the language and wish to become an achiever, and transcend the past.

Or, jus keep on, I say, keep on cosplayin the hickabilly. Your choice.


So I'm guessing you hail from "Hey a**hole I'm walkin heah!" country?
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Marcos P:

Or Chief "okay chief you got it"
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: I'm older and not offended at all.
It's a sign of respect.
Rather have a kid call me "sir" than "bruh" or "dude".


Psst. I don't think it's us CIS-folk offended by the "sir/ma'am."
 
buravirgil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You are Sam Bell.
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm called Sir on a weekly basis. Granted, it's not by children but 20-48 yr old women looking to submit.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Words within society change over time?? When the hell did this start happening?!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My folks were super-old, and so am I.
We learned 'manners'
but we sure never learned "ma'am"
and "sir" was not emphasized either
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Duuude.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: I just say "Hail Skroob!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
czei
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Carmy approves:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's as likely to offend as to be appreciated these days

That pretty much goes for anything you say.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm slowly trying to back off this. I'd use "sir/ma'am" regardless of age but caught myself when I used "ma'am" for someone before noticing the pronouns on their name tag. I felt like an asshole
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
OK Boss

You got it Boss

Whatever you say Boss
 
johnny queso
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
all of the kids that used yes sir and no sir when i was a kid were taught that by brutish, abusive fathers.

i've always associated it with such.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
According to most businesses I've been in these days, the proper nomenclature for strangers is "boss" and "my friend"
 
djfitz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So should I use -san, -kun, -dono, -sama, -sensi, or -chan instead?
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You can also greet with "Hey Chef" and he'll be fine with it:

Chef's Best Moments on Season 2 - South Park
Youtube s56jpIm1ua0


/Man Lifehacker and other Zombie Gawker sites have fallen apart.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kozlo: Marcos P:

Or Chief "okay chief you got it"


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Teach 'em how to say: "Do you want fries with that?"
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wish we could go back to the days where people took into account the intention of what people say before they got offended.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hey, "dude" is a title of respect, too.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Aar1012: I'm slowly trying to back off this. I'd use "sir/ma'am" regardless of age but caught myself when I used "ma'am" for someone before noticing the pronouns on their name tag. I felt like an asshole


Because using the one that matched their identified gender was too difficult?
 
wiredroach
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Once You Stop Saying Sir and Madam - No Country for Old Men (2007) - Movie Clip HD Scene
Youtube gfTAOsRki0E
 
ducklord666
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The headline's funny, but after watching The Bear I actually *have* started saying "thank you, chef" whilst maneuvering around the kitchen amongst mi familia.  It's fun.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's ingrained in me from my time in the Navy.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Yeah. It is stupid.

But it camouflages do well the hostility of the south.
It lets them use hospitality instead of hostility.
But the hatred, excuse me, heritage, and history of the south is hostility and not hospitality.
And they have demonstrated, through a war of treason, that they are violently proud of that particular camouflage.

86 that speech and toss in the yawls and aints with it.

Surrender to enlightenment.

Talk as if you understand the language and wish to become an achiever, and transcend the past.

Or, jus keep on, I say, keep on cosplayin the hickabilly. Your choice.


And here I thought the article was the acme of stupidity.  Once again I am proven wrong.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: I'm older and not offended at all.
It's a sign of respect.
Rather have a kid call me "sir" than "bruh" or "dude".


"Sugartits" still off the table?
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Aar1012: I'm slowly trying to back off this. I'd use "sir/ma'am" regardless of age but caught myself when I used "ma'am" for someone before noticing the pronouns on their name tag. I felt like an asshole

Because using the one that matched their identified gender was too difficult?


I didn't realize what they preferred until AFTER I said it.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kozlo: Marcos P:

Or Chief "okay chief you got it"


I accidentally said something like that to a guy who was Native American and it was...awkward.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I called my friend's teenage son a "dipshiat" because he changed the channel during the Super Bowl.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Sir" and "Ma'am" are so outdated. The correct thing to teach your children now is "Yes, Chef" order the cheeseburger and fries to go.  I can't emphasize the "to go" part heavily enough!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Comrade" works across the board. Just saying.
 
adj_m
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I find it kinda hard to believe it would offend any trans person, unless you went out of your way to call a trans woman 'sir' or a trans man 'ma'am', like some kind of asshole.
 
zez
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: Teach 'em how to say: "Do you want fries with that?"


Why? The robots are gonna replace that job any day now.
 
adj_m
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Johnson: OK Boss

You got it Boss

Whatever you say Boss


This one does kinda bug me, especially when I'm just a customer. I should try firing people who use it.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've been trying to remove all gender specific greetings from my speech. It's farking hard, especially in a customer service role where my goal is to make every experience feel like it is tailored to the individual.

/Yes I am aware of the irony of that last sentence - a gender defining greeting or address may cause the opposite of my intentions.
//there has got to be a course I can take
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yes, Miss.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Yeah. It is stupid.

But it camouflages do well the hostility of the south.
It lets them use hospitality instead of hostility.
But the hatred, excuse me, heritage, and history of the south is hostility and not hospitality.
And they have demonstrated, through a war of treason, that they are violently proud of that particular camouflage.



There's a well-known person from youtube that does this and it drives me nuts.  A couple times they've even explained it as a side note during their videos.  Their kid occasionally makes incidental appearances since a lot is filmed at their home, and has to refer to the adult as sir/ma'am, but as they explained it one time, "I don't make them do that. It's about respect. My [parent] taught me to do that with them, and my child does it with me." aka "It's totally optional, because I told them they had to."
 
Displayed 50 of 97 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.