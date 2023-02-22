 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   This Brit tabloid breastfeeding story between a groom and his mum is probably not true, but if it were it would make for awkward family dinners when one asks to pass the milk (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fruit?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Want bitty now

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh come on. The story was shared by a podcaster who recounted a story told by an anonymous friend who knew this also anonymous bride who saw her also anonymous husband and mother in law. I mean, a podcaster. I don't know if you're aware of this, but podcasters are held to incredibly high journalistic standards and I see no reason to doubt any of her sources here.  What does she possibly have to gain by making stuff up or passing along stories made up by someone else? Attention in international publications that she'd have no chance of getting herself? Pshaw. No podcaster would stoop so low. Don't be so cynical, subby, it causes frown lines.
 
Pert
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Want bitty now

[i.ytimg.com image 336x188]


Not bitty now, bitty later!

/yes, that is award winning child's author David Walliams breastfeeding from a classical actress whose name I can't remember
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
never knew Mayim Bialik was british
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
/NTTIAWWT
 
Loucifer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Tough titty, the weddings off" said the apocryphal bride.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
ctrl-f: "reddit"

0 results

Wow. I'm actually surprised.  Usually these kind of stories come from one of reddit's fap-fuel, text-based subreddits of totally true sex related things that sound like something horny teenagers would make up but are totally true because they're online
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sigh...zip
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, that sucks.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And he swallows.
 
