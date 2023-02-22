 Skip to content
(Legacy.com)   John "Johnny" Cochran lived a full 92 years: he won the Bronze Star in Korea and helped orphans there, owned the only sea lions in Montana, was a logger, miner, and builder. He owed his long life to quitting smoking after just one year--at age 5   (legacy.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Very Montana.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I will never be 1% as cool as John. That's a life fully lived.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could do without the sea lions.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
the1995blog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

RIP Glove Fitting Expert
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

covfefe: I could do without the sea lions.


How do you know? Maybe if you go to know them you'd discover you can't live without them. That's just how love works sometimes.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Heck of a life story. But I could do without sea lions.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I apparently could also do without reading the few posts in the thread before mine.
 
docsigma
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

covfefe: I could do without the sea lions.


There's no need to raise your voice. I'm right here.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
An outhouse incident? Was he trying to light it on fire as a prank to someone in there?
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
cool beans. That guy lived a full life.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Shoot, I'd be pressed to write more than a paragraph for my obituary. *salutes*
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did Johnny introduce crack into the inner-cities on orders from the COA sealions team 5
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In 1962 they bought the Frosty Drive In in Saint Regis...

We've stopped there for huckleberry shakes many times over the years.  RIP John.
 
