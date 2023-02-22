 Skip to content
(Bangor Daily News)   A friend who will come get a wild weasel out of your recliner is a friend indeed, said toad   (bangordailynews.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
YGBSM
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hah, I had a stoat in my shed once.  He definitely was very curious about me.  He'd peek out from behind something, sneak a little closer, peek out some more, etc, until he got within 2' of me and checked me out.

Cute little bugger.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but anyone will come rescue a reclining wicked weasel.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is that what the kids are calling it these days?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Our weasel's compressed, which makes us blessed, but leads to stormy weather an angry weasel
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What do you use on a wild weasel? An SA-21?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's a big couch
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nice marmot.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hopefully there is never a wild wiesel in a chair with slats.
 
eKonk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dang, I thought that said "Wicked Weasel".

That's worth a google if you're not at work. Or in front of kids. Or the wife.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No more weasing the juice!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did Mr. Toad give him a wild ride afterwards?
 
SMB2811
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Here we come a-Waffling
Youtube 0xENMDMFjnA
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mister Choad's Wild Ride.

It's a good time, just not very long.


/girthy
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Rascally rodents get everywhere-
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Placebo - Pure Morning HD (Official)
Youtube a4JhtoR39M0


A friend with weed is better.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
joebattlelines.comView Full Size
 
