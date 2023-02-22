 Skip to content
(KBZK Bozeman)   Wyoming state trooper to oncoming semi: "Feets don't fail me now" (w scary ass video)   (kbzk.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary  
8 Comments     (+0 »)
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ice water in his veins and sturdy soles on his shoes.....sheeee-it.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You'd think he'd have at least gone back to his cruiser to make a courtesy change of his shorts.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Donuts are great for the reflexes.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That needs a comical soundtrack, with Hank Azaria doing the voice of the cop.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That Rawlins stretch of I-80 through Wyoming is treacherous in the very extreme during the Winter.  In younger days, I thought nothing of driving to California from Denver for the holidays, sometimes in stupidly bad conditions.  I will say that an A6 is better than a 4Runner for such flirtations with death.  And in those conditions those flirtations happen many times a second and you never really see them.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pretty freaking amazing recovery by the trucker. Didn't hit the car, the plow or the cop and got it to stop.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Donuts are great for the reflexes.


Fully carb loaded.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Trooper then turns around and starts walking back to the semi, because there's more work to do. There's a semi in the median now.
 
